MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Increase in Authorised Capital
|28 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
AA Plus Tradelink Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900MH2016PLC274726 and registration number is 274726. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of AA Plus Tradelink Ltd. is ₹9.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of AA Plus Tradelink Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of AA Plus Tradelink Ltd. is 0.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AA Plus Tradelink Ltd. is ₹11.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AA Plus Tradelink Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AA Plus Tradelink Ltd. is ₹20.44 and 52-week low of AA Plus Tradelink Ltd. is ₹4.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.