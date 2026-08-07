What is the share price of Aatmaj Healthcare? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aatmaj Healthcare is ₹18.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Aatmaj Healthcare? The Aatmaj Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aatmaj Healthcare? The market cap of Aatmaj Healthcare is ₹42.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aatmaj Healthcare? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aatmaj Healthcare are ₹19.00 and ₹18.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aatmaj Healthcare? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aatmaj Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aatmaj Healthcare is ₹25.50 and 52-week low of Aatmaj Healthcare is ₹16.70 as on .

How has the Aatmaj Healthcare performed historically in terms of returns? The Aatmaj Healthcare has shown returns of -5.76% over the past day, 0.8% for the past month, -16.26% over 3 months, 1.62% over 1 year, -26.24% across 3 years, and -18.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aatmaj Healthcare? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aatmaj Healthcare are 59.59 and 0.84 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global