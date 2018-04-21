​​​
  3. A strong performance in final quarter

A strong performance in final quarter

Cost of funds likely to rise; FY19/20 estimates cut 2/4% due to spread compression

By: | Published: April 21, 2018 2:44 AM
GRUH Finance, GRUH Finance q4 results, CAGR, GNPL ratio Disbursements were up 20% y-o-y to Rs 15.1 bn for the quarter and up 28% y-o-y for the full year.

GRUH Finance (GRHF) reported strong Q4FY18 results, with continued high-teen loan growth, an improvement in margins and lower-than-expected operating expenses. However, higher tax expenses drove in-line PAT. Disbursements were up 20% y-o-y to Rs 15.1 bn for the quarter and up 28% y-o-y for the full year. Disbursement growth in the quarter was driven by home loans (+24% y-o-y) and developer loans (+33% y-o-y). Loan growth came in at 18% y-o-y/5% q-o-q. Growth in the LAP book continues to decline (+13% y-o-y), while the NRP loan book continues to de-grow (-9% y-o-y). Calculated margins came in at 6.08% (+33bp y-o-y), led by lower cost of funds (-45bp y-o-y to 7.41%).

We believe cost of funds has bottomed out and should tick up from here. We have factored in 15bp spread compression in FY19. Opex declined 3.4% y-o-y and 7.1% q-o-q to Rs 233 mn. Asset quality was stable, with the GNPL ratio at 45bp v/s 31bp in Q4FY17. Valuation and view: GRHF has performed impressively, with 23% loan book CAGR and 20% PAT CAGR over the last decade.

At the same time, it has not compromised on underwriting standards, which reflects in the GNPL ratio of 0.5%. However, loan growth has slowed down meaningfully from the run-rate of ~25% two years ago. In addition, the future trajectory of spreads/ margins is uncertain, if GSec yields remain elevated. We marginally cut our FY19/20e estimates by 2/4% to account for some spread compression. Maintain Neutral with a target price of Rs 600 (12x FY20e BVPS).

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top