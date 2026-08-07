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Aashka Hospitals Share Price

NSE
BSE

AASHKA HOSPITALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Aashka Hospitals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹72.00 Closed
2.13₹ 1.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aashka Hospitals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹66.00₹72.00
₹72.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹59.00₹99.50
₹72.00
Open Price
₹66.00
Prev. Close
₹70.50
Volume
6,000

Source: Dion Global

Aashka Hospitals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aashka Hospitals		-2.31-12.09-6.492.92-12.207.09-8.95
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aashka Hospitals has declined 12.20% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Aashka Hospitals has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Aashka Hospitals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aashka Hospitals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
574.1173.56
1075.9974.49
2075.8574.98
5073.4175.46
10078.5478.62
20087.4984.19

Source: Dion Global

Aashka Hospitals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aashka Hospitals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aashka Hospitals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTAashka Hospitals - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome - Incorporation Of Subsidiary Company
Jul 28, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTAashka Hospitals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
Jul 15, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTAashka Hospitals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 07:31 PM IST ISTAashka Hospitals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 29, 2026, 07:28 PM IST ISTAashka Hospitals - Result - March 31 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Aashka Hospitals

Aashka Hospitals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110GJ2012PLC072647 and registration number is 072647. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bipinchandra D Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shreyarthi B Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Umang A Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jigar K Trivedi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aashka Hospitals Share Price

What is the share price of Aashka Hospitals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aashka Hospitals is ₹72.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aashka Hospitals?

The Aashka Hospitals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aashka Hospitals?

The market cap of Aashka Hospitals is ₹168.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aashka Hospitals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aashka Hospitals are ₹72.00 and ₹66.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aashka Hospitals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aashka Hospitals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aashka Hospitals is ₹99.50 and 52-week low of Aashka Hospitals is ₹59.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aashka Hospitals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aashka Hospitals has shown returns of 2.13% over the past day, -12.09% for the past month, -6.49% over 3 months, -12.2% over 1 year, 7.09% across 3 years, and -8.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aashka Hospitals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aashka Hospitals are 50.49 and 1.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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