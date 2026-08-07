Here's the live share price of Aarvi Encon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aarvi Encon
|-5.39
|-5.39
|-5.39
|-5.39
|-5.39
|-1.83
|-1.10
|Crisil
|5.50
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.50
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.70
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.70
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.50
|6.41
|3.80
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.10
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.10
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|CMS Info Systems
|3.30
|2.02
|-5.50
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.80
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.70
|-10.99
|-28.90
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.70
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.10
|77.40
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aarvi Encon has declined 5.39% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Aarvi Encon has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|32.26
|0
|10
|16.13
|0
|20
|8.06
|0
|50
|3.23
|0
|100
|1.61
|0
|200
|0.81
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aarvi Encon saw a drop in promoter holding to 73.37%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Aarvi Encon - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|Aarvi Encon - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 And 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obliga
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Aarvi Encon - Notice Of The 38Th Annual General Meeting Of The Members Of The Company And The Annual Report For The FY 2025 -
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|Aarvi Encon - Intimation Of Date Of 38Th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') And Record Date For Payment Of Dividend
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Aarvi Encon - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Source: Dion Global
Aarvi Encon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29290MH1987PLC045499 and registration number is 045499. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of employment placement agencies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 569.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarvi Encon is ₹152.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aarvi Encon is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aarvi Encon is ₹226.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aarvi Encon are ₹161.00 and ₹152.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aarvi Encon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aarvi Encon is ₹163.90 and 52-week low of Aarvi Encon is ₹150.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aarvi Encon has shown returns of -5.39% over the past day, -5.39% for the past month, -5.39% over 3 months, -5.39% over 1 year, -1.83% across 3 years, and -1.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aarvi Encon are 12.85 and 1.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.31 per annum.
Source: Dion Global