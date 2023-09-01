Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue & Issue of Warrants
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|21 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|20 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1990PLC056538 and registration number is 056538. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of commission agents dealing in wholesale trade inwood, paper, skin, leather and fur, fuel, petroleum products, chemicals, perfumery and cosmetics, glass, minerals, ores and metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 492.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹121.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 29.65 and PB ratio of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 1.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹48.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹53.70 and 52-week low of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹22.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.