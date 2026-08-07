What is the share price of Aaron Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aaron Industries is ₹134.24 as on .

What kind of stock is Aaron Industries? The Aaron Industries is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aaron Industries? The market cap of Aaron Industries is ₹281.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aaron Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aaron Industries are ₹134.99 and ₹132.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aaron Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aaron Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aaron Industries is ₹258.00 and 52-week low of Aaron Industries is ₹106.80 as on .

How has the Aaron Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Aaron Industries has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, 15.55% for the past month, -3.24% over 3 months, -42.18% over 1 year, 3.6% across 3 years, and 19.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aaron Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aaron Industries are 41.37 and 5.78 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global