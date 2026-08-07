What is the share price of Aanchal Ispat? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aanchal Ispat is ₹68.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Aanchal Ispat? The Aanchal Ispat is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aanchal Ispat? The market cap of Aanchal Ispat is ₹29.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aanchal Ispat? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aanchal Ispat are ₹71.75 and ₹67.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aanchal Ispat? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aanchal Ispat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aanchal Ispat is ₹127.00 and 52-week low of Aanchal Ispat is ₹7.62 as on .

How has the Aanchal Ispat performed historically in terms of returns? The Aanchal Ispat has shown returns of -0.45% over the past day, -29.69% for the past month, 73.17% over 3 months, 760.0% over 1 year, 76.0% across 3 years, and 67.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aanchal Ispat? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aanchal Ispat are 14.41 and 3.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global