Here's the live share price of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills
|0
|0
|18.51
|-0.54
|-19.75
|16.46
|35.46
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills has declined 19.75% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.84
|12.83
|10
|12.56
|12.48
|20
|11.39
|12.18
|50
|12.74
|12.98
|100
|15.14
|14.32
|200
|16.65
|15.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills saw a rise in promoter holding to 63.50%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|Aananda Lakshmi Spg. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|May 07, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Aananda Lakshmi Spg. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31.03.2026.
|May 07, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Aananda Lakshmi Spg. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended 31.03.2026.
|Apr 23, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Aananda Lakshmi Spg. - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|Apr 23, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Aananda Lakshmi Spg. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31.03.2026.
Source: Dion Global
Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17121TG2013PLC086564 and registration number is 086564. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills is ₹13.00 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills is ₹4.55 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills are ₹13.00 and ₹13.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills is ₹17.75 and 52-week low of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills is ₹8.70 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 18.51% over 3 months, -19.75% over 1 year, 16.46% across 3 years, and 35.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills are -1.51 and -0.25 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global