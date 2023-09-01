Follow Us

Aakash Exploration Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AAKASH EXPLORATION SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Oil Drilling And Exploration | Smallcap | NSE
₹6.90 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aakash Exploration Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.90₹7.00
₹6.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.70₹16.05
₹6.90
Open Price
₹7.00
Prev. Close
₹6.90
Volume
6,01,498

Aakash Exploration Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.97
  • R27.03
  • R37.07
  • Pivot
    6.93
  • S16.87
  • S26.83
  • S36.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.096.65
  • 1013.446.37
  • 2013.576.15
  • 5013.456.06
  • 10014.826.32
  • 20020.517.79

Aakash Exploration Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.1117.956.980-44.5840.82204.41
4.042.8618.2917.4134.93129.052.51
4.160.8315.1917.3633.5088.82-1.15
-3.41-0.497.395.6541.88190.3228.89
5.90-26.71-9.5420.421.81113.0911.04
19.0932.7483.3191.24130.26688.58305.58
3.2320.6442.33165.0984.873.773.77
-1.93-8.0830.6823.1241.19209.5639.44
11.8529.0941.7938.7555.50109.6622.73
6.66-2.94-0.9522.74-29.18445.30284.12
10.0616.7322.0518.45-12.6981.70-57.91
6.0212.5326.5236.11-28.2112.95-50.51
1.00-1.6620.5323.04-6.4272.70-56.14
-97.27-96.68-96.68-96.68-96.68-96.68-93.74

Aakash Exploration Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Aakash Exploration Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Apr, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Aakash Exploration Services Ltd.

Aakash Exploration Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209GJ2007PLC049792 and registration number is 049792. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refined petroleum products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 76.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vipul Navin Haria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Hemang Navin Haria
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Krunal Pravin Haria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Ami Nirav Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Piyush Vasanji Savla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Divyang Rameshchandra Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aakash Exploration Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aakash Exploration Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Aakash Exploration Services Ltd. is ₹69.86 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aakash Exploration Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aakash Exploration Services Ltd. is 16.05 and PB ratio of Aakash Exploration Services Ltd. is 1.34 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Aakash Exploration Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aakash Exploration Services Ltd. is ₹6.90 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aakash Exploration Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aakash Exploration Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aakash Exploration Services Ltd. is ₹16.05 and 52-week low of Aakash Exploration Services Ltd. is ₹5.70 as on Aug 31, 2023.

