Here's the live share price of Aakash Exploration Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aakash Exploration Services
|0.45
|2.39
|9.63
|15.11
|-10.46
|16.06
|-19.99
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|-1.52
|-2.18
|-15.87
|-10.41
|2.10
|11.36
|15.74
|Oil India
|-3.45
|4.64
|-2.22
|-9.64
|2.46
|34.54
|32.04
|Vedanta Oil and Gas
|-1.77
|-2.73
|-3.30
|-3.30
|-3.30
|-1.11
|-0.67
|Antelopus Selan Energy
|-2.68
|0.43
|19.49
|39.28
|42.06
|30.26
|39.18
|Prabha Energy
|4.53
|2.27
|-4.17
|-3.63
|-40.01
|-8.99
|-5.49
|Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
|-3.44
|0.21
|-5.16
|0.78
|-2.05
|-12.38
|-1.47
|Jindal Drilling & Industries
|3.22
|17.74
|18.98
|33.25
|6.97
|16.55
|37.46
|Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)
|4.38
|13.94
|-3.94
|-3.98
|2.40
|229.93
|104.67
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|0.49
|-10.76
|-8.58
|-5.61
|-5.61
|-1.91
|-1.15
|Alphageo (India)
|4.77
|15.95
|2.08
|3.40
|-2.75
|-8.48
|-7.79
|Aban Offshore
|26.60
|33.09
|22.94
|-4.54
|-54.41
|-20.61
|-15.13
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aakash Exploration Services has declined 10.46% compared to peers like Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (2.10%), Oil India (2.46%), Vedanta Oil and Gas (-3.30%). From a 5 year perspective, Aakash Exploration Services has underperformed peers relative to Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (15.74%) and Oil India (32.04%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.93
|8.97
|10
|8.98
|8.97
|20
|9
|9
|50
|9.17
|9
|100
|8.9
|8.93
|200
|8.77
|8.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aakash Exploration Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Aakash Exploration Services fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Aakash Exploration Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209GJ2007PLC049792 and registration number is 049792. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refined petroleum products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 112.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aakash Exploration Services is ₹8.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aakash Exploration Services is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Aakash Exploration Services is ₹91.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aakash Exploration Services are ₹9.07 and ₹8.97.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aakash Exploration Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aakash Exploration Services is ₹13.40 and 52-week low of Aakash Exploration Services is ₹7.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aakash Exploration Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.39% for the past month, 9.63% over 3 months, -10.46% over 1 year, 16.06% across 3 years, and -19.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aakash Exploration Services are 17.45 and 1.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global