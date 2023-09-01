Follow Us

AARTECH SOLONICS LTD.

Sector : Power - Transmission/Equipment | Smallcap | NSE
₹163.20 Closed
2.84.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aartech Solonics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹154.40₹166.00
₹163.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹95.05₹164.00
₹163.20
Open Price
₹161.00
Prev. Close
₹158.75
Volume
6,729

Aartech Solonics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1169.2
  • R2173.4
  • R3180.8
  • Pivot
    161.8
  • S1157.6
  • S2150.2
  • S3146

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 523.48155.34
  • 1011.74150.49
  • 205.87142.55
  • 502.350
  • 1001.170
  • 2000.590

Aartech Solonics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.5027.7640.5540.5540.5540.5540.55
4.380.328.4115.4011.7286.7073.16
-5.672.621.1622.22-78.74213.09278.53
2.937.1525.9744.7363.37112.78117.51
5.564.6022.2020.4963.59149.0779.88
-9.5026.5376.05200.99135.18211.4614.69
-1.8821.7937.53102.62102.60398.46518.30
-0.8034.4639.9293.16204.151,066.67477.59
0.2315.1115.1115.1115.1115.1115.11
-6.9405.2434.90-45.97378.57179.17
-2.87-7.9915.22142.39151.13370.96226.14
15.893.559.27106.7385.1985.1985.19

Aartech Solonics Ltd. Share Holdings

Aartech Solonics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Interim Dividend
11 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results
16 Aug, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Aartech Solonics Ltd.

Aartech Solonics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200MP1982PLC002030 and registration number is 002030. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Anant Raje
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Anil Raje
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Prashant D Lowlekar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Arati Nath
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Kshitij Negi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Supriya Sunil Chitre
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Aartech Solonics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aartech Solonics Ltd.?

The market cap of Aartech Solonics Ltd. is ₹172.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aartech Solonics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aartech Solonics Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Aartech Solonics Ltd. is 5.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aartech Solonics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aartech Solonics Ltd. is ₹163.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aartech Solonics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aartech Solonics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aartech Solonics Ltd. is ₹164.00 and 52-week low of Aartech Solonics Ltd. is ₹95.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

