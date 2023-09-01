Follow Us

AA PLUS TRADELINK LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.35 Closed
50.54
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

AA Plus Tradelink Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.35₹11.35
₹11.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.10₹20.44
₹11.35
Open Price
₹11.35
Prev. Close
₹10.81
Volume
24,000

AA Plus Tradelink Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.35
  • R211.35
  • R311.35
  • Pivot
    11.35
  • S111.35
  • S211.35
  • S311.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.5310.38
  • 105.4110.43
  • 205.6410.96
  • 506.3611.63
  • 1007.1610.82
  • 2007.079.89

AA Plus Tradelink Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.942.53-4.70122.1199.82-35.14-35.14
-1.76-1.21-1.6656.66-24.18769.301,065.76
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.40-52.0813.28707.931,552.195,238.9012,410.68
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

AA Plus Tradelink Ltd. Share Holdings

AA Plus Tradelink Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingIncrease in Authorised Capital
28 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About AA Plus Tradelink Ltd.

AA Plus Tradelink Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900MH2016PLC274726 and registration number is 274726. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok A Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajkumar M Singh
    Director
  • Ms. Nilam Himanshukumar Soni
    Director
  • Mr. Jay Vijaykumar Mehra
    Director

FAQs on AA Plus Tradelink Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of AA Plus Tradelink Ltd.?

The market cap of AA Plus Tradelink Ltd. is ₹9.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of AA Plus Tradelink Ltd.?

P/E ratio of AA Plus Tradelink Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of AA Plus Tradelink Ltd. is 0.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of AA Plus Tradelink Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AA Plus Tradelink Ltd. is ₹11.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AA Plus Tradelink Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AA Plus Tradelink Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AA Plus Tradelink Ltd. is ₹20.44 and 52-week low of AA Plus Tradelink Ltd. is ₹4.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

