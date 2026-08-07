What is the share price of Aakash Exploration Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aakash Exploration Services is ₹8.99 as on .

What kind of stock is Aakash Exploration Services? The Aakash Exploration Services is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aakash Exploration Services? The market cap of Aakash Exploration Services is ₹91.02 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aakash Exploration Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aakash Exploration Services are ₹9.07 and ₹8.97.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aakash Exploration Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aakash Exploration Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aakash Exploration Services is ₹13.40 and 52-week low of Aakash Exploration Services is ₹7.21 as on .

How has the Aakash Exploration Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Aakash Exploration Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.39% for the past month, 9.63% over 3 months, -10.46% over 1 year, 16.06% across 3 years, and -19.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aakash Exploration Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aakash Exploration Services are 17.45 and 1.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global