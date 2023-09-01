Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|4.99
|10.08
|61.36
|69.05
|-48.36
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|10 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1983PLC015266 and registration number is 015266. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd. is ₹1.70 Cr as on Jun 22, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd. is -74.74 and PB ratio of Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd. is 0.41 as on Jun 22, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd. is ₹5.68 as on Jun 22, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd. is ₹5.68 and 52-week low of Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd. is ₹3.52 as on Jun 22, 2023.