Here's the live share price of Aashka Hospitals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aashka Hospitals
|-2.31
|-12.09
|-6.49
|2.92
|-12.20
|7.09
|-8.95
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aashka Hospitals has declined 12.20% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Aashka Hospitals has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|74.11
|73.56
|10
|75.99
|74.49
|20
|75.85
|74.98
|50
|73.41
|75.46
|100
|78.54
|78.62
|200
|87.49
|84.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aashka Hospitals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Aashka Hospitals - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome - Incorporation Of Subsidiary Company
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|Aashka Hospitals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|Aashka Hospitals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 07:31 PM IST IST
|Aashka Hospitals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 29, 2026, 07:28 PM IST IST
|Aashka Hospitals - Result - March 31 2026
Source: Dion Global
Aashka Hospitals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110GJ2012PLC072647 and registration number is 072647. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aashka Hospitals is ₹72.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aashka Hospitals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aashka Hospitals is ₹168.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aashka Hospitals are ₹72.00 and ₹66.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aashka Hospitals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aashka Hospitals is ₹99.50 and 52-week low of Aashka Hospitals is ₹59.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aashka Hospitals has shown returns of 2.13% over the past day, -12.09% for the past month, -6.49% over 3 months, -12.2% over 1 year, 7.09% across 3 years, and -8.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aashka Hospitals are 50.49 and 1.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global