What is the share price of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills is ₹13.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills? The Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills? The market cap of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills is ₹4.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills are ₹13.00 and ₹13.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills is ₹17.75 and 52-week low of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills is ₹8.70 as on .

How has the Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 18.51% over 3 months, -19.75% over 1 year, 16.46% across 3 years, and 35.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills are -1.51 and -0.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global