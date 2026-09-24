A-One Steels India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28999KA2012PLC063439 and registration number is 063439. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3489.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.