What is the share price of Aarvi Encon? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarvi Encon is ₹152.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Aarvi Encon? The Aarvi Encon is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aarvi Encon? The market cap of Aarvi Encon is ₹226.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aarvi Encon? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aarvi Encon are ₹161.00 and ₹152.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aarvi Encon? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aarvi Encon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aarvi Encon is ₹163.90 and 52-week low of Aarvi Encon is ₹150.70 as on .

How has the Aarvi Encon performed historically in terms of returns? The Aarvi Encon has shown returns of -5.39% over the past day, -5.39% for the past month, -5.39% over 3 months, -5.39% over 1 year, -1.83% across 3 years, and -1.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aarvi Encon? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aarvi Encon are 12.85 and 1.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global