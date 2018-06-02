A healthy performance in the quarter

The stock has rallied over 20% since the import alert was lifted in November, 2017.

Divi’s Laboratories’ (Divi’s) Q4FY18 revenue grew 2% YoY, while bottom-line declined 12% YoY, adjusted for forex gains. Business performance is back to the normal level as Units I and II are now USFDA compliant. Management did not offer a formal guidance, but indicated that revenue growth of mid-single digit is achievable. Management is confident of maintaining 33-34% EBITDA margin, with INR depreciation anticipated to assist improvement. Notwithstanding, Divi’s currently operates at full capacity and has been unable to initiate fresh capex at Kakinada. With capacity constraints expected to persist, we foresee limited growth over the next two years.

The stock has rallied over 20% since the import alert was lifted in November, 2017. We believe, current valuation — 26x FY20 earnings — is rich and does not factor in downsides from slow growth till new capacity is added. Maintain Reduce with TP of Rs 1,020.

Revenue run rate sustains; margin improving

Revenue, EBITDA and reported PAT grew 2%, 7% and 1% YoY, respectively. PAT fell 12% YoY, adjusted for forex gain of

Rs 230 million. After lifting of the import alert, Divi’s clocked second consecutive quarter of Rs 10 bn plus revenue. EBITDA margin stood at 36%, closer to the pre-import alert level. In FY18, Divi’s incurred Rs 5.86 bn capex, half for capacity creation and rest for upgrading facilities.

Capacity constraints to limit earnings growth

In FY19, we forecast 7-8% revenue growth and EBITDA margin of 34-35%. Management called out that in FY19, Divi’s will pursue brownfield expansion at Unit II of `4 bn. Additionally, Kakinada capex is expected to be delayed further and land acquisition at an alternate site is likely to take longer. As it stands, Divi’s runs at full capacity and planned capex may not be sufficient for the targeted 7-8% volume growth. As top-line growth remains range-bound, we foresee pressure on margin and earnings growth, and Divi’s rich valuations do not factor this in.

Outlook and valuations: Rich valuation; maintain ‘REDUCE’

Divi’s is a key beneficiary of outsourcing opportunities in contract manufacturing. However, capacity constraint may limit the opportunity. Valuation remains rich and does not factor in downside from slow growth. Hence, we maintain ‘REDUCE/SU’.

Investment theme

Divi’s early mover advantage in CRAMS, strict adherence to IPR norms and strong relationships with pharma majors marked its transformation from an API player to a successful CRAMS player from India. By virtue of its long-standing presence, the company has managed to establish itself in this segment. Divi’s will be a key beneficiary of increased outsourcing opportunities underpinned by its expertise in complex chemistry, cost efficient processes and relationships with global pharma majors. However, in recent times, capacity constraints could limit this opportunity. Additionally, valuations remain rich and do not factor in downside from slow growth.

Company description

Divi’s is well-placed in the Rs 45 billion global contract manufacturing market as a research focused, contract manufacturing player. It services 20 of the top 25 global companies, with over 100 projects in the pipeline. It collaborates with innovator companies through the early drug development stage to the commercialisation stage. Divi’s revenues are derived from custom synthesis of APIs/intermediates (44% of FY16 sales) for innovator firms, while balance is derived from generic exports. It is the largest manufacturer of peptide reagents and a leader in products such as Naproxen Sodium and Dextromethorphan.