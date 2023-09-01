Follow Us

AARVEE DENIMS AND EXPORTS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Denim | Smallcap | NSE
₹23.20 Closed
3.110.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Aarvee Denims and Exports Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.65₹23.90
₹23.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.25₹30.45
₹23.20
Open Price
₹22.95
Prev. Close
₹22.50
Volume
64,347

Aarvee Denims and Exports Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R123.75
  • R224.45
  • R325
  • Pivot
    23.2
  • S122.5
  • S221.95
  • S321.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 526.0923.09
  • 1025.7823.23
  • 2025.6823.07
  • 5025.622.38
  • 10022.9722.07
  • 20024.8922.38

Aarvee Denims and Exports Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.324.9813.1712.35-15.4893.33-21.36
5.7631.0339.47112.9278.48411.52-56.10
12.6821.5810.5321.90-24.26214.29-14.60
5.9815.59-8.1320.11174.912,970.42626.67
-3.23-13.04-51.22-80.7156.8294.6279.01
1.829.4520.4347.3751.60-43.7147.61

Aarvee Denims and Exports Ltd. Share Holdings

Aarvee Denims and Exports Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aarvee Denims and Exports Ltd.

Aarvee Denims and Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1988PLC010504 and registration number is 010504. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Denim. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 421.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod P Arora
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashish V Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nipun Arora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kalpesh V Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay S Majmudar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok C Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amol R Dalal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aarti Thakkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aarvee Denims and Exports Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aarvee Denims and Exports Ltd.?

The market cap of Aarvee Denims and Exports Ltd. is ₹54.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aarvee Denims and Exports Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aarvee Denims and Exports Ltd. is -0.74 and PB ratio of Aarvee Denims and Exports Ltd. is 0.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aarvee Denims and Exports Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarvee Denims and Exports Ltd. is ₹23.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aarvee Denims and Exports Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aarvee Denims and Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aarvee Denims and Exports Ltd. is ₹30.45 and 52-week low of Aarvee Denims and Exports Ltd. is ₹16.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

