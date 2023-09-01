Follow Us

AANCHAL ISPAT LTD.

Sector : Steel | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.00 Closed
-2.05-0.23
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aanchal Ispat Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.73₹11.58
₹11.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.79₹28.55
₹11.00
Open Price
₹11.58
Prev. Close
₹11.23
Volume
3,49,484

Aanchal Ispat Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.48
  • R211.95
  • R312.33
  • Pivot
    11.1
  • S110.63
  • S210.25
  • S39.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.4311.4
  • 1017.6211.59
  • 2015.6812.07
  • 5014.1812.95
  • 10013.0713.64
  • 20015.914.4

Aanchal Ispat Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.93-30.99-23.08-7.33-26.4799.645.87
4.29-1.7816.2519.1221.90181.15103.43
8.733.1719.9620.4719.40196.27111.66
13.141.4117.8713.6819.69141.7721.42
8.9021.6429.2763.9681.1081.1081.10
0.6321.3662.0772.9659.6127.4427.44
1.3024.2736.7998.15131.86582.03289.72
1.66-10.7284.20114.29185.055,400.003,225.58
-1.0131.6797.69117.47101.17163.74-20.24
-8.03-20.28-30.90-33.97-26.36186.26274.82
1.2111.6752.9155.2741.56183.0273.90
09.5216.1647.4443.7582.54178.45
7.2414.2233.8917.0023.03440.70100.61
0-3.3529.5135.845.94136.3312.20
-4.855.5233.3239.2923.6840.29-58.83
-0.19-14.351.39-5.7095.49348.32121.99
16.7955.7481.51103.4785.24257.8777.68
0.1013.4710.75-48.33-59.2172.2244.19
18.901.93-12.70155.66198.38381.305.93
-4.98-9.73-9.73-9.73-45.63-54.46-56.96

Aanchal Ispat Ltd. Share Holdings

Aanchal Ispat Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Aanchal Ispat Ltd.

Aanchal Ispat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106WB1996PLC076866 and registration number is 076866. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 170.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mukesh Goel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj Goel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Srivastava
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Nilu Nigania
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aanchal Ispat Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aanchal Ispat Ltd.?

The market cap of Aanchal Ispat Ltd. is ₹22.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aanchal Ispat Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aanchal Ispat Ltd. is -1.01 and PB ratio of Aanchal Ispat Ltd. is 0.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aanchal Ispat Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aanchal Ispat Ltd. is ₹11.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aanchal Ispat Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aanchal Ispat Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aanchal Ispat Ltd. is ₹28.55 and 52-week low of Aanchal Ispat Ltd. is ₹10.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

