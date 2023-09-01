Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.35
|1.47
|23.05
|27.40
|61.33
|-45.24
|-45.24
|-0.40
|-3.79
|0.44
|9.61
|13.10
|189.95
|312.39
|3.95
|0.60
|8.10
|32.78
|51.58
|434.87
|412.02
|-2.53
|-6.08
|16.45
|20.98
|10.30
|146.68
|117.76
|-0.82
|1.45
|12.70
|38.44
|42.76
|230.27
|304.01
|-0.09
|3.56
|19.78
|37.88
|69.13
|69.13
|69.13
|-0.11
|-6.39
|9.49
|11.53
|-11.34
|22.02
|112.55
|2.40
|2.76
|21.29
|49.57
|48.99
|157.27
|82.92
|-3.42
|1.73
|20.82
|42.70
|52.00
|93.79
|93.79
|1.43
|-4.02
|10.24
|45.63
|67.09
|135.28
|135.28
|3.19
|-1.18
|4.49
|2.63
|-4.50
|-25.10
|42.29
|2.96
|12.54
|32.47
|30.99
|39.34
|-18.44
|-18.44
|2.76
|1.66
|9.20
|27.57
|28.37
|194.74
|36.69
|-4.66
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|-0.35
|-0.35
|24.14
|40.06
|78.97
|237.44
|190.15
|0.25
|-8.99
|17.93
|19.25
|-13.29
|-28.68
|-19.96
|10.14
|23.85
|75.58
|93.33
|90.17
|199.33
|50.35
|12.52
|24.55
|14.63
|78.57
|33.34
|-35.04
|-35.04
|3.04
|-1.40
|47.77
|97.33
|94.79
|675.61
|463.46
|6.64
|38.87
|96.92
|118.77
|153.00
|260.52
|257.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|18 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Aashka Hospitals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110GJ2012PLC072647 and registration number is 072647. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.
The market cap of Aashka Hospitals Ltd. is ₹147.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aashka Hospitals Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Aashka Hospitals Ltd. is 1.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aashka Hospitals Ltd. is ₹63.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aashka Hospitals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aashka Hospitals Ltd. is ₹73.80 and 52-week low of Aashka Hospitals Ltd. is ₹37.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.