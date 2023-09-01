Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Aarvi Encon Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AARVI ENCON LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹129.00 Closed
-1.07-1.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aarvi Encon Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹127.20₹132.60
₹129.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹100.50₹203.00
₹129.00
Open Price
₹131.45
Prev. Close
₹130.40
Volume
29,804

Aarvi Encon Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1132
  • R2135
  • R3137.4
  • Pivot
    129.6
  • S1126.6
  • S2124.2
  • S3121.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5156.77129.65
  • 10156.81128.88
  • 20153.28129.11
  • 50134.62130.88
  • 100115.43132.45
  • 200106.89132.23

Aarvi Encon Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.222.18-5.2514.8221.24210.8489.71
-4.658.9222.1540.9617.08-45.07-45.07
2.310.7928.6233.9755.36-35.96-35.96
-0.231.152.7914.5720.26116.32123.28
0.19-8.286.7914.97-9.62179.15333.02
2.0017.5255.5175.90126.881,122.46590.43
-0.485.6413.3831.002.1926.68-11.83
1.23-1.808.1231.6529.21109.9142.33
0.08-0.213.2222.65-25.4415.74-56.23
-0.36-9.3811.0126.1837.7050.4250.42
-3.950.4216.3228.7349.93105.4353.81
5.701.7617.4137.5126.0631.5045.38
-1.1510.3230.3839.5829.5918.9418.94
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
5.395.899.11-3.53-27.313.86-3.90
-2.9611.8814.6494.1939.1793.1493.14
4.13-35.73-10.4816.099.679.679.67
0.7713.9427.4127.1363.02105.98-36.44
-0.24-4.032.9623.22-11.5017.1014.67
-0.26-3.443.24-3.00-9.01-9.01-9.01

Aarvi Encon Ltd. Share Holdings

Aarvi Encon Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results, Dividend & Others

About Aarvi Encon Ltd.

Aarvi Encon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29290MH1987PLC045499 and registration number is 045499. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of employment placement agencies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 274.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Virendra D Sanghavi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jaydev V Sanghavi
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Devendra J Shrimanker
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Padma V Devarajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sharad S Sanghi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sonal N Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramamoorthy Ramachandran
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Aarvi Encon Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aarvi Encon Ltd.?

The market cap of Aarvi Encon Ltd. is ₹190.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aarvi Encon Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aarvi Encon Ltd. is 15.1 and PB ratio of Aarvi Encon Ltd. is 2.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aarvi Encon Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarvi Encon Ltd. is ₹129.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aarvi Encon Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aarvi Encon Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aarvi Encon Ltd. is ₹203.00 and 52-week low of Aarvi Encon Ltd. is ₹100.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data