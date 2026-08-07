Here's the live share price of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals
|5.56
|-7.52
|-5.70
|18.45
|22.96
|26.83
|14.91
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has gained 22.96% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|78.09
|81.58
|10
|77.54
|80.29
|20
|80.28
|80.57
|50
|81.85
|81.37
|100
|79.07
|79.96
|200
|77.98
|76.61
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.62%, FII holding rose to 4.81%, and public shareholding moved down to 55.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|Aarey Drugs&Pharma. - Board Meeting Outcome for Allotment Of Equity Shares Pursuant To Conversion Of Warrants
|Jul 08, 2026, 08:21 PM IST IST
|Aarey Drugs&Pharma. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 01:48 AM IST IST
|Aarey Drugs&Pharma. - Statement Of Deviation & Variation
|May 31, 2026, 01:18 AM IST IST
|Aarey Drugs&Pharma. - Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 202
|May 31, 2026, 01:09 AM IST IST
|Aarey Drugs&Pharma. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday, 30Th May, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1990PLC056538 and registration number is 056538. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of commission agents dealing in wholesale trade inwood, paper, skin, leather and fur, fuel, petroleum products, chemicals, perfumery and cosmetics, glass, minerals, ores and metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 472.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹82.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹234.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals are ₹83.99 and ₹81.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹100.00 and 52-week low of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹50.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -2.65% over the past day, -7.52% for the past month, -5.7% over 3 months, 22.96% over 1 year, 26.83% across 3 years, and 14.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals are 51.91 and 1.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global