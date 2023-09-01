Follow Us

Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd. Share Price

AATMAJ HEALTHCARE LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹51.60 Closed
-1.71-0.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.25₹53.50
₹51.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.10₹60.00
₹51.60
Open Price
₹52.50
Prev. Close
₹52.50
Volume
1,02,000

Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R152.78
  • R254.22
  • R354.93
  • Pivot
    52.07
  • S150.63
  • S249.92
  • S348.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.6453.98
  • 105.3253.06
  • 202.6651.74
  • 501.060
  • 1000.530
  • 2000.270

Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.528.63-3.01-3.01-3.01-3.01-3.01
-0.52-3.820.549.6613.17189.69312.52
3.860.467.8832.6151.28443.95414.50
-2.71-6.1916.3320.5910.32146.22117.50
-1.300.9212.4837.8742.01228.34301.51
0.393.9820.3738.6670.1870.1870.18
-0.15-6.289.7711.74-11.1322.53111.65
3.033.1921.9850.6649.33158.8982.85
-3.281.8020.9943.5752.3693.9593.95
1.03-4.349.9045.2166.31134.31134.31
3.07-1.354.272.52-4.67-24.8741.99
2.9112.5732.7030.8339.64-18.53-18.53
2.891.709.3827.5328.23196.2437.27
-4.9111.9411.9411.9411.9411.9411.94
-0.64-0.3823.9039.7581.9669.1469.14
0.32-8.9017.9619.32-13.18-28.53-20.28
10.0923.7975.5893.3389.81199.1450.72
12.6624.8814.8678.8933.99-34.64-34.64
3.00-1.6347.6797.2095.54661.85462.57
7.0039.9196.86118.23152.58260.06258.98

Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd. Share Holdings

About Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd.

Hospitals & Medical Services

Management

  • Mrs. Jignasa Suvagiya
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Ravi Apte
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jigneshkumar Gandhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nirajkumar Lila
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Mansukh Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd.?

The market cap of Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd. is ₹116.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd. is 6.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd. is ₹51.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd. is ₹60.00 and 52-week low of Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd. is ₹44.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

