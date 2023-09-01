Follow Us

Aaron Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AARON INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹266.85 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aaron Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹261.65₹266.85
₹266.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹149.00₹293.00
₹266.85
Open Price
₹261.65
Prev. Close
₹266.85
Volume
1,311

Aaron Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1268.58
  • R2270.32
  • R3273.78
  • Pivot
    265.12
  • S1263.38
  • S2259.92
  • S3258.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5157.25264.77
  • 10159.19264.36
  • 20159.3259.12
  • 50159.89245.71
  • 100139.54230.74
  • 200130.22208.32

Aaron Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.2812.3823.0338.5934.43793.761,348.02
1.00-5.158.6829.4625.95353.36228.37
5.384.363.5113.51-0.45122.1392.44
1.483.969.1638.2587.011,891.31626.28
0.613.7110.62-2.10-24.9613.6521.01
0.0810.7824.1726.0536.7785.8542.85
5.0625.5841.85117.18145.29315.63229.39
1.121.60-2.22-14.37-8.0817.2338.30
4.564.9830.1761.0557.2092.55-10.62
-0.81-7.1152.93355.15784.623,949.302,980.36
8.9614.65147.00170.07225.14576.74196.18
-3.00-3.0676.79207.471,353.781,420.421,292.75
1.90-1.1036.5683.84440.343,423.391,576.46
-5.161.5831.2275.2095.44176.68382.73
-2.65-3.4261.9287.3970.30310.28158.92
-1.81-1.07-1.1161.29155.03828.75392.05
1.1517.2820.0656.7769.77305.91148.43
0-5.2427.5615.70-18.44284.97235.30
1.52-21.0536.26515.52643.754,768.182,085.71
3.2615.2537.4351.2235.62519.30192.08

Aaron Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Aaron Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aaron Industries Ltd.

Aaron Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31908GJ2013PLC077306 and registration number is 077306. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of lifting and handling equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amar Chinubhai Doshi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Karan Amar Doshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pradeepkumar Sanmukhlal Choksi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hetal Rumendrabhai Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shrungi Kiranbhai Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Monish Amarbhai Doshi
    Director & CFO

FAQs on Aaron Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aaron Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Aaron Industries Ltd. is ₹268.02 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aaron Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aaron Industries Ltd. is 46.34 and PB ratio of Aaron Industries Ltd. is 13.09 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Aaron Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aaron Industries Ltd. is ₹266.85 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aaron Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aaron Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aaron Industries Ltd. is ₹293.00 and 52-week low of Aaron Industries Ltd. is ₹149.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

