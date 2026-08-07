Here's the live share price of Aarnav Fashions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aarnav Fashions
|-1.56
|25.45
|32.19
|10.77
|-22.60
|0.65
|-14.13
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aarnav Fashions has declined 22.60% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Aarnav Fashions has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|30.76
|30.45
|10
|30.27
|30.19
|20
|28.55
|29.2
|50
|26.26
|27.28
|100
|25.01
|26.9
|200
|28.77
|29.61
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aarnav Fashions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|Aarnav Fashions - Board Meeting Outcome for Tthis Is To Inform You That The Board Of Directors Of The Company At Its Meeting
|Jul 22, 2026, 04:13 AM IST IST
|Aarnav Fashions - Clarification On Price Movement
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Aarnav Fashions - Clarification sought from Aarnav Fashions Ltd
|Jul 19, 2026, 02:30 AM IST IST
|Aarnav Fashions - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Has Been Schedu
|May 31, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|Aarnav Fashions - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting, Under Regulation 30 And 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligat
Source: Dion Global
Aarnav Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100GJ1983PLC028990 and registration number is 028990. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 462.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarnav Fashions is ₹30.96 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aarnav Fashions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aarnav Fashions is ₹130.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aarnav Fashions are ₹31.89 and ₹30.46.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aarnav Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aarnav Fashions is ₹49.20 and 52-week low of Aarnav Fashions is ₹21.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aarnav Fashions has shown returns of 0.23% over the past day, 25.45% for the past month, 32.19% over 3 months, -22.6% over 1 year, 0.65% across 3 years, and -14.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aarnav Fashions are 14.31 and 0.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global