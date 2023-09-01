Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Aayush Food & Herbs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01122DL1984PLC018307 and registration number is 018307. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of cereals & pulses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aayush Food & Herbs Ltd. is ₹8.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aayush Food & Herbs Ltd. is -17.28 and PB ratio of Aayush Food & Herbs Ltd. is 1.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aayush Food & Herbs Ltd. is ₹26.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aayush Food & Herbs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aayush Food & Herbs Ltd. is ₹32.40 and 52-week low of Aayush Food & Herbs Ltd. is ₹17.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.