Here's the live share price of A F Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|A F Enterprises
|0
|-2.40
|-10.44
|-30.04
|-28.19
|-32.46
|-37.80
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, A F Enterprises has declined 28.19% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, A F Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.65
|1.65
|10
|1.67
|1.66
|20
|1.69
|1.68
|50
|1.72
|1.73
|100
|1.81
|1.89
|200
|2.08
|2.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, A F Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 97.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 13, 2026, 05:17 PM IST IST
|A F Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 20, 2026, 12:35 AM IST IST
|A F Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Sep 18, 2025, 11:46 PM IST IST
|A F Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jun 11, 2025, 08:46 PM IST IST
|A F Enterprises - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements), 2015 - Update On
|May 07, 2025, 12:29 AM IST IST
|A F Enterprises - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements), 2015 - Intention
Source: Dion Global
A F Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100DL1983PLC016354 and registration number is 016354. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for A F Enterprises is ₹1.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The A F Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of A F Enterprises is ₹3.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of A F Enterprises are ₹1.69 and ₹1.56.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which A F Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of A F Enterprises is ₹3.03 and 52-week low of A F Enterprises is ₹1.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The A F Enterprises has shown returns of 0.62% over the past day, -2.4% for the past month, -10.44% over 3 months, -28.19% over 1 year, -32.46% across 3 years, and -37.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of A F Enterprises are -3.15 and 0.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global