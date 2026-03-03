Facebook Pixel Code
Aakaar Medical Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

AAKAAR MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Aakaar Medical Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹62.55 Closed
-1.50₹ -0.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Aakaar Medical Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹62.00₹62.55
₹62.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹46.25₹105.00
₹62.55
Open Price
₹62.00
Prev. Close
₹63.50
Volume
3,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aakaar Medical Technologies has declined 2.57% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -12.21%.

Aakaar Medical Technologies’s current P/E of 18.51x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Aakaar Medical Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aakaar Medical Technologies		-5.9422.65-17.15-30.50-12.21-4.25-2.57
Poly Medicure		2.09-17.20-31.45-36.43-35.7611.0113.00
Fischer Medical Ventures		-7.37-3.31-22.87-65.51-52.19-21.81-13.72
Tarsons Products		4.45-5.13-16.42-39.09-35.71-31.59-25.04
Laxmi Dental		-1.12-11.80-25.49-44.34-42.80-30.42-19.56
Borosil Scientific		-2.31-8.04-16.68-29.30-15.23-13.10-8.08
Vasa Denticity		-4.51-24.55-24.17-25.90-22.4826.9715.40
Aprameya Engineering		-1.45-18.34-35.132.00137.1241.4623.13
Nureca		-6.031.84-5.8512.2419.83-7.53-15.17
Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories		-3.89-7.53-20.83-23.59122.542.1115.45
QMS Medical Allied Services		0.94-4.39-6.57-8.48-9.43-21.86-8.33
Mohini Health & Hygiene		0.65-2.40-11.03-25.65-36.71-7.9112.11
Galaxy Medicare		-6.86-14.66-17.68-68.23-68.23-31.76-20.49

Over the last one year, Aakaar Medical Technologies has declined 12.21% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-35.76%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-52.19%), Tarsons Products (-35.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Aakaar Medical Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (13.00%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (-13.72%).

Aakaar Medical Technologies Financials

Aakaar Medical Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
566.8464.13
1064.1163.54
2058.5362.18
5065.0165.02
10074.0770.81
20060.910

Aakaar Medical Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aakaar Medical Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.73%, FII holding fell to 0.50%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Aakaar Medical Technologies Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Aakaar Medical Technologies fact sheet for more information

About Aakaar Medical Technologies

Aakaar Medical Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900MH2013PLC244717 and registration number is 244717. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Ms. Bindi Dilip Meswani
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dilip Ramesh Meswani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rahul Babasaheb Sawakhande
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Deepanjan Periwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Indubhai Dhandhukia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aakaar Medical Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Aakaar Medical Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aakaar Medical Technologies is ₹62.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aakaar Medical Technologies?

The Aakaar Medical Technologies is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aakaar Medical Technologies?

The market cap of Aakaar Medical Technologies is ₹88.65 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aakaar Medical Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aakaar Medical Technologies are ₹62.55 and ₹62.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aakaar Medical Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aakaar Medical Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aakaar Medical Technologies is ₹105.00 and 52-week low of Aakaar Medical Technologies is ₹46.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Aakaar Medical Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aakaar Medical Technologies has shown returns of -1.5% over the past day, 2.54% for the past month, -14.32% over 3 months, -12.21% over 1 year, -4.25% across 3 years, and -2.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aakaar Medical Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aakaar Medical Technologies are 18.51 and 1.88 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Aakaar Medical Technologies News

