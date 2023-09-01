Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-6.52
|8.63
|-3.01
|-3.01
|-3.01
|-3.01
|-3.01
|-0.52
|-3.82
|0.54
|9.66
|13.17
|189.69
|312.52
|3.86
|0.46
|7.88
|32.61
|51.28
|443.95
|414.50
|-2.71
|-6.19
|16.33
|20.59
|10.32
|146.22
|117.50
|-1.30
|0.92
|12.48
|37.87
|42.01
|228.34
|301.51
|0.39
|3.98
|20.37
|38.66
|70.18
|70.18
|70.18
|-0.15
|-6.28
|9.77
|11.74
|-11.13
|22.53
|111.65
|3.03
|3.19
|21.98
|50.66
|49.33
|158.89
|82.85
|-3.28
|1.80
|20.99
|43.57
|52.36
|93.95
|93.95
|1.03
|-4.34
|9.90
|45.21
|66.31
|134.31
|134.31
|3.07
|-1.35
|4.27
|2.52
|-4.67
|-24.87
|41.99
|2.91
|12.57
|32.70
|30.83
|39.64
|-18.53
|-18.53
|2.89
|1.70
|9.38
|27.53
|28.23
|196.24
|37.27
|-4.91
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|-0.64
|-0.38
|23.90
|39.75
|81.96
|69.14
|69.14
|0.32
|-8.90
|17.96
|19.32
|-13.18
|-28.53
|-20.28
|10.09
|23.79
|75.58
|93.33
|89.81
|199.14
|50.72
|12.66
|24.88
|14.86
|78.89
|33.99
|-34.64
|-34.64
|3.00
|-1.63
|47.67
|97.20
|95.54
|661.85
|462.57
|7.00
|39.91
|96.86
|118.23
|152.58
|260.06
|258.98
Hospitals & Medical Services
The market cap of Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd. is ₹116.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd. is 6.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd. is ₹51.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd. is ₹60.00 and 52-week low of Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd. is ₹44.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.