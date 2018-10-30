A diversified investment portfolio can help emerging affluents get rich faster

In this dynamic environment, the emerging affluent are scaling the social ladder and fuelling their expanding economies by outstripping their parents’ success.

In Asia, Africa and the Middle East, many economies are experiencing rapid growth, allowing people to benefit from new found wealth and, as a result, new opportunities. In this dynamic environment, the emerging affluent are scaling the social ladder and fuelling their expanding economies by outstripping their parents’ success.

The fast-trackers

The fast-growing economies of China, India and Pakistan are providing abundant opportunities for scaling the social pyramid. Leading the way, in both China and India, 67% of the emerging affluent are experiencing positive social mobility, while Pakistan is not far behind with 64%. Of the emerging affluent in these countries, India and Pakistan both have more than one in 10 (11%) that are experiencing supercharged social mobility, versus 7% in China.

Strong earnings progression is fuelling impressive rates of social mobility in all three countries. Many of the socially mobile have benefitted from a salary increase of 50% or more in the last five years—34% in Pakistan, followed by 30% in India and 26% in China. This gap could widen, with India and Pakistan more optimistic about their future salaries than their Chinese counterparts. Almost half of the socially mobile in Pakistan (48%) and India (46%) predict another earnings increase of 50% or more in the next five years, whereas less than three in 10 (29%) expect the same in China.

More room for returns

The emerging affluent have positive intentions about using investments to achieve their goals. But despite the drive to achieve their targets, there is space for more sophistication in their methods. When describing the financial products they use to meet their goals the most basic saving approaches came out on top.

Savings accounts are the most popular method of achieving wealth targets, with nearly half (49%) using them to reach their top financial goal across all markets. This is followed by time deposits (29%) and then property investment, with less than a quarter (23%) using real estate to increase their wealth.

Considering that just over half also believe they have an investment target and strategy, this reliance on basic savings accounts could suggest the emerging affluent believe they are using more advanced strategies than in reality. In only four of the markets in the study do the emerging affluent choose an investment product as one of their top three financial products for achieving their main savings goal. In Hong Kong, 26% use equity investments, while mutual funds are used by 31% in India and 26% in Pakistan. In China, 23% use fixed income investments.

Relying too heavily on basic savings accounts may not be the best way for the emerging affluent to increase their savings pot, as it can mean a missed opportunity for higher returns. Developing an investment strategy through a diverse investment portfolio could help many of the emerging affluent to achieve their financial goals faster.

