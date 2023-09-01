Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Aarvee Denims and Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1988PLC010504 and registration number is 010504. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Denim. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 421.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aarvee Denims and Exports Ltd. is ₹54.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aarvee Denims and Exports Ltd. is -0.74 and PB ratio of Aarvee Denims and Exports Ltd. is 0.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarvee Denims and Exports Ltd. is ₹23.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aarvee Denims and Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aarvee Denims and Exports Ltd. is ₹30.45 and 52-week low of Aarvee Denims and Exports Ltd. is ₹16.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.