A-1 ACID LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹382.00 Closed
0.612.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

A-1 Acid Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹379.05₹384.00
₹382.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹256.95₹400.00
₹382.00
Open Price
₹379.05
Prev. Close
₹379.70
Volume
45,213

A-1 Acid Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1384.32
  • R2386.63
  • R3389.27
  • Pivot
    381.68
  • S1379.37
  • S2376.73
  • S3374.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5304.67380.6
  • 10308.1379.69
  • 20309.87376.36
  • 50312.65368.05
  • 100305.86358.54
  • 200271.95341.07

A-1 Acid Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.521.799.6316.4521.27684.46617.22
10.008.606.9620.3310.71216.01751.23
12.1430.1222.584.9945.6545.6545.65
5.89-8.371.1524.36-14.84995.06614.39
-0.557.86-2.85104.29238.15896.27476.67
-0.099.6211.715.7937.46272.49140.29
4.85-19.309.1342.49-23.39273.88310.14
1.42-0.377.192.22-3.33-31.39-72.25
13.4010.7319.5956.69-1.39297.85167.83
1.51-2.4333.5946.4021.10381.49159.80
15.373.5950.5055.4186.43114.17166.21
18.02-15.58-12.569.9924.52125.6560.09
14.9116.3354.9382.5093.57866.15279.53
-7.8611.0620.7216.925.16193.4588.32
-1.0745.8433.1237.4278.47176.26255.00
-12.16-19.11-40.43-29.32-29.32-29.32-29.32
2.4210.5145.1328.4223.11135.03110.74
-0.2627.2590.84224.76294.62440.70440.70
-3.33-24.31-25.16-11.1340.44112.45506.27
7.987.382.9116.40-19.5813.02-71.66

A-1 Acid Ltd. Share Holdings

A-1 Acid Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingFinal Dividend & A.G.M.
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About A-1 Acid Ltd.

A-1 Acid Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119GJ2004PLC044011 and registration number is 044011. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 310.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harshadkumar Naranbhai Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Naranbhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Utkarsh Harshadkumar Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Lajju Hemang Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chirag Rajnikant Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Krishna Utkarsh Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitin Rikhavbhai Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Somnath Dave
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Natverlal Thakkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on A-1 Acid Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of A-1 Acid Ltd.?

The market cap of A-1 Acid Ltd. is ₹439.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of A-1 Acid Ltd.?

P/E ratio of A-1 Acid Ltd. is 301.02 and PB ratio of A-1 Acid Ltd. is 9.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of A-1 Acid Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for A-1 Acid Ltd. is ₹382.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of A-1 Acid Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which A-1 Acid Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of A-1 Acid Ltd. is ₹400.00 and 52-week low of A-1 Acid Ltd. is ₹256.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

