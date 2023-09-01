Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Interim Dividend
|11 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
|16 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Aartech Solonics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200MP1982PLC002030 and registration number is 002030. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aartech Solonics Ltd. is ₹172.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aartech Solonics Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Aartech Solonics Ltd. is 5.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aartech Solonics Ltd. is ₹163.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aartech Solonics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aartech Solonics Ltd. is ₹164.00 and 52-week low of Aartech Solonics Ltd. is ₹95.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.