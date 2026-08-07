Here's the live share price of Aar Shyam India Investment Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aar Shyam India Investment Company
|0
|0
|0
|5.17
|24.69
|33.69
|32.25
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aar Shyam India Investment Company has gained 24.69% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Aar Shyam India Investment Company has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.31
|13.32
|10
|12.24
|12.37
|20
|10.54
|10.82
|50
|6.96
|9.1
|100
|6.01
|0
|200
|3.01
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aar Shyam India Investment Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 59.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|Aar Shyam India Inv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Aar Shyam India Inv. - The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Aar Shyam India Inv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of Aar Shyam India Investment Company Limited (
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Aar Shyam India Inv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting Of Aar Shyam India Investment Company L
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Aar Shyam India Inv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1983PLC015266 and registration number is 015266. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aar Shyam India Investment Company is ₹14.24 as on Jul 06, 2026.
The Aar Shyam India Investment Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aar Shyam India Investment Company is ₹4.27 Cr as on Jul 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aar Shyam India Investment Company are ₹14.24 and ₹14.24.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aar Shyam India Investment Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aar Shyam India Investment Company is ₹14.24 and 52-week low of Aar Shyam India Investment Company is ₹11.42 as on Jul 06, 2026.
The Aar Shyam India Investment Company has shown returns of 4.94% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 24.69% over 1 year, 33.69% across 3 years, and 32.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aar Shyam India Investment Company are -19.32 and 1.57 on Jul 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global