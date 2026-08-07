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Aarnav Fashions Share Price

NSE
BSE

AARNAV FASHIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Aarnav Fashions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹30.96 Closed
0.23₹ 0.07
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aarnav Fashions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.46₹31.89
₹30.96
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.00₹49.20
₹30.96
Open Price
₹30.57
Prev. Close
₹30.89
Volume
6,430

Source: Dion Global

Aarnav Fashions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aarnav Fashions		-1.5625.4532.1910.77-22.600.65-14.13
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aarnav Fashions has declined 22.60% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Aarnav Fashions has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Aarnav Fashions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aarnav Fashions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
530.7630.45
1030.2730.19
2028.5529.2
5026.2627.28
10025.0126.9
20028.7729.61

Source: Dion Global

Aarnav Fashions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aarnav Fashions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aarnav Fashions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTAarnav Fashions - Board Meeting Outcome for Tthis Is To Inform You That The Board Of Directors Of The Company At Its Meeting
Jul 22, 2026, 04:13 AM IST ISTAarnav Fashions - Clarification On Price Movement
Jul 21, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTAarnav Fashions - Clarification sought from Aarnav Fashions Ltd
Jul 19, 2026, 02:30 AM IST ISTAarnav Fashions - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Has Been Schedu
May 31, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTAarnav Fashions - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting, Under Regulation 30 And 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligat

Source: Dion Global

About Aarnav Fashions

Aarnav Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100GJ1983PLC028990 and registration number is 028990. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 462.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Champalal Gopiram Agarwal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Sumit Champalal Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Nidhi Aggrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kuldeep Ashokbhai Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Madhur Murari Todi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sourabh Vijay Patawari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aarnav Fashions Share Price

What is the share price of Aarnav Fashions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarnav Fashions is ₹30.96 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aarnav Fashions?

The Aarnav Fashions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aarnav Fashions?

The market cap of Aarnav Fashions is ₹130.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aarnav Fashions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aarnav Fashions are ₹31.89 and ₹30.46.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aarnav Fashions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aarnav Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aarnav Fashions is ₹49.20 and 52-week low of Aarnav Fashions is ₹21.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aarnav Fashions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aarnav Fashions has shown returns of 0.23% over the past day, 25.45% for the past month, 32.19% over 3 months, -22.6% over 1 year, 0.65% across 3 years, and -14.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aarnav Fashions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aarnav Fashions are 14.31 and 0.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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