Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-11.49
|-17.39
|-55.50
|-66.14
|-81.98
|-33.47
|366.37
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.54
|-5.84
|-0.75
|78.33
|123.76
|6,270.37
|10,017.65
|-11.08
|9.00
|52.75
|76.75
|176.08
|565.80
|196.39
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
|23 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
A F Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100DL1983PLC016354 and registration number is 016354. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of A F Enterprises Ltd. is ₹20.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of A F Enterprises Ltd. is -13.1 and PB ratio of A F Enterprises Ltd. is 0.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for A F Enterprises Ltd. is ₹5.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which A F Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of A F Enterprises Ltd. is ₹22.35 and 52-week low of A F Enterprises Ltd. is ₹5.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.