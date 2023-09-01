Follow Us

Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd. Share Price

AAR SHYAM INDIA INVESTMENT COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.68 Closed
00
As on Jun 22, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.68₹5.68
₹5.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.52₹5.68
₹5.68
Open Price
₹5.68
Prev. Close
₹5.68
Volume
0

Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.68
  • R25.68
  • R35.68
  • Pivot
    5.68
  • S15.68
  • S25.68
  • S35.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.355.2
  • 103.64.8
  • 204.454.78
  • 506.256.85
  • 1003.130
  • 2001.560

Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
004.9910.0861.3669.05-48.36
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
10 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd.

Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1983PLC015266 and registration number is 015266. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanyam Tuteja
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Beenu Aggarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhijeet Yashwant Nagrale
    Director
  • Mrs. Shobha Rustagi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd. is ₹1.70 Cr as on Jun 22, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd. is -74.74 and PB ratio of Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd. is 0.41 as on Jun 22, 2023.

What is the share price of Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd. is ₹5.68 as on Jun 22, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd. is ₹5.68 and 52-week low of Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd. is ₹3.52 as on Jun 22, 2023.

