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A-One Steels India Share Price

Sector
Iron and Steel

A-One Steels India has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 24, 2026 and will close on Sep 28, 2026. The price band has been set at 385.00-405.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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A-One Steels India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

A-One Steels India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jindal Stainless		3.797.999.719.03-5.319.6336.04
Usha Martin		11.749.0613.738.1320.8516.1247.13
Mukand		16.4715.7916.2230.8112.87-2.493.13
Rajputana Stainless		1.7610.242.2870.2262.8117.6410.24
Panchmahal Steel		-1.370.34-7.63-7.63-7.63-2.61-1.58
Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd		21.0113.519.1315.7-11.75-5.4311.24
Shah Alloys		0.9816.6928.859.8231.9417.6934.53
Mangalam Alloys		-1.0236.9529.2328.85-25.04-16.94-10.54

Source: Dion Global

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About A-One Steels India

A-One Steels India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28999KA2012PLC063439 and registration number is 063439. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3489.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

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