JM Financial Research sees potential upside of up to 49% across nine stocks spanning real estate, metals, cement, financial services, retail, quick commerce, power and healthcare. The brokerage has ‘Buy’ recommendations on all nine companies, with target prices indicating potential gains ranging from 30.6% to 48.9%. Its analysis covers quarterly performance, business expansion, operating costs, asset quality and growth plans.

JM Financial on Oberoi Realty: ‘Buy’

JM Financial Research noted strong pre-sales at Oberoi Realty in the second quarter of FY27, driven by the launch of Three Sixty North in Gurugram. The project contributed Rs 7,890 crore to quarterly pre-sales of Rs 9,150 crore, with 97% of the launched area booked. Sales for the first half reached Rs 10,200 crore, while cash inflows stood at Rs 2,200 crore and operating cash flow came in at Rs 1,800 crore. The company also reported annuity revenue of Rs 320 crore, with occupancy at Sky City Mall at 83% and its office portfolio at 98%.

JM Financial Research expects the company to maintain a higher sales run-rate as new projects contribute to bookings. Its ‘Buy’ recommendation carries a target price of Rs 2,250, implying a potential upside of 32.1%.

JM Financial on Hindustan Zinc: ‘Buy’

JM Financial Research’s analysis of Hindustan Zinc focused on its earnings, cost position and expansion plans. The company reported EBITDA of Rs 9,285 crore, revenue of Rs 15,093 crore and profit after tax of Rs 6,412 crore. Its net cash position was Rs 11,300 crore, supporting its financial flexibility as it pursues further capacity expansion.

The brokerage also pointed to the planned Debari expansion, which is expected to add 250,000 tonnes of annual capacity. Its positive view rests on the company’s cost position, balance sheet and longer-term growth pipeline. JM Financial Research said, “We remain positive on HZL given its industry-leading cost position, strong balance sheet and long-term growth pipeline.” The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 720, indicating a potential upside of 33.8%.

JM Financial on UltraTech Cement: ‘Buy’

JM Financial Research assessed UltraTech Cement‘s performance against its volume growth, realisations and cost trends. The company reported cement volumes of 38.2 million tonnes and EBITDA of Rs 3,720 crore in the quarter. Realisation stood at Rs 5,176 per tonne, while cost per tonne was Rs 5,121. The brokerage also noted that spot realisations in September and October were around 5% above the second-quarter average, a development relevant to its assessment of the company’s near-term operating performance.

Capacity expansion remains another part of the brokerage’s assessment. UltraTech’s capacity is expected to reach 207 million tonnes in FY27 and 237 million tonnes in FY28, while net debt stood at Rs 23,500 crore. JM Financial Research retained its positive view on the company within the cement sector, stating, “We reiterate UltraTech as our top pick in the sector.” Its ‘Buy’ recommendation comes with a target price of Rs 14,000, implying a potential upside of 31.5%.

JM Financial on Bajaj Finance: ‘Buy’

JM Financial Research noted continued growth at Bajaj Finance, with assets under management rising 26% year on year and net interest income increasing 24%. Adjusted profit after tax grew 34%. The company raised its FY27 AUM growth guidance to 26%–27% and reported a customer base of 128.9 million. Its cost-to-income ratio stood at 33%, while Stage 2 and Stage 3 assets increased by 15 basis points. The board also approved a capital raise of up to Rs 17,500 crore.

The brokerage’s assessment considers the combination of growth, operating efficiency and returns, alongside the movement in asset-quality indicators. JM Financial Research said, “Strong growth, improving operating leverage, sector-leading returns and healthy overlays continue to support earnings visibility.” It retained a ‘Buy’ rating on Bajaj Finance with a target price of Rs 1,250, indicating a potential upside of 30.6%.

JM Financial on Vishal Mega Mart: ‘Buy’

JM Financial Research examined Vishal Mega Mart’s second-quarter performance alongside its same-store sales growth and category trends. Revenue stood at Rs 3,400 crore, EBITDA at Rs 410 crore and profit after tax at Rs 160 crore. Same-store sales growth was 5.4%, or around 9% after adjusting for festive timing. The retailer had 844 stores, while apparel revenue increased 9.5% and FMCG revenue grew 18.2%. Free cash flow for the first half was Rs 520 crore, and net cash stood at Rs 2,330 crore.

