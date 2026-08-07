What is the share price of Aarnav Fashions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarnav Fashions is ₹30.96 as on .

What kind of stock is Aarnav Fashions? The Aarnav Fashions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aarnav Fashions? The market cap of Aarnav Fashions is ₹130.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aarnav Fashions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aarnav Fashions are ₹31.89 and ₹30.46.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aarnav Fashions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aarnav Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aarnav Fashions is ₹49.20 and 52-week low of Aarnav Fashions is ₹21.00 as on .

How has the Aarnav Fashions performed historically in terms of returns? The Aarnav Fashions has shown returns of 0.23% over the past day, 25.45% for the past month, 32.19% over 3 months, -22.6% over 1 year, 0.65% across 3 years, and -14.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aarnav Fashions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aarnav Fashions are 14.31 and 0.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global