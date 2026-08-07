What is the share price of Aartech Solonics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aartech Solonics is ₹46.62 as on .

What kind of stock is Aartech Solonics? The Aartech Solonics is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aartech Solonics? The market cap of Aartech Solonics is ₹148.11 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aartech Solonics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aartech Solonics are ₹46.62 and ₹45.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aartech Solonics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aartech Solonics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aartech Solonics is ₹65.45 and 52-week low of Aartech Solonics is ₹34.00 as on .

How has the Aartech Solonics performed historically in terms of returns? The Aartech Solonics has shown returns of -0.79% over the past day, -12.45% for the past month, 2.1% over 3 months, -24.83% over 1 year, 6.11% across 3 years, and 44.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aartech Solonics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aartech Solonics are 33.58 and 4.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global