The brokerage attributed part of the sales growth shortfall to timing and cited management’s comments on the start to the following quarter. It stated, “That said, we view the miss as largely timing-led; management highlighted a strong start to Q3FY27 and guided for double-digit SSSG for the quarter.” JM Financial Research has a ‘Buy’ recommendation on Vishal Mega Mart and a target price of Rs 134, implying a potential upside of 48.9%.

JM Financial on Eternal: ‘Buy’

JM Financial Research’s assessment of Eternal focused on Blinkit’s assortment expansion and store growth plans. The quick-commerce business had around 1,00,000 stock-keeping units in Delhi-NCR, compared with 80,000 in the fourth quarter of FY26. The company aims to operate more than 3,500 stores by March 2027 and around 5,000 by March 2028. In smaller cities, stores were recording approximately 1,000 orders per day, while average net order value was at 85%–90% of metro levels.

The brokerage’s analysis also considered the company’s approach to distribution and product selection, rather than relying solely on private-label products. JM Financial Research described Blinkit’s competitive position by stating, “Blinkit is a challenger, not a defender.” The brokerage retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Eternal, with a target price of Rs 450, which indicates a potential upside of 44.2%.

JM Financial on Aye Finance: ‘Buy’

JM Financial Research reported that Aye Finance recorded 151% year-on-year growth in profit after tax, while assets under management increased 26%. The lender added around 49,000 customers, and fresh disbursements grew 23%. Its operating expense ratio was 8.6%. Asset quality improved sequentially, with gross Stage 3 assets falling 29 basis points to 4.20%. Credit cost stood at 4.39%, while the cost of borrowing was 10.63%.

The brokerage also noted that Aye Finance retained its FY27 AUM growth guidance of 25%–30%. Its analysis considered the combination of business growth and improving asset-quality measures, while borrowing costs and credit costs remain relevant to operating performance. JM Financial Research said, “Asset quality continued to improve, with GS3 declining ~29bps QoQ to 4.2% and credit costs moderating to 4.4%.” It has a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 195, implying a potential upside of 46.6%.

JM Financial on Adani Energy Solutions: ‘Buy’

JM Financial Research assessed Adani Energy Solutions’ quarterly performance across its power supply, transmission and smart metering operations. Revenue stood at Rs 10,100 crore, EBITDA at Rs 3,100 crore and adjusted profit after tax at Rs 1,300 crore. The power supply segment contributed revenue of Rs 2,200 crore. The company also has a 25-year power purchase agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for 2,500 MW, while distribution losses stood at 3.3%.

The brokerage also tracked network scale and smart meter deployment. Adani Energy Solutions had a transmission network of 29,739 circuit kilometres and installed 1.4 million meters during the quarter, taking total smart meter installations to 14.8 million. JM Financial Research noted, “The company installed 1.4 million meters during the quarter (2 m in Q1FY27) taking total smart meter (SM) installations to 14.8 million.” Its ‘Buy’ rating carries a target price of Rs 1,728, indicating a potential upside of 33.4%.

JM Financial on Jupiter Life Line Hospitals: ‘Buy’

JM Financial Research’s report on Jupiter Life Line Hospitals covered its funding arrangements, hospital projects and expected growth. The company has a debt facility of Rs 500 crore, including a Rs 300 crore letter-of-credit sub-limit, linked to its BKC hospital plans. The brokerage forecast revenue and EBITDA compound annual growth rates of 21% and 18%, respectively, between FY26 and FY29. Its assessment also considered the BKC and Mira-Bhayandar projects and their role in the company’s expansion plans.

The brokerage noted the operating performance of the company’s established facilities in Thane and Pune, where EBITDA per occupied bed stood at around Rs 70 lakh. JM Financial Research said, “Despite its smaller scale, Jupiter already delivers industry-leading EBITDA/occupied bed of Rs 7 million at its mature assets.” The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ rating on Jupiter Life Line Hospitals with a target price of Rs 328, implying a potential upside of 34.4%.

Conclusion

JM Financial Research’s nine ‘Buy’-rated stocks span several sectors. The brokerage’s analysis points to different factors across the companies, including real estate bookings, metal production costs, cement capacity, lending growth, retail sales, quick-commerce expansion, power infrastructure and hospital development.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to ‘Buy’ or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.