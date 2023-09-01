Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17121TG2013PLC086564 and registration number is 086564. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹4.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd. is 1.25 and PB ratio of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd. is -0.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹12.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹14.99 and 52-week low of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹7.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.