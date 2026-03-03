Facebook Pixel Code
Aaradhya Disposal Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

AARADHYA DISPOSAL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Aaradhya Disposal Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹107.50 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Aaradhya Disposal Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹107.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹97.50₹182.00
₹107.50
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹107.50

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aaradhya Disposal Industries has declined 1.60% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -7.76%.

Aaradhya Disposal Industries’s current P/E of 11.87x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Aaradhya Disposal Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aaradhya Disposal Industries		-0.46-8.12-20.61-7.13-7.76-2.66-1.60
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-0.940.64-28.96-30.95-36.9026.2618.54
JK Paper		2.095.13-7.03-11.5220.70-4.0616.49
West Coast Paper Mills		-2.052.13-2.53-20.64-0.49-6.019.42
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-1.0614.7311.76-0.24-6.720.879.91
Andhra Paper		-0.902.64-0.19-15.16-10.11-7.915.03
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		-1.95-0.25-4.62-18.172.69-14.49-1.98
Kuantum Papers		-1.73-1.05-8.11-21.93-18.38-11.764.84
N R Agarwal Industries		1.10-0.60-7.2911.0490.2225.6410.65
Pudumjee Paper Products		-2.22-2.05-20.41-39.15-19.0425.8924.31
Satia Industries		-1.975.51-6.24-23.71-5.45-18.79-6.04
Emami Paper Mills		-6.06-2.16-8.97-22.22-13.45-11.86-4.17
Shree Rama Newsprint		-4.498.039.509.1811.6637.4114.77
Pakka		-1.31-1.39-22.11-42.02-53.94-11.32-6.95
Orient Paper & Industries		-2.63-9.57-21.57-35.44-16.87-22.72-8.51
Ruchira Papers		2.11-9.09-12.52-30.98-8.30-0.6310.08
Genus Paper & Boards		-3.657.25-12.80-34.04-24.09-7.147.63
Nikita Greentech Recycling		-4.802.50-8.36-0.7931.569.585.64
Star Paper Mills		-4.14-3.60-16.62-22.25-13.61-6.341.62
Shreyans Industries		1.28-8.02-15.33-33.63-13.67-1.5510.75

Over the last one year, Aaradhya Disposal Industries has declined 7.76% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-36.90%), JK Paper (20.70%), West Coast Paper Mills (-0.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Aaradhya Disposal Industries has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (18.54%) and JK Paper (16.49%).

Aaradhya Disposal Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Aaradhya Disposal Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5107.8108.24
10110110.13
20114.4113.94
50122.11121.23
100132.64128.56
20072.610

Aaradhya Disposal Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aaradhya Disposal Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.44%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Aaradhya Disposal Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Aaradhya Disposal Industries fact sheet for more information

About Aaradhya Disposal Industries

Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U21098MP2014PLC032173 and registration number is 032173. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 113.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Maheshwari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Maheshwari
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Shashi Maheshwari
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Narender Tulsidas Kabra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dharmendra Pawar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Shankar Mahajan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aaradhya Disposal Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Aaradhya Disposal Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aaradhya Disposal Industries is ₹107.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aaradhya Disposal Industries?

The Aaradhya Disposal Industries is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aaradhya Disposal Industries?

The market cap of Aaradhya Disposal Industries is ₹151.98 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aaradhya Disposal Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aaradhya Disposal Industries are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aaradhya Disposal Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aaradhya Disposal Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aaradhya Disposal Industries is ₹182.00 and 52-week low of Aaradhya Disposal Industries is ₹97.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Aaradhya Disposal Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aaradhya Disposal Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.12% for the past month, -20.61% over 3 months, -7.76% over 1 year, -2.66% across 3 years, and -1.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aaradhya Disposal Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aaradhya Disposal Industries are 11.87 and 1.95 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Aaradhya Disposal Industries News

