Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

A F Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

A F ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Trading & Distributors | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.70 Closed
-3.55-0.21
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

A F Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.62₹5.99
₹5.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.60₹22.35
₹5.70
Open Price
₹5.99
Prev. Close
₹5.91
Volume
1,39,863

A F Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.92
  • R26.14
  • R36.29
  • Pivot
    5.77
  • S15.55
  • S25.4
  • S35.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.036.18
  • 109.936.52
  • 2010.746.97
  • 5021.158.36
  • 10055.8211.1
  • 20077.4619.5

A F Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-11.49-17.39-55.50-66.14-81.98-33.47366.37
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

A F Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

A F Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Dec, 2022Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
23 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About A F Enterprises Ltd.

A F Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100DL1983PLC016354 and registration number is 016354. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Santosh Kumar Kushawaha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Singh
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sahil Arora
    Director
  • Mrs. Shagun Ajmani
    Director
  • Mr. Tinku Kathuria
    Independent Director

FAQs on A F Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of A F Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of A F Enterprises Ltd. is ₹20.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of A F Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of A F Enterprises Ltd. is -13.1 and PB ratio of A F Enterprises Ltd. is 0.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of A F Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for A F Enterprises Ltd. is ₹5.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of A F Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which A F Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of A F Enterprises Ltd. is ₹22.35 and 52-week low of A F Enterprises Ltd. is ₹5.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data