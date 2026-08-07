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Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price

NSE
BSE

AAREY DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹82.75 Closed
-2.65₹ -2.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹81.00₹83.99
₹82.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.40₹100.00
₹82.75
Open Price
₹82.00
Prev. Close
₹85.00
Volume
641

Source: Dion Global

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals		5.56-7.52-5.7018.4522.9626.8314.91
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has gained 22.96% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
578.0981.58
1077.5480.29
2080.2880.57
5081.8581.37
10079.0779.96
20077.9876.61

Source: Dion Global

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.62%, FII holding rose to 4.81%, and public shareholding moved down to 55.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTAarey Drugs&Pharma. - Board Meeting Outcome for Allotment Of Equity Shares Pursuant To Conversion Of Warrants
Jul 08, 2026, 08:21 PM IST ISTAarey Drugs&Pharma. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 01:48 AM IST ISTAarey Drugs&Pharma. - Statement Of Deviation & Variation
May 31, 2026, 01:18 AM IST ISTAarey Drugs&Pharma. - Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 202
May 31, 2026, 01:09 AM IST ISTAarey Drugs&Pharma. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday, 30Th May, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1990PLC056538 and registration number is 056538. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of commission agents dealing in wholesale trade inwood, paper, skin, leather and fur, fuel, petroleum products, chemicals, perfumery and cosmetics, glass, minerals, ores and metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 472.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mihir R Ghatalia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nimit Rajesh Ghatalia
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Bina Rajesh Ghatalia
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Chetan K Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Mandal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lalit Radhakrishna Tulsiani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price

What is the share price of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹82.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals?

The Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals?

The market cap of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹234.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals are ₹83.99 and ₹81.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹100.00 and 52-week low of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹50.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -2.65% over the past day, -7.52% for the past month, -5.7% over 3 months, 22.96% over 1 year, 26.83% across 3 years, and 14.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals are 51.91 and 1.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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