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Aanchal Ispat Share Price

NSE
BSE

AANCHAL ISPAT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Aanchal Ispat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹68.80 Closed
-0.45₹ -0.31
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aanchal Ispat Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹67.15₹71.75
₹68.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.62₹127.00
₹68.80
Open Price
₹71.75
Prev. Close
₹69.11
Volume
2,129

Source: Dion Global

Aanchal Ispat Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aanchal Ispat		-2.48-29.6973.17276.99760.0076.0067.11
JSW Steel		1.813.700.793.9221.2316.7511.59
Tata Steel		-0.95-0.92-13.38-6.9817.7216.535.89
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		4.296.46-5.9211.3443.0023.295.61
Shyam Metalics and Energy		-2.914.4013.5412.393.7735.4418.89
Lloyds Engineering Works		9.0713.1057.8580.0240.6131.09103.21
Vedanta Iron and Steel		9.14-3.6667.3667.3667.3618.7310.85
NMDC Steel		2.001.43-0.684.1522.26-2.636.69
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		7.0617.42-5.1652.5034.5217.2633.63
Technocraft Industries (India)		4.295.747.4517.43-12.3918.8830.48
Bansal Wire Industries		5.84-6.262.1021.05-9.84-1.70-1.03
Prakash Industries		4.420.12-16.09-2.68-30.5212.1610.53
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering		12.9414.8414.9432.2950.1615.128.82
Steel Exchange India		0.27-11.223.9839.981.90-4.566.54
Beekay Steel Industries		-1.34-4.02-7.49-5.21-19.10-11.081.58
Manaksia Steels		21.564.8127.0327.9431.0025.4120.50
Aerpace Industries		-0.476.1428.9823.7742.05120.9055.62
Vraj Iron & Steel		-0.577.58-8.13-9.02-23.89-21.47-13.50
Supershakti Metaliks		00.3614.05-5.32-22.44-20.53-9.13
Incredible Industries		0.034.30-0.09-9.68-11.127.671.10

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aanchal Ispat has gained 760.00% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Aanchal Ispat has outperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).

Aanchal Ispat Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aanchal Ispat Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
570.2470.06
1074.8772.95
2082.4277.86
5078.6872.99
10045.8156.12
20025.4337.7

Source: Dion Global

Aanchal Ispat Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aanchal Ispat remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 16.54%, FII holding fell to 2.13%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aanchal Ispat Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTAanchal Ispat - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Of Board Of Directors To Be Held On 14.08.2026
Jul 25, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTAanchal Ispat - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 23, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTAanchal Ispat - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jul 18, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTAanchal Ispat - Draft Letter Of Offer-Rights Issue
Jul 17, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTAanchal Ispat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds

Source: Dion Global

About Aanchal Ispat

Aanchal Ispat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106WB1996PLC076866 and registration number is 076866. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mukesh Goel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj Goel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shikha Jaiswal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nilu Nigania
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Chetna
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aanchal Ispat Share Price

What is the share price of Aanchal Ispat?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aanchal Ispat is ₹68.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aanchal Ispat?

The Aanchal Ispat is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aanchal Ispat?

The market cap of Aanchal Ispat is ₹29.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aanchal Ispat?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aanchal Ispat are ₹71.75 and ₹67.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aanchal Ispat?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aanchal Ispat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aanchal Ispat is ₹127.00 and 52-week low of Aanchal Ispat is ₹7.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aanchal Ispat performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aanchal Ispat has shown returns of -0.45% over the past day, -29.69% for the past month, 73.17% over 3 months, 760.0% over 1 year, 76.0% across 3 years, and 67.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aanchal Ispat?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aanchal Ispat are 14.41 and 3.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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