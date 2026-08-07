What is the share price of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹82.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals? The Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals? The market cap of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹234.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals are ₹83.99 and ₹81.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹100.00 and 52-week low of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹50.40 as on .

How has the Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns? The Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -2.65% over the past day, -7.52% for the past month, -5.7% over 3 months, 22.96% over 1 year, 26.83% across 3 years, and 14.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals are 51.91 and 1.56 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global