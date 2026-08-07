What is the share price of Aashka Hospitals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aashka Hospitals is ₹72.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Aashka Hospitals? The Aashka Hospitals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aashka Hospitals? The market cap of Aashka Hospitals is ₹168.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aashka Hospitals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aashka Hospitals are ₹72.00 and ₹66.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aashka Hospitals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aashka Hospitals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aashka Hospitals is ₹99.50 and 52-week low of Aashka Hospitals is ₹59.00 as on .

How has the Aashka Hospitals performed historically in terms of returns? The Aashka Hospitals has shown returns of 2.13% over the past day, -12.09% for the past month, -6.49% over 3 months, -12.2% over 1 year, 7.09% across 3 years, and -8.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aashka Hospitals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aashka Hospitals are 50.49 and 1.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global