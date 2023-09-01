Follow Us

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Price

AAREY DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹48.00 Closed
1.270.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.75₹48.80
₹48.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.00₹53.70
₹48.00
Open Price
₹47.95
Prev. Close
₹47.40
Volume
94,242

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R148.62
  • R249.23
  • R349.67
  • Pivot
    48.18
  • S147.57
  • S247.13
  • S346.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 537.8947.48
  • 1038.5147.09
  • 2038.3145.31
  • 5038.5940.43
  • 10036.5136.8
  • 20040.9735.35

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.4622.4560.8068.4223.2310.7310.73
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Holdings

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue & Issue of Warrants
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
21 Jun, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
20 Jun, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1990PLC056538 and registration number is 056538. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of commission agents dealing in wholesale trade inwood, paper, skin, leather and fur, fuel, petroleum products, chemicals, perfumery and cosmetics, glass, minerals, ores and metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 492.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mihir R Ghatalia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nimit Rajesh Ghatalia
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Archana Pramod Wani
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Lalit Radhakrishna Tulsiani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Mandal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chetan K Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The market cap of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹121.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 29.65 and PB ratio of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 1.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹48.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹53.70 and 52-week low of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹22.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

