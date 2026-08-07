What is the share price of A F Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for A F Enterprises is ₹1.63 as on .

What kind of stock is A F Enterprises? The A F Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of A F Enterprises? The market cap of A F Enterprises is ₹3.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of A F Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of A F Enterprises are ₹1.69 and ₹1.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of A F Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which A F Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of A F Enterprises is ₹3.03 and 52-week low of A F Enterprises is ₹1.55 as on .

How has the A F Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The A F Enterprises has shown returns of 0.62% over the past day, -2.4% for the past month, -10.44% over 3 months, -28.19% over 1 year, -32.46% across 3 years, and -37.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of A F Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of A F Enterprises are -3.15 and 0.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global