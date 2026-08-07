What is the share price of Aar Shyam India Investment Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aar Shyam India Investment Company is ₹14.24 as on .

What kind of stock is Aar Shyam India Investment Company? The Aar Shyam India Investment Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aar Shyam India Investment Company? The market cap of Aar Shyam India Investment Company is ₹4.27 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aar Shyam India Investment Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aar Shyam India Investment Company are ₹14.24 and ₹14.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aar Shyam India Investment Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aar Shyam India Investment Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aar Shyam India Investment Company is ₹14.24 and 52-week low of Aar Shyam India Investment Company is ₹11.42 as on .

How has the Aar Shyam India Investment Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Aar Shyam India Investment Company has shown returns of 4.94% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 24.69% over 1 year, 33.69% across 3 years, and 32.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aar Shyam India Investment Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aar Shyam India Investment Company are -19.32 and 1.57 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global