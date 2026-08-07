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A F Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

A F ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of A F Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.63 Closed
0.62₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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A F Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.56₹1.69
₹1.63
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.55₹3.03
₹1.63
Open Price
₹1.62
Prev. Close
₹1.62
Volume
27,047

Source: Dion Global

A F Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
A F Enterprises		0-2.40-10.44-30.04-28.19-32.46-37.80
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, A F Enterprises has declined 28.19% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, A F Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

A F Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

A F Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.651.65
101.671.66
201.691.68
501.721.73
1001.811.89
2002.082.74

Source: Dion Global

A F Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, A F Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 97.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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A F Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 13, 2026, 05:17 PM IST ISTA F Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 20, 2026, 12:35 AM IST ISTA F Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Sep 18, 2025, 11:46 PM IST ISTA F Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jun 11, 2025, 08:46 PM IST ISTA F Enterprises - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements), 2015 - Update On
May 07, 2025, 12:29 AM IST ISTA F Enterprises - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements), 2015 - Intention

Source: Dion Global

About A F Enterprises

A F Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100DL1983PLC016354 and registration number is 016354. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Santosh Kumar Kushawaha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Singh
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Tinku Kathuria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manishkumar Prafulbhai Mehta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Preeti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on A F Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of A F Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for A F Enterprises is ₹1.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is A F Enterprises?

The A F Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of A F Enterprises?

The market cap of A F Enterprises is ₹3.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of A F Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of A F Enterprises are ₹1.69 and ₹1.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of A F Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which A F Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of A F Enterprises is ₹3.03 and 52-week low of A F Enterprises is ₹1.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the A F Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The A F Enterprises has shown returns of 0.62% over the past day, -2.4% for the past month, -10.44% over 3 months, -28.19% over 1 year, -32.46% across 3 years, and -37.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of A F Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of A F Enterprises are -3.15 and 0.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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