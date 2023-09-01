Follow Us

AANANDA LAKSHMI SPINNING MILLS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.20 Closed
0.410.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.75₹12.30
₹12.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.14₹14.99
₹12.20
Open Price
₹12.30
Prev. Close
₹12.15
Volume
3,643

Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.42
  • R212.63
  • R312.97
  • Pivot
    12.08
  • S111.87
  • S211.53
  • S311.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.4411.9
  • 1011.5111.49
  • 2011.5710.69
  • 5010.949.62
  • 10010.059.3
  • 20010.289.31

Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.3550.4355.2234.6635.56510.00328.07
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd.

Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17121TG2013PLC086564 and registration number is 086564. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Devender Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Manish Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sushma Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Uttam Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹4.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd. is 1.25 and PB ratio of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd. is -0.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹12.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹14.99 and 52-week low of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹7.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

