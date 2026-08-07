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Aatmaj Healthcare Share Price

NSE
BSE

AATMAJ HEALTHCARE

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Aatmaj Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.80 Closed
-5.76₹ -1.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aatmaj Healthcare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.80₹19.00
₹18.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.70₹25.50
₹18.80
Open Price
₹19.00
Prev. Close
₹19.95
Volume
6,000

Source: Dion Global

Aatmaj Healthcare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aatmaj Healthcare		1.620.80-16.26-8.521.62-26.24-18.78
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		-0.131.2214.1424.0524.7621.2817.44
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.59-4.335.395.94-15.4822.4130.04
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.651.651.651.651.650.550.33
Fortis Healthcare		1.07-1.720.797.168.0543.4031.98
Aster DM Quality Care		5.7810.2117.7652.0346.2740.0640.42
Global Health		3.569.9120.6125.399.6928.2128.51
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-7.10-5.861.567.996.0423.1328.95
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.800.6814.7525.439.1629.7627.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		1.3914.9223.3933.6820.2317.62-0.14
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2815.6021.5218.8726.1010.796.34
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.059.4720.4735.534.9612.9528.16
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.500.8711.8435.7427.6942.9716.85
Park Medi World		-0.142.4218.8184.0497.5325.4714.59
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.31-0.5211.3912.6712.9417.31-4.20
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.419.5827.4128.2315.0214.178.28
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.694.3510.0621.1111.0026.0321.50
Thyrocare Technologies		4.1913.3928.1646.5334.3246.646.12
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.365.265.8729.3826.0337.6421.13
Nephrocare Health Services		1.835.2527.3731.5647.3013.788.05

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aatmaj Healthcare has gained 1.62% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (24.76%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.48%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Aatmaj Healthcare has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.44%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.04%).

Aatmaj Healthcare Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aatmaj Healthcare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.2319.23
1018.519
2018.8919.08
5019.7219.55
10020.5820
20020.3720.66

Source: Dion Global

Aatmaj Healthcare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aatmaj Healthcare saw a rise in promoter holding to 64.32%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aatmaj Healthcare Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Aatmaj Healthcare fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Aatmaj Healthcare

Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85100GJ2014PLC079062 and registration number is 079062. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Tushar Karshanbhai Suvagiya
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Jignasa Tushar Suvagiya
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Ravi Arvind Apte
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jignesh Harshvadan Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Niraj Bavanjibhai Lila
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Mansukh Jivrajbhai Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aatmaj Healthcare Share Price

What is the share price of Aatmaj Healthcare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aatmaj Healthcare is ₹18.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aatmaj Healthcare?

The Aatmaj Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aatmaj Healthcare?

The market cap of Aatmaj Healthcare is ₹42.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aatmaj Healthcare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aatmaj Healthcare are ₹19.00 and ₹18.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aatmaj Healthcare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aatmaj Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aatmaj Healthcare is ₹25.50 and 52-week low of Aatmaj Healthcare is ₹16.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aatmaj Healthcare performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aatmaj Healthcare has shown returns of -5.76% over the past day, 0.8% for the past month, -16.26% over 3 months, 1.62% over 1 year, -26.24% across 3 years, and -18.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aatmaj Healthcare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aatmaj Healthcare are 59.59 and 0.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Aatmaj Healthcare News

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