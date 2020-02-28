8 stocks hit 52-week highs on NSE amid rout in Sensex, Nifty; 352 shares touch record lows

Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty crashed over 3 per cent in today’s trade following a rout in global indices as repercussions of coronavirus outbreak on the global economy continue to deepen. Extending the losses in the final hour of the trade, Sensex ended 1448 points or 3.64 per cent lower at 38,297 points while, broader Nifty 50 index, slipped below the crucial 11,300 mark, to close at 11,209, down 414 points or 3.56 per cent. Despite it, as many as 8 stocks including Mishra Dhatu Nigam (Midhani), Rajdarshan Industries, DIC India, Nippon India ETF consumption hit a new 52-week high on NSE in today’s trade. “The Indian indices would continue to track the overseas markets which are likely to be under stress in the near-term as the impact of the outbreak would adversely impact supply chains across the globe including India,” Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd said.

Overall 49 scrips closed in the red on the Nifty 50 index, while just two ruled in the green. In the Nifty 50 index, Vedanta, Tata Motors, Hindalco, Tech Mahindra and Tata Steel were among the top losers on the NSE. Conversely, IOC and Maruti were the only gainers.

However, Bank of India, Bosch, Hindalco Industries, Hind Petro, IndusInd Bank, ITC, ONGC and PNB are among 352 stocks that touched 52-week low on NSE in today’s trade. During the day, Sensex hit day’s low of 38,220 points while NSE slipped below the psychological level of 11,200-mark, to hit the day’s low of 11,175.05 points in today’s trade.

On the other hand, 32 scrips including Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Apollo Finvest (India), and Ruchi Soya hit 52-week highs on BSE. Allahabad Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bandhan Bank, and Hindalco are among 440 stocks that hit 52-week lows on BSE in Friday’s trade.