Here's the live share price of Aakaar Medical Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aakaar Medical Technologies has declined 2.57% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -12.21%.

Aakaar Medical Technologies’s current P/E of 18.51x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.