scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS

A Tech Wabag Rating: Buy | Slower execution cast a shadow on Q4FY22

FY23/24 EPS down 31/29% due to impact of Russia order; target price reduced to Rs 448; ‘Buy’ retained

Written by Nomura
VA Tech Wabag Inv2
The prevailing US and EU sanctions may make progress on this order challenging, which could impact near-term sales growth.

Q4FY22 sales were at Rs 8.91 bn (down 11% y-o-y, missed our estimate by 9%) highlighting a slowdown in execution in overseas order. The weaker execution also led to a miss on EBITDA margin by 110bp at 8% despite stable gross margins.

Weak order inflows at Rs 36.5 bn was disappointing; policy of selective bidding, while appreciated, leading to weak growth: Management has guided for double-digit sales and order inflow growth in the near term. However, a policy of selective bidding focused on technologically complex tenders in the international market may lead to order inflows remaining in the Rs 30-35 bn range over FY23-25F. However, if VATW secures the large `60-bn Chennai desalination tender, then we would expect significant upside to our sales estimates.

Sales momentum may be weak in H1FY23F due to lack of contribution from Russian order: Russia accounted for Rs 11 bn of the Rs 89.8-bn orderbook and since the start of Russia-Ukraine conflict progress has stopped due to payment mechanism issues (NB: no cash collection is pending). The prevailing US and EU sanctions may make progress on this order challenging, which could impact near-term sales growth. Management expects sales to pick up in the Middle East and compensate in FY23.

Also Read

Cash collections robust in FY22, gross margins strong despite commodity increase; remained net cash: Gross margin was stable at 23% for H2FY22 despite a sharp rise in commodity prices, which is a key positive. We estimate that with a revival in execution EBITDA margin for FY23-25F could be sustained in the 8-9% range. The orderbook is 95% funded by central government or multi-lateral agencies, and this is reflected in robust cash collections in Q4FY22. Current receivables remained flattish in absolute terms despite sales growth of 7% in FY22.

Trading at 8.2x FY24F EPS of Rs 29.8; maintain Buy with TP of Rs 448

We cut FY23/24F EPS by 31%/29% to factor in impact of stalled execution in Russia and slow pace of order wins in FY22. We value VATW at 14x (based on sustainable ROE of 11%) FY24F EPS of Rs 29.8 rolled forward to Jun-23 to arrive at our TP of Rs 448, implying >80% upside, and reiterate Buy rating. Key risks include slowing domestic capex for water.

More Stories on
VA Tech WABAG

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Market