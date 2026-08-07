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Aaron Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

AARON INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Aaron Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹134.24 Closed
-0.25₹ -0.33
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aaron Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹132.00₹134.99
₹134.24
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹106.80₹258.00
₹134.24
Open Price
₹133.00
Prev. Close
₹134.57
Volume
7,072

Source: Dion Global

Aaron Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aaron Industries		-1.1615.55-3.24-18.48-42.183.6019.55
ABB India		4.338.915.7330.6948.4818.8635.82
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		1.81-3.462.3227.3328.9729.4860.71
Siemens Energy India		12.948.3116.2235.5814.9110.095.93
Waaree Energies		1.37-4.37-15.79-12.98-14.105.123.04
Premier Energies		2.452.222.8229.865.717.634.51
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.04-9.230.8576.2237.7168.3760.13
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.41-2.7420.3957.2245.3513.287.77
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4815.9536.1884.0787.0823.2213.35
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.50-10.13-13.61-0.82-11.522.001.20
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.93-0.92-7.6414.64-20.4619.0837.63
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.280.02-11.370-3.87-1.31-0.79
Marine Electricals (India)		26.6532.5142.9269.6693.4371.1148.69
Kernex Microsystems (India)		6.9911.9461.46107.25137.1291.45102.17
Websol Energy Systems		-0.32-5.20-16.0734.72-22.57107.0771.91
Spectrum Electrical Industries		3.2925.3899.9687.5764.2935.09113.52
Ravindra Energy		-0.41-8.6222.4213.3518.4525.5414.62
Rishabh Instruments		4.691.5227.2043.43123.0712.997.60
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.09-1.37-20.3614.2014.204.532.69
Alpex Solar		-3.031.17-23.67-12.65-35.5432.5218.40

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aaron Industries has declined 42.18% compared to peers like ABB India (48.48%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (28.97%), Siemens Energy India (14.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Aaron Industries has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.82%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.71%).

Aaron Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aaron Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5135.06133.16
10130.26131.38
20123.73127.81
50121.1125.87
100129.14132.13
200152.49145.44

Source: Dion Global

Aaron Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aaron Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aaron Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Aaron Industries fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Aaron Industries

Aaron Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31908GJ2013PLC077306 and registration number is 077306. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of lifting and handling equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 92.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amar Chinubhai Doshi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Karan Amar Doshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Monish Amar Doshi
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Pradeepkumar Sanmukhlal Choksi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hetal Rumendrabhai Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shrungi Kiranbhai Desai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aaron Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Aaron Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aaron Industries is ₹134.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aaron Industries?

The Aaron Industries is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aaron Industries?

The market cap of Aaron Industries is ₹281.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aaron Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aaron Industries are ₹134.99 and ₹132.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aaron Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aaron Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aaron Industries is ₹258.00 and 52-week low of Aaron Industries is ₹106.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aaron Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aaron Industries has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, 15.55% for the past month, -3.24% over 3 months, -42.18% over 1 year, 3.6% across 3 years, and 19.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aaron Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aaron Industries are 41.37 and 5.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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