Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Aarnav Fashions Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AARNAV FASHIONS LTD.

Sector : Trading & Distributors | Smallcap | BSE
₹33.38 Closed
-0.09-0.03
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aarnav Fashions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.00₹34.40
₹33.38
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.25₹53.40
₹33.38
Open Price
₹33.01
Prev. Close
₹33.41
Volume
28,208

Aarnav Fashions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R134.2
  • R235
  • R335.6
  • Pivot
    33.6
  • S132.8
  • S232.2
  • S331.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 541.4231.55
  • 1041.9230.81
  • 2042.9830.55
  • 5046.3231.35
  • 10045.3932.98
  • 20059.8337.01

Aarnav Fashions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.158.91-6.02-6.34-35.93-26.48167.04
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Aarnav Fashions Ltd. Share Holdings

Aarnav Fashions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aarnav Fashions Ltd.

Aarnav Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100GJ1983PLC028990 and registration number is 028990. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 420.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Champalal Gopiram Agarwal
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Sumit Champalal Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Nidhi Aggrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kuldeep Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Madhur Murari Todi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sourabh Patawari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aarnav Fashions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aarnav Fashions Ltd.?

The market cap of Aarnav Fashions Ltd. is ₹140.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aarnav Fashions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aarnav Fashions Ltd. is -72.72 and PB ratio of Aarnav Fashions Ltd. is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aarnav Fashions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarnav Fashions Ltd. is ₹33.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aarnav Fashions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aarnav Fashions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aarnav Fashions Ltd. is ₹53.40 and 52-week low of Aarnav Fashions Ltd. is ₹25.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data