Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1990PLC056538 and registration number is 056538. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of commission agents dealing in wholesale trade inwood, paper, skin, leather and fur, fuel, petroleum products, chemicals, perfumery and cosmetics, glass, minerals, ores and metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 492.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.