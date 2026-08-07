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Aar Shyam India Investment Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

AAR SHYAM INDIA INVESTMENT COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Aar Shyam India Investment Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.24 Closed
4.94₹ 0.67
As on Jul 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aar Shyam India Investment Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.24₹14.24
₹14.24
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.42₹14.24
₹14.24
Open Price
₹14.24
Prev. Close
₹13.57
Volume
100

Source: Dion Global

Aar Shyam India Investment Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aar Shyam India Investment Company		0005.1724.6933.6932.25
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aar Shyam India Investment Company has gained 24.69% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Aar Shyam India Investment Company has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Aar Shyam India Investment Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aar Shyam India Investment Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513.3113.32
1012.2412.37
2010.5410.82
506.969.1
1006.010
2003.010

Source: Dion Global

Aar Shyam India Investment Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aar Shyam India Investment Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 59.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aar Shyam India Investment Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTAar Shyam India Inv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 23, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTAar Shyam India Inv. - The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Jul 23, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTAar Shyam India Inv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of Aar Shyam India Investment Company Limited (
Jul 20, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTAar Shyam India Inv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting Of Aar Shyam India Investment Company L
Jul 13, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTAar Shyam India Inv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Aar Shyam India Investment Company

Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1983PLC015266 and registration number is 015266. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ankit Mehra
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Renu Kaur
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Saloni Mehra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhijeet Yashwant Nagrale
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aar Shyam India Investment Company Share Price

What is the share price of Aar Shyam India Investment Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aar Shyam India Investment Company is ₹14.24 as on Jul 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aar Shyam India Investment Company?

The Aar Shyam India Investment Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aar Shyam India Investment Company?

The market cap of Aar Shyam India Investment Company is ₹4.27 Cr as on Jul 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aar Shyam India Investment Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aar Shyam India Investment Company are ₹14.24 and ₹14.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aar Shyam India Investment Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aar Shyam India Investment Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aar Shyam India Investment Company is ₹14.24 and 52-week low of Aar Shyam India Investment Company is ₹11.42 as on Jul 06, 2026.

How has the Aar Shyam India Investment Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aar Shyam India Investment Company has shown returns of 4.94% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 24.69% over 1 year, 33.69% across 3 years, and 32.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aar Shyam India Investment Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aar Shyam India Investment Company are -19.32 and 1.57 on Jul 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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