Here's the live share price of AA Plus Tradelink along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AA Plus Tradelink
|0
|35.16
|-5.38
|-9.56
|66.22
|-1.04
|-6.81
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, AA Plus Tradelink has gained 66.22% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, AA Plus Tradelink has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.18
|1.17
|10
|1.04
|1.13
|20
|1.12
|1.13
|50
|1.11
|1.13
|100
|1.13
|1.18
|200
|1.39
|1.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, AA Plus Tradelink remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 96.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:32 PM IST IST
|AA Plus Tradelink - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|AA Plus Tradelink - Financial Results Along With Auditors Report For The Half Year And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 30, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|AA Plus Tradelink - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of AA Plus Tradelink Limited Held Today I.E. 29.05.202
|May 22, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|AA Plus Tradelink - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting For Consideration And Approval Of The Audi
|Apr 27, 2026, 08:46 PM IST IST
|AA Plus Tradelink - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Source: Dion Global
AA Plus Tradelink Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900MH2016PLC274726 and registration number is 274726. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AA Plus Tradelink is ₹1.23 as on Jul 13, 2026.
The AA Plus Tradelink is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of AA Plus Tradelink is ₹1.00 Cr as on Jul 13, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AA Plus Tradelink are ₹1.23 and ₹1.23.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AA Plus Tradelink stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AA Plus Tradelink is ₹1.57 and 52-week low of AA Plus Tradelink is ₹0.68 as on Jul 13, 2026.
The AA Plus Tradelink has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 35.16% for the past month, -5.38% over 3 months, 66.22% over 1 year, -1.04% across 3 years, and -6.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AA Plus Tradelink are 0.00 and 0.12 on Jul 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global