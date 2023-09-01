Follow Us

Aashka Hospitals Ltd. Share Price

AASHKA HOSPITALS LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹63.00 Closed
1.611
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Aashka Hospitals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹62.02₹64.70
₹63.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.30₹73.80
₹63.00
Open Price
₹64.70
Prev. Close
₹62.00
Volume
93,000

Aashka Hospitals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R164.46
  • R265.92
  • R367.14
  • Pivot
    63.24
  • S161.78
  • S260.56
  • S359.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 539.3661.04
  • 1038.5560.04
  • 2038.5558.8
  • 5039.4656.16
  • 10039.2954.3
  • 20045.152.61

Aashka Hospitals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.351.4723.0527.4061.33-45.24-45.24
-0.40-3.790.449.6113.10189.95312.39
3.950.608.1032.7851.58434.87412.02
-2.53-6.0816.4520.9810.30146.68117.76
-0.821.4512.7038.4442.76230.27304.01
-0.093.5619.7837.8869.1369.1369.13
-0.11-6.399.4911.53-11.3422.02112.55
2.402.7621.2949.5748.99157.2782.92
-3.421.7320.8242.7052.0093.7993.79
1.43-4.0210.2445.6367.09135.28135.28
3.19-1.184.492.63-4.50-25.1042.29
2.9612.5432.4730.9939.34-18.44-18.44
2.761.669.2027.5728.37194.7436.69
-4.6612.1212.1212.1212.1212.1212.12
-0.35-0.3524.1440.0678.97237.44190.15
0.25-8.9917.9319.25-13.29-28.68-19.96
10.1423.8575.5893.3390.17199.3350.35
12.5224.5514.6378.5733.34-35.04-35.04
3.04-1.4047.7797.3394.79675.61463.46
6.6438.8796.92118.77153.00260.52257.64

Aashka Hospitals Ltd. Share Holdings

Aashka Hospitals Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Apr, 2023Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
18 Jan, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Aashka Hospitals Ltd.

Aashka Hospitals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110GJ2012PLC072647 and registration number is 072647. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Bipinchandra D Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Parag Thaker
    Director
  • Mr. Shreyarthi B Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Hiteshkumar R Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Umang Ashwinbhai Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aashka Hospitals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aashka Hospitals Ltd.?

The market cap of Aashka Hospitals Ltd. is ₹147.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aashka Hospitals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aashka Hospitals Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Aashka Hospitals Ltd. is 1.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aashka Hospitals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aashka Hospitals Ltd. is ₹63.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aashka Hospitals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aashka Hospitals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aashka Hospitals Ltd. is ₹73.80 and 52-week low of Aashka Hospitals Ltd. is ₹37.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

