Motilal Oswal has reiterated ‘Buy’ ratings on nine stocks across sectors, including chemicals, quick commerce, cables, asset management and real estate, with target prices indicating potential upside of 21% to 34%.

According to the brokerage report dated October 22, the investment cases vary. Some companies could benefit from capacity expansion and improving demand, while others need to address margin pressures, rising costs or persistent losses.

Here is a look at Motilal Oswal’s nine stock recommendations, their target prices and the factors behind each call.

Motilal Oswal on SRF

Motilal Oswal has set a target price of Rs 3,000 for SRF, indicating an upside of 28%.

According to the brokerage report, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) grew 30% year-on-year in the Q2FY27. However, higher raw material and logistics costs weighed on margins.

The brokerage expects growth to receive support from refrigerant gases, fluoropolymers and the performance films and foil business.

It said, “We expect SRF to maintain the growth momentum in FY27”. The recovery in specialty chemicals and the ramp-up of new capacities will remain important factors to watch.

Motilal Oswal on Swiggy

Swiggy has a target price of Rs 280, implying an upside of 32%. According to Motilal Oswal, revenue grew 36.7% year-on-year in the first half of FY27, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) losses narrowed to Rs 1,400 crore from Rs 1,500 crore a year earlier.

However, the brokerage expects losses to rise in the second half. Instamart’s slower growth and competition from rivals such as Blinkit remain concerns.

Motilal Oswal said, “a clear path toward QC EBITDA profitability remains critical for a meaningful re-rating.”

Motilal Oswal on KEI Industries

Motilal Oswal has a target price of Rs 5,180 for KEI Industries, suggesting a 34% upside. The brokerage has reduced its target from Rs 5,670 after trimming its earnings estimates. Management expects revenue growth of around 25% in FY27, but margins and the execution of capacity expansion remain key monitorables.

Motilal Oswal on RR Kabel

For R R Kabel, the brokerage has set a target price of Rs 2,960, implying a 30% upside. Its investment case rests on expanding cable operations, exports and improving profitability. Motilal Oswal expects revenue, EBITDA and profit after tax to grow at compound annual growth rates (CAGR) of approximately 25%, 36% and 40%, respectively, between FY26 and FY28.

Motilal Oswal on Nippon Life India AMC

Nippon Life India Asset Management has a target price of Rs 1,200, indicating a 24% upside.

According to the report, its retail business, systematic investment plan (SIP) flows and digital expansion could support growth. However, the brokerage has cut its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates by 4% and 1%, respectively, partly because of a settlement fee.

Motilal Oswal on Sagility

Sagility has a target price of Rs 57, implying a 25% upside. Motilal Oswal expects the healthcare services company to benefit from additional work from existing clients, new client additions, cross-selling and acquisition-related synergies.

Motilal Oswal on CreditAccess Grameen

Motilal Oswal sees a 33% upside in CreditAccess Grameen, with a target price of Rs 1,450. The brokerage expects growth in assets under management (AUM) and improving profitability to support its outlook, although weather-related disruptions and credit costs warrant monitoring.

Motilal Oswal on CIE Automotive

CIE Automotive India has a target price of Rs 440, indicating a 21% upside. The brokerage expects its Indian operations to benefit from improving demand and new order wins, while its European business continues to focus on margins.

Motilal Oswal on Mahindra Lifespaces

Mahindra Lifespaces rounds out the list with a target price of Rs 470 and a potential upside of 34%.

The brokerage added, “We maintain our presales CAGR estimate of 27% to reach Rs 5,460 crore during FY26-28.”

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.