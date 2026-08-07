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Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

AANANDA LAKSHMI SPINNING MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.00₹13.00
₹13.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.70₹17.75
₹13.00
Open Price
₹13.00
Prev. Close
₹13.00
Volume
110

Source: Dion Global

Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills		0018.51-0.54-19.7516.4635.46
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills has declined 19.75% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.8412.83
1012.5612.48
2011.3912.18
5012.7412.98
10015.1414.32
20016.6515.55

Source: Dion Global

Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills saw a rise in promoter holding to 63.50%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTAananda Lakshmi Spg. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
May 07, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTAananda Lakshmi Spg. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31.03.2026.
May 07, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTAananda Lakshmi Spg. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended 31.03.2026.
Apr 23, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTAananda Lakshmi Spg. - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Apr 23, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTAananda Lakshmi Spg. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31.03.2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills

Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17121TG2013PLC086564 and registration number is 086564. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Devender Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Adarsh Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Uttam Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rajani Elaprolu Kumari
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills is ₹13.00 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills?

The Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills?

The market cap of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills is ₹4.55 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills are ₹13.00 and ₹13.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills is ₹17.75 and 52-week low of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills is ₹8.70 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 18.51% over 3 months, -19.75% over 1 year, 16.46% across 3 years, and 35.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills are -1.51 and -0.25 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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