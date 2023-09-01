Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Apr, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Aakash Exploration Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209GJ2007PLC049792 and registration number is 049792. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refined petroleum products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 76.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aakash Exploration Services Ltd. is ₹69.86 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aakash Exploration Services Ltd. is 16.05 and PB ratio of Aakash Exploration Services Ltd. is 1.34 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aakash Exploration Services Ltd. is ₹6.90 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aakash Exploration Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aakash Exploration Services Ltd. is ₹16.05 and 52-week low of Aakash Exploration Services Ltd. is ₹5.70 as on Aug 31, 2023.