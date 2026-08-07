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Aakash Exploration Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

AAKASH EXPLORATION SERVICES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Petroleum
Theme
Oil & Gas Exploration

Here's the live share price of Aakash Exploration Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.99 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aakash Exploration Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.97₹9.07
₹8.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.21₹13.40
₹8.99
Open Price
₹9.00
Prev. Close
₹8.99
Volume
55,441

Source: Dion Global

Aakash Exploration Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aakash Exploration Services		0.452.399.6315.11-10.4616.06-19.99
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		-1.52-2.18-15.87-10.412.1011.3615.74
Oil India		-3.454.64-2.22-9.642.4634.5432.04
Vedanta Oil and Gas		-1.77-2.73-3.30-3.30-3.30-1.11-0.67
Antelopus Selan Energy		-2.680.4319.4939.2842.0630.2639.18
Prabha Energy		4.532.27-4.17-3.63-40.01-8.99-5.49
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company		-3.440.21-5.160.78-2.05-12.38-1.47
Jindal Drilling & Industries		3.2217.7418.9833.256.9716.5537.46
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)		4.3813.94-3.94-3.982.40229.93104.67
Gujarat Natural Resources		0.49-10.76-8.58-5.61-5.61-1.91-1.15
Alphageo (India)		4.7715.952.083.40-2.75-8.48-7.79
Aban Offshore		26.6033.0922.94-4.54-54.41-20.61-15.13

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aakash Exploration Services has declined 10.46% compared to peers like Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (2.10%), Oil India (2.46%), Vedanta Oil and Gas (-3.30%). From a 5 year perspective, Aakash Exploration Services has underperformed peers relative to Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (15.74%) and Oil India (32.04%).

Aakash Exploration Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aakash Exploration Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.938.97
108.988.97
2099
509.179
1008.98.93
2008.778.98

Source: Dion Global

Aakash Exploration Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aakash Exploration Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aakash Exploration Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Aakash Exploration Services fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Aakash Exploration Services

Aakash Exploration Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209GJ2007PLC049792 and registration number is 049792. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refined petroleum products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 112.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vipul Navin Haria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hemang Navin Haria
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Krunal Pravin Haria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Ami Nirav Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Piyush Vasanji Savla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Divyang Rameshchandra Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aakash Exploration Services Share Price

What is the share price of Aakash Exploration Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aakash Exploration Services is ₹8.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aakash Exploration Services?

The Aakash Exploration Services is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aakash Exploration Services?

The market cap of Aakash Exploration Services is ₹91.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aakash Exploration Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aakash Exploration Services are ₹9.07 and ₹8.97.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aakash Exploration Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aakash Exploration Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aakash Exploration Services is ₹13.40 and 52-week low of Aakash Exploration Services is ₹7.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aakash Exploration Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aakash Exploration Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.39% for the past month, 9.63% over 3 months, -10.46% over 1 year, 16.06% across 3 years, and -19.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aakash Exploration Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aakash Exploration Services are 17.45 and 1.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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