Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.93
|-30.99
|-23.08
|-7.33
|-26.47
|99.64
|5.87
|4.29
|-1.78
|16.25
|19.12
|21.90
|181.15
|103.43
|8.73
|3.17
|19.96
|20.47
|19.40
|196.27
|111.66
|13.14
|1.41
|17.87
|13.68
|19.69
|141.77
|21.42
|8.90
|21.64
|29.27
|63.96
|81.10
|81.10
|81.10
|0.63
|21.36
|62.07
|72.96
|59.61
|27.44
|27.44
|1.30
|24.27
|36.79
|98.15
|131.86
|582.03
|289.72
|1.66
|-10.72
|84.20
|114.29
|185.05
|5,400.00
|3,225.58
|-1.01
|31.67
|97.69
|117.47
|101.17
|163.74
|-20.24
|-8.03
|-20.28
|-30.90
|-33.97
|-26.36
|186.26
|274.82
|1.21
|11.67
|52.91
|55.27
|41.56
|183.02
|73.90
|0
|9.52
|16.16
|47.44
|43.75
|82.54
|178.45
|7.24
|14.22
|33.89
|17.00
|23.03
|440.70
|100.61
|0
|-3.35
|29.51
|35.84
|5.94
|136.33
|12.20
|-4.85
|5.52
|33.32
|39.29
|23.68
|40.29
|-58.83
|-0.19
|-14.35
|1.39
|-5.70
|95.49
|348.32
|121.99
|16.79
|55.74
|81.51
|103.47
|85.24
|257.87
|77.68
|0.10
|13.47
|10.75
|-48.33
|-59.21
|72.22
|44.19
|18.90
|1.93
|-12.70
|155.66
|198.38
|381.30
|5.93
|-4.98
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-45.63
|-54.46
|-56.96
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Aanchal Ispat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106WB1996PLC076866 and registration number is 076866. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 170.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aanchal Ispat Ltd. is ₹22.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aanchal Ispat Ltd. is -1.01 and PB ratio of Aanchal Ispat Ltd. is 0.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aanchal Ispat Ltd. is ₹11.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aanchal Ispat Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aanchal Ispat Ltd. is ₹28.55 and 52-week low of Aanchal Ispat Ltd. is ₹10.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.