What is the Market Cap of Aayush Food & Herbs Ltd.? The market cap of Aayush Food & Herbs Ltd. is ₹8.44 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aayush Food & Herbs Ltd.? P/E ratio of Aayush Food & Herbs Ltd. is -17.28 and PB ratio of Aayush Food & Herbs Ltd. is 1.91 as on .

What is the share price of Aayush Food & Herbs Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aayush Food & Herbs Ltd. is ₹26.00 as on .