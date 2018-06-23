8 famous Warren Buffett quotes on investment.

Warren Buffett’s stock market success has been compared to other investors over time and again but one thing that distinguishes the Oracle of Omaha from all, is the quality to foresee the prospects of a business going ahead. Warren buffett’s principles have been followed by millions who aspire to be a trader, investor, business men as his learnings and unique expressions on subjects, philosophy, life, markets, business and discipline are oceans of knowledge.

Warren Buffett, 87 — the American business magnate, greatest investment wizard, stock market maestro, philanthropist, distinguished investor, third-richest person on Earth and Chairman & CEO, Berkshire Hathaway — is surely a person whose life can be taken as lesson. We bring to you 8 Warren Buffett quotes on investment that can help in sustaining stock market success.

Faith

“Over the long term, the stock market news will be good. In the 20th century, the United States endured two world wars and other traumatic and expensive military conflicts; the Depression; a dozen or so recessions and financial panics; oil shocks; a fly epidemic; and the resignation of a disgraced president. Yet the Dow rose from 66 to 11,497.”

Informed Decision-Making

“I insist on a lot of time being spent, almost every day, to just sit and think. That is very uncommon in American business. I read and think. So I do more reading and thinking, and make less impulse decisions than most people in business.”

Preparedness

“Predicting rains doesn’t count, building arks does.”

Patience

“Successful Investing takes time, discipline and patience. No matter how great the talent or effort, some things just take time: You can’t produce a baby in one month by getting nine women pregnant.”

Don’t Flirt With Market

“Calling someone who trades actively in the market an investor is like calling someone who repeatedly engages in one-night stands a romantic.”

Think Well

“It takes 20 years to build reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you will do things differently.”

Look Ahead

“The investor of today does not profit from yesterday’s growth.”

Don’t Panic

An investor should act as though he had a lifetime decision card with just twenty punches on it.