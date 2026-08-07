Here's the live share price of Aanchal Ispat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aanchal Ispat
|-2.48
|-29.69
|73.17
|276.99
|760.00
|76.00
|67.11
|JSW Steel
|1.81
|3.70
|0.79
|3.92
|21.23
|16.75
|11.59
|Tata Steel
|-0.95
|-0.92
|-13.38
|-6.98
|17.72
|16.53
|5.89
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|4.29
|6.46
|-5.92
|11.34
|43.00
|23.29
|5.61
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|-2.91
|4.40
|13.54
|12.39
|3.77
|35.44
|18.89
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|9.07
|13.10
|57.85
|80.02
|40.61
|31.09
|103.21
|Vedanta Iron and Steel
|9.14
|-3.66
|67.36
|67.36
|67.36
|18.73
|10.85
|NMDC Steel
|2.00
|1.43
|-0.68
|4.15
|22.26
|-2.63
|6.69
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|7.06
|17.42
|-5.16
|52.50
|34.52
|17.26
|33.63
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|4.29
|5.74
|7.45
|17.43
|-12.39
|18.88
|30.48
|Bansal Wire Industries
|5.84
|-6.26
|2.10
|21.05
|-9.84
|-1.70
|-1.03
|Prakash Industries
|4.42
|0.12
|-16.09
|-2.68
|-30.52
|12.16
|10.53
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|12.94
|14.84
|14.94
|32.29
|50.16
|15.12
|8.82
|Steel Exchange India
|0.27
|-11.22
|3.98
|39.98
|1.90
|-4.56
|6.54
|Beekay Steel Industries
|-1.34
|-4.02
|-7.49
|-5.21
|-19.10
|-11.08
|1.58
|Manaksia Steels
|21.56
|4.81
|27.03
|27.94
|31.00
|25.41
|20.50
|Aerpace Industries
|-0.47
|6.14
|28.98
|23.77
|42.05
|120.90
|55.62
|Vraj Iron & Steel
|-0.57
|7.58
|-8.13
|-9.02
|-23.89
|-21.47
|-13.50
|Supershakti Metaliks
|0
|0.36
|14.05
|-5.32
|-22.44
|-20.53
|-9.13
|Incredible Industries
|0.03
|4.30
|-0.09
|-9.68
|-11.12
|7.67
|1.10
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aanchal Ispat has gained 760.00% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Aanchal Ispat has outperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|70.24
|70.06
|10
|74.87
|72.95
|20
|82.42
|77.86
|50
|78.68
|72.99
|100
|45.81
|56.12
|200
|25.43
|37.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aanchal Ispat remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 16.54%, FII holding fell to 2.13%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Aanchal Ispat - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Of Board Of Directors To Be Held On 14.08.2026
|Jul 25, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Aanchal Ispat - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Aanchal Ispat - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jul 18, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|Aanchal Ispat - Draft Letter Of Offer-Rights Issue
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Aanchal Ispat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds
Source: Dion Global
Aanchal Ispat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106WB1996PLC076866 and registration number is 076866. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aanchal Ispat is ₹68.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aanchal Ispat is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aanchal Ispat is ₹29.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aanchal Ispat are ₹71.75 and ₹67.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aanchal Ispat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aanchal Ispat is ₹127.00 and 52-week low of Aanchal Ispat is ₹7.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aanchal Ispat has shown returns of -0.45% over the past day, -29.69% for the past month, 73.17% over 3 months, 760.0% over 1 year, 76.0% across 3 years, and 67.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aanchal Ispat are 14.41 and 3.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global