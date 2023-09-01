What is the Market Cap of A F Enterprises Ltd.? The market cap of A F Enterprises Ltd. is ₹20.92 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of A F Enterprises Ltd.? P/E ratio of A F Enterprises Ltd. is -13.1 and PB ratio of A F Enterprises Ltd. is 0.27 as on .

What is the share price of A F Enterprises Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for A F Enterprises Ltd. is ₹5.70 as on .