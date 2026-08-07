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AA Plus Tradelink Share Price

NSE
BSE

AA PLUS TRADELINK

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of AA Plus Tradelink along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.23 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Jul 13, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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AA Plus Tradelink Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.23₹1.23
₹1.23
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.68₹1.57
₹1.23
Open Price
₹1.23
Prev. Close
₹1.23
Volume
80,000

Source: Dion Global

AA Plus Tradelink Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AA Plus Tradelink		035.16-5.38-9.5666.22-1.04-6.81
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, AA Plus Tradelink has gained 66.22% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, AA Plus Tradelink has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

AA Plus Tradelink Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

AA Plus Tradelink Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.181.17
101.041.13
201.121.13
501.111.13
1001.131.18
2001.391.23

Source: Dion Global

AA Plus Tradelink Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AA Plus Tradelink remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 96.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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AA Plus Tradelink Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 07, 2026, 08:32 PM IST ISTAA Plus Tradelink - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTAA Plus Tradelink - Financial Results Along With Auditors Report For The Half Year And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 30, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTAA Plus Tradelink - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of AA Plus Tradelink Limited Held Today I.E. 29.05.202
May 22, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTAA Plus Tradelink - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting For Consideration And Approval Of The Audi
Apr 27, 2026, 08:46 PM IST ISTAA Plus Tradelink - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A

Source: Dion Global

About AA Plus Tradelink

AA Plus Tradelink Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900MH2016PLC274726 and registration number is 274726. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Amritlal Shah
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rajkumar Mahendra Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jay Vijay Kumar Mehra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nilam Himanshukumar Soni
    Independent Director

FAQs on AA Plus Tradelink Share Price

What is the share price of AA Plus Tradelink?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AA Plus Tradelink is ₹1.23 as on Jul 13, 2026.

What kind of stock is AA Plus Tradelink?

The AA Plus Tradelink is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AA Plus Tradelink?

The market cap of AA Plus Tradelink is ₹1.00 Cr as on Jul 13, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AA Plus Tradelink?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AA Plus Tradelink are ₹1.23 and ₹1.23.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AA Plus Tradelink?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AA Plus Tradelink stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AA Plus Tradelink is ₹1.57 and 52-week low of AA Plus Tradelink is ₹0.68 as on Jul 13, 2026.

How has the AA Plus Tradelink performed historically in terms of returns?

The AA Plus Tradelink has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 35.16% for the past month, -5.38% over 3 months, 66.22% over 1 year, -1.04% across 3 years, and -6.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AA Plus Tradelink?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AA Plus Tradelink are 0.00 and 0.12 on Jul 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

AA Plus Tradelink News

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