AAYUSH FOOD & HERBS LTD.

Sector : Trading & Distributors | Smallcap | BSE
₹26.00 Closed
-2.77-0.74
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aayush Food & Herbs Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.56₹27.87
₹26.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.00₹32.40
₹26.00
Open Price
₹26.00
Prev. Close
₹26.74
Volume
1,258

Aayush Food & Herbs Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R127.39
  • R228.79
  • R329.7
  • Pivot
    26.48
  • S125.08
  • S224.17
  • S322.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.6126.44
  • 1020.3825.79
  • 2020.8725.34
  • 5021.4225.76
  • 10021.9825.77
  • 20023.7125.2

Aayush Food & Herbs Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.531.88-9.7212.5513.04-30.67-46.00
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.40-52.0813.28707.931,552.195,238.9012,410.68
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Aayush Food & Herbs Ltd. Share Holdings

Aayush Food & Herbs Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aayush Food & Herbs Ltd.

Aayush Food & Herbs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01122DL1984PLC018307 and registration number is 018307. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of cereals & pulses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Pallavi Mittal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Kamna
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Goel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shashank Shekhar Chaturvedi
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Ms. Vishakha Umesh Jadhav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Aayush Food & Herbs Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aayush Food & Herbs Ltd.?

The market cap of Aayush Food & Herbs Ltd. is ₹8.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aayush Food & Herbs Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aayush Food & Herbs Ltd. is -17.28 and PB ratio of Aayush Food & Herbs Ltd. is 1.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aayush Food & Herbs Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aayush Food & Herbs Ltd. is ₹26.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aayush Food & Herbs Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aayush Food & Herbs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aayush Food & Herbs Ltd. is ₹32.40 and 52-week low of Aayush Food & Herbs Ltd. is ₹17.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

