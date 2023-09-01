What is the Market Cap of Aanchal Ispat Ltd.? The market cap of Aanchal Ispat Ltd. is ₹22.94 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aanchal Ispat Ltd.? P/E ratio of Aanchal Ispat Ltd. is -1.01 and PB ratio of Aanchal Ispat Ltd. is 0.99 as on .

What is the share price of Aanchal Ispat Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aanchal Ispat Ltd. is ₹11.00 as on .