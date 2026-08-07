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Aarvi Encon Share Price

NSE
BSE

AARVI ENCON

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Aarvi Encon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹152.60 Closed
-5.39₹ -8.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aarvi Encon Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹152.20₹161.00
₹152.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹150.70₹163.90
₹152.60
Open Price
₹161.00
Prev. Close
₹161.30
Volume
2,612

Source: Dion Global

Aarvi Encon Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aarvi Encon		-5.39-5.39-5.39-5.39-5.39-1.83-1.10
Crisil		5.5017.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.5019.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.70-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.702.2139.4728.9920.506.413.80
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.103.239.293.795.11
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.1011.81-9.87-18.45
CMS Info Systems		3.302.02-5.50-15.32-39.12-11.212.80
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.70-10.99-28.90-19.71-20.31
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
IIRM Holdings India		-4.706.1153.3247.6171.6891.1077.40
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.30
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aarvi Encon has declined 5.39% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Aarvi Encon has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).

Aarvi Encon Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aarvi Encon Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
532.260
1016.130
208.060
503.230
1001.610
2000.810

Source: Dion Global

Aarvi Encon Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aarvi Encon saw a drop in promoter holding to 73.37%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aarvi Encon Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTAarvi Encon - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 06, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTAarvi Encon - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 And 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obliga
Aug 06, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTAarvi Encon - Notice Of The 38Th Annual General Meeting Of The Members Of The Company And The Annual Report For The FY 2025 -
Aug 06, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTAarvi Encon - Intimation Of Date Of 38Th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') And Record Date For Payment Of Dividend
Aug 06, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTAarvi Encon - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About Aarvi Encon

Aarvi Encon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29290MH1987PLC045499 and registration number is 045499. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of employment placement agencies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 569.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Virendra D Sanghavi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jaydev V Sanghavi
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Devendra J Shrimanker
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sonal N Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagat S Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramachandran Ramamoorthy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aarvi Encon Share Price

What is the share price of Aarvi Encon?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarvi Encon is ₹152.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aarvi Encon?

The Aarvi Encon is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aarvi Encon?

The market cap of Aarvi Encon is ₹226.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aarvi Encon?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aarvi Encon are ₹161.00 and ₹152.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aarvi Encon?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aarvi Encon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aarvi Encon is ₹163.90 and 52-week low of Aarvi Encon is ₹150.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aarvi Encon performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aarvi Encon has shown returns of -5.39% over the past day, -5.39% for the past month, -5.39% over 3 months, -5.39% over 1 year, -1.83% across 3 years, and -1.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aarvi Encon?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aarvi Encon are 12.85 and 1.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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