A bet gone wrong? This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock tumbled 17% since January; ace investor grills management

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala famed for his ability for spotting multi-baggers has been left staring at losses with his bet on Federal Bank, as the shares have corrected by more than 17% since January. In the quarter ended march-18, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has cut his stake to 1.79% in them company, down from 2.18% which he held in June last year. At the end of March-18, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3,47,71,060 shares in the company translating to Rs 313.28 crore. Notably, Federal Bank shares have tumbled more than 17% since January.

For the latest quarter ended March-18, net profit plunged 44 percent on-year, mainly attributable to the new RBI guidelines on bad loan recognition requiring banks to make higher provisions. Earlier, in the December quarter, Federal Bank’s profits had been hit because of stress in its education loan book. Net profit came in at Rs 145 crore for the March quarter compared to Rs 256.6 crore for the comparable period last fiscal.

“We decided to implement the RBI circular at one go. These loans were standard and were being paid and not 90 days overdue. This accelerated recognition has meant our profit has been hit,” said Shyam Srinivasan, CEO at Federal Bank.

In the earnings call, ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala grilled the management regarding its focus. “What about retail products like selling mutual fund products, health insurance, life insurance, credit cards, which is where the banks are making the money, the good ones?” he asked.

CEO Shyam Srinivasan replied that the bank has recruited new people for the new areas. “We are venturing into and a full-fledged team will work on that,” he added.

However, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala seemed unimpressed and said that the bank has some problem or the other every quarter. “I have no idea…our bank has some or the other problem every quarter. Sometimes there is education loans, now it is RBI circular. Anyways, God bless!” said Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Shyam Srinivasan replied, “We are a real business Rakesh.”