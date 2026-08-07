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Aartech Solonics Share Price

NSE
BSE

AARTECH SOLONICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Power

Here's the live share price of Aartech Solonics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹46.62 Closed
-0.79₹ -0.37
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aartech Solonics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹45.55₹46.62
₹46.62
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.00₹65.45
₹46.62
Open Price
₹45.55
Prev. Close
₹46.99
Volume
1,058

Source: Dion Global

Aartech Solonics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aartech Solonics		1.35-12.452.10-7.63-24.836.1144.07
Power Grid Corporation of India		-4.41-4.31-13.43-6.18-4.8713.4715.48
Adani Energy Solutions		-1.25-1.3817.4357.68104.9225.0811.28
GE Vernova T&D India		0.18-2.42-9.5317.3455.43150.47100.05
ACME Solar Holdings		1.550.2923.5161.3533.1313.237.74
Kalpataru Projects International		3.33-2.500.8417.5318.5427.5823.79
KEC International		2.33-3.66-21.59-23.65-41.30-9.452.96
Voltamp Transformers		0.272.583.2722.2123.8129.3444.42
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		0.10-11.10-9.483.72-41.3686.6679.03
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		-0.481.85-11.7439.5845.1842.9223.90
Transrail Lighting		-5.76-6.60-19.11-16.29-39.73-5.05-3.06
Vikram Solar		-7.61-10.53-27.23-23.89-54.00-22.81-14.39
Indo Tech Transformers		9.8324.3540.02165.73136.45100.7375.58
GK Energy		6.00-7.371.6721.29-18.33-6.53-3.97
Bajel Projects		8.664.424.8712.90-19.11-0.38-0.23
Rajesh Power Services		-0.132.91-5.59-15.26-41.728.735.15
Solarworld Energy Solutions		-10.52-19.42-20.88-26.42-47.88-19.52-12.22
Jyoti Structures		6.480.09-18.0913.64-30.894.610.83
Neueon Corporation		0-2.98-35.5746.38159.7262.1341.26
Om Power Transmission		1.01-1.80-10.38-10.81-10.81-3.74-2.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aartech Solonics has declined 24.83% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (-4.87%), Adani Energy Solutions (104.92%), GE Vernova T&D India (55.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Aartech Solonics has outperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (15.48%) and Adani Energy Solutions (11.28%).

Aartech Solonics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aartech Solonics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
545.9246.2
1047.0246.6
2048.0747.22
5046.7247.08
10045.6646.97
20047.8148.96

Source: Dion Global

Aartech Solonics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aartech Solonics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aartech Solonics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTAartech Solonics - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting
Jul 14, 2026, 05:13 PM IST ISTAartech Solonics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 01, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTAartech Solonics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
May 29, 2026, 12:37 AM IST ISTAartech Solonics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
May 28, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTAartech Solonics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Aartech Solonics

Aartech Solonics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200MP1982PLC002030 and registration number is 002030. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amit Anil Raje
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Arati Nath
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Anil Anant Raje
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prashant Dattatray Lowlekar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kshitij Negi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Supriya Sunil Chitre
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Aartech Solonics Share Price

What is the share price of Aartech Solonics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aartech Solonics is ₹46.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aartech Solonics?

The Aartech Solonics is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aartech Solonics?

The market cap of Aartech Solonics is ₹148.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aartech Solonics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aartech Solonics are ₹46.62 and ₹45.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aartech Solonics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aartech Solonics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aartech Solonics is ₹65.45 and 52-week low of Aartech Solonics is ₹34.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aartech Solonics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aartech Solonics has shown returns of -0.79% over the past day, -12.45% for the past month, 2.1% over 3 months, -24.83% over 1 year, 6.11% across 3 years, and 44.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aartech Solonics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aartech Solonics are 33.58 and 4.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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