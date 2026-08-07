Here's the live share price of Aartech Solonics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aartech Solonics
|1.35
|-12.45
|2.10
|-7.63
|-24.83
|6.11
|44.07
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|-4.41
|-4.31
|-13.43
|-6.18
|-4.87
|13.47
|15.48
|Adani Energy Solutions
|-1.25
|-1.38
|17.43
|57.68
|104.92
|25.08
|11.28
|GE Vernova T&D India
|0.18
|-2.42
|-9.53
|17.34
|55.43
|150.47
|100.05
|ACME Solar Holdings
|1.55
|0.29
|23.51
|61.35
|33.13
|13.23
|7.74
|Kalpataru Projects International
|3.33
|-2.50
|0.84
|17.53
|18.54
|27.58
|23.79
|KEC International
|2.33
|-3.66
|-21.59
|-23.65
|-41.30
|-9.45
|2.96
|Voltamp Transformers
|0.27
|2.58
|3.27
|22.21
|23.81
|29.34
|44.42
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|0.10
|-11.10
|-9.48
|3.72
|-41.36
|86.66
|79.03
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|-0.48
|1.85
|-11.74
|39.58
|45.18
|42.92
|23.90
|Transrail Lighting
|-5.76
|-6.60
|-19.11
|-16.29
|-39.73
|-5.05
|-3.06
|Vikram Solar
|-7.61
|-10.53
|-27.23
|-23.89
|-54.00
|-22.81
|-14.39
|Indo Tech Transformers
|9.83
|24.35
|40.02
|165.73
|136.45
|100.73
|75.58
|GK Energy
|6.00
|-7.37
|1.67
|21.29
|-18.33
|-6.53
|-3.97
|Bajel Projects
|8.66
|4.42
|4.87
|12.90
|-19.11
|-0.38
|-0.23
|Rajesh Power Services
|-0.13
|2.91
|-5.59
|-15.26
|-41.72
|8.73
|5.15
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|-10.52
|-19.42
|-20.88
|-26.42
|-47.88
|-19.52
|-12.22
|Jyoti Structures
|6.48
|0.09
|-18.09
|13.64
|-30.89
|4.61
|0.83
|Neueon Corporation
|0
|-2.98
|-35.57
|46.38
|159.72
|62.13
|41.26
|Om Power Transmission
|1.01
|-1.80
|-10.38
|-10.81
|-10.81
|-3.74
|-2.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aartech Solonics has declined 24.83% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (-4.87%), Adani Energy Solutions (104.92%), GE Vernova T&D India (55.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Aartech Solonics has outperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (15.48%) and Adani Energy Solutions (11.28%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|45.92
|46.2
|10
|47.02
|46.6
|20
|48.07
|47.22
|50
|46.72
|47.08
|100
|45.66
|46.97
|200
|47.81
|48.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aartech Solonics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Aartech Solonics - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting
|Jul 14, 2026, 05:13 PM IST IST
|Aartech Solonics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 01, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|Aartech Solonics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|May 29, 2026, 12:37 AM IST IST
|Aartech Solonics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|May 28, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Aartech Solonics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Aartech Solonics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200MP1982PLC002030 and registration number is 002030. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aartech Solonics is ₹46.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aartech Solonics is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aartech Solonics is ₹148.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aartech Solonics are ₹46.62 and ₹45.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aartech Solonics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aartech Solonics is ₹65.45 and 52-week low of Aartech Solonics is ₹34.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aartech Solonics has shown returns of -0.79% over the past day, -12.45% for the past month, 2.1% over 3 months, -24.83% over 1 year, 6.11% across 3 years, and 44.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aartech Solonics are 33.58 and 4.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global