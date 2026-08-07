Here's the live share price of Aaron Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aaron Industries
|-1.16
|15.55
|-3.24
|-18.48
|-42.18
|3.60
|19.55
|ABB India
|4.33
|8.91
|5.73
|30.69
|48.48
|18.86
|35.82
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|1.81
|-3.46
|2.32
|27.33
|28.97
|29.48
|60.71
|Siemens Energy India
|12.94
|8.31
|16.22
|35.58
|14.91
|10.09
|5.93
|Waaree Energies
|1.37
|-4.37
|-15.79
|-12.98
|-14.10
|5.12
|3.04
|Premier Energies
|2.45
|2.22
|2.82
|29.86
|5.71
|7.63
|4.51
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.04
|-9.23
|0.85
|76.22
|37.71
|68.37
|60.13
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.41
|-2.74
|20.39
|57.22
|45.35
|13.28
|7.77
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.48
|15.95
|36.18
|84.07
|87.08
|23.22
|13.35
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.50
|-10.13
|-13.61
|-0.82
|-11.52
|2.00
|1.20
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.93
|-0.92
|-7.64
|14.64
|-20.46
|19.08
|37.63
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.28
|0.02
|-11.37
|0
|-3.87
|-1.31
|-0.79
|Marine Electricals (India)
|26.65
|32.51
|42.92
|69.66
|93.43
|71.11
|48.69
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|6.99
|11.94
|61.46
|107.25
|137.12
|91.45
|102.17
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.32
|-5.20
|-16.07
|34.72
|-22.57
|107.07
|71.91
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|3.29
|25.38
|99.96
|87.57
|64.29
|35.09
|113.52
|Ravindra Energy
|-0.41
|-8.62
|22.42
|13.35
|18.45
|25.54
|14.62
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.69
|1.52
|27.20
|43.43
|123.07
|12.99
|7.60
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.09
|-1.37
|-20.36
|14.20
|14.20
|4.53
|2.69
|Alpex Solar
|-3.03
|1.17
|-23.67
|-12.65
|-35.54
|32.52
|18.40
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aaron Industries has declined 42.18% compared to peers like ABB India (48.48%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (28.97%), Siemens Energy India (14.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Aaron Industries has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.82%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|135.06
|133.16
|10
|130.26
|131.38
|20
|123.73
|127.81
|50
|121.1
|125.87
|100
|129.14
|132.13
|200
|152.49
|145.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aaron Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Aaron Industries fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Aaron Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31908GJ2013PLC077306 and registration number is 077306. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of lifting and handling equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 92.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aaron Industries is ₹134.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aaron Industries is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Aaron Industries is ₹281.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aaron Industries are ₹134.99 and ₹132.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aaron Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aaron Industries is ₹258.00 and 52-week low of Aaron Industries is ₹106.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aaron Industries has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, 15.55% for the past month, -3.24% over 3 months, -42.18% over 1 year, 3.6% across 3 years, and 19.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aaron Industries are 41.37 and 5.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global