Here's the live share price of Aatmaj Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aatmaj Healthcare
|1.62
|0.80
|-16.26
|-8.52
|1.62
|-26.24
|-18.78
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|-0.13
|1.22
|14.14
|24.05
|24.76
|21.28
|17.44
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.59
|-4.33
|5.39
|5.94
|-15.48
|22.41
|30.04
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.65
|1.65
|1.65
|1.65
|1.65
|0.55
|0.33
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.07
|-1.72
|0.79
|7.16
|8.05
|43.40
|31.98
|Aster DM Quality Care
|5.78
|10.21
|17.76
|52.03
|46.27
|40.06
|40.42
|Global Health
|3.56
|9.91
|20.61
|25.39
|9.69
|28.21
|28.51
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-7.10
|-5.86
|1.56
|7.99
|6.04
|23.13
|28.95
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.80
|0.68
|14.75
|25.43
|9.16
|29.76
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|1.39
|14.92
|23.39
|33.68
|20.23
|17.62
|-0.14
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.28
|15.60
|21.52
|18.87
|26.10
|10.79
|6.34
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.05
|9.47
|20.47
|35.53
|4.96
|12.95
|28.16
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.50
|0.87
|11.84
|35.74
|27.69
|42.97
|16.85
|Park Medi World
|-0.14
|2.42
|18.81
|84.04
|97.53
|25.47
|14.59
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.31
|-0.52
|11.39
|12.67
|12.94
|17.31
|-4.20
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.41
|9.58
|27.41
|28.23
|15.02
|14.17
|8.28
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.69
|4.35
|10.06
|21.11
|11.00
|26.03
|21.50
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.19
|13.39
|28.16
|46.53
|34.32
|46.64
|6.12
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.36
|5.26
|5.87
|29.38
|26.03
|37.64
|21.13
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.83
|5.25
|27.37
|31.56
|47.30
|13.78
|8.05
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aatmaj Healthcare has gained 1.62% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (24.76%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.48%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Aatmaj Healthcare has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.44%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.04%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.23
|19.23
|10
|18.5
|19
|20
|18.89
|19.08
|50
|19.72
|19.55
|100
|20.58
|20
|200
|20.37
|20.66
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aatmaj Healthcare saw a rise in promoter holding to 64.32%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Aatmaj Healthcare fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85100GJ2014PLC079062 and registration number is 079062. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aatmaj Healthcare is ₹18.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aatmaj Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Aatmaj Healthcare is ₹42.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aatmaj Healthcare are ₹19.00 and ₹18.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aatmaj Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aatmaj Healthcare is ₹25.50 and 52-week low of Aatmaj Healthcare is ₹16.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aatmaj Healthcare has shown returns of -5.76% over the past day, 0.8% for the past month, -16.26% over 3 months, 1.62% over 1 year, -26.24% across 3 years, and -18.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aatmaj Healthcare are 59.59 and 0.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global