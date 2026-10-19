Domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal sees high growth opportunities in banks, financials, and select real estate and information technology stocks. The brokerage has outlined several stocks with ‘Buy’ ratings in its latest research report.

Motilal Oswal on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

Motilal Oswal has a target price of Rs 300 for Crompton Greaves Consumer, implying an upside of nearly 44% from its current price of Rs 208.68 apiece.

The company’s earnings for Q2FY27 was in-line with Motilal’s estimates, driven by broad-based growth and price hikes that helped offset commodity inflation.

“We remain constructive on its growth prospects, supported by BLDC fan penetration, improving product mix, and the scale-up of solar rooftop and wires. The refreshed brand identity and cost efficiencies should aid long-term growth and margin expansion, with management targeting 11-12% EBITDA margin by FY29 ,” it said.

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Motilal Oswal on L&T Finance

The brokerage has a target price of Rs 330 for L&T Finance, implying an upside of nearly 31% from its current price of Rs 252.1 apiece.

“LTF’s healthy 2QFY27 performance and calibrated expansion across growth businesses provide a solid foundation for the coming quarters. Continued improvement in credit costs, disciplined underwriting and technology-led efficiencies are expected to support earnings growth and enhance return ratios, while the expanding gold loan franchise and diversified revenue streams provide further levers for improvement in the RoA trajectory in the coming quarters,” Motilal said.

Motilal Oswal on HDFC Bank

The brokerage has a target price of Rs 925 for HDFC Bank, implying an upside of 30% from its current price of Rs 711 apiece.

“HDFC reported a largely in-line quarter, supported by healthy business growth and strong operating profits, although provisions were elevated. NIMs on total assets contracted by 10bp QoQ to 3.16%, while the bank has guided for NIMs to be on an upward trajectory from hereon. Healthy loan growth was driven by SME segment, while retail loan growth gathered some momentum.

Deposit growth was healthy, with FCNR(B) mobilization resulting in the CD ratio inching up to 96.0%. We expect the CD ratio to gradually moderate to ~93% by FY28E through calibrated balance sheet management,” Motilal said.

Motilal Oswal on ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank recorded firm earnings for the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27), with its net profit in line with Motilal’s estimates.

The brokerage has a target price of Rs 1,750 for the stock, implying an upside of nearly 27% from its current price of Rs 1,381.4 apiece.

“The strength as well as the quality of earnings from ICICI Bank remains commendable. The bank continues to deliver growth (loan growth at 30% YoY) and profitability (RoA at ~2.3%) at a scale which is beyond aspiration for most peers,” the brokerage said.

ICICI’s net interest margins (NIMs) are expected to improve from Q4FY27 after moderation in Q3FY27 once the full impact of FCNR (B) is reflected, it added.

Motilal Oswal on Angel One

Brokerage house Motilal Oswal has a target price of Rs 380 for Angel One, implying an upside of nearly 26% from its current price of Rs 301.85 apiece.

Motilal has raised its FY27 and FY28 estimated earnings per share (EPS) view by 6% and 4%, respectively, considering the strong performance in Q2FY27, as well as normalising derivative activity following the implementation of CAS modifications.

“Other new businesses, such as the distribution of fixed deposits, wealth management, and AMC, are likely to gain traction over the medium term,” the brokerage said.

Motilal Oswal on LTM

Brokerage house Motilal Oswal has a target price of Rs 5,050 for LTM, implying an upside of 18% from its current price of Rs 4,275 apiece.

“We believe LTM’s FY26-28 USD revenue CAGR of ~6% remains ahead of most large-caps peers, despite the Middle East impact. We expect growth and margins to improve in FY28 as deal TCV pivots toward short-term AI deals, which convert into revenue faster and offer higher margins,” the brokerage said.

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Motilal Oswal on DLF

The brokerage has a target price of Rs 780 for the stock, implying an upside of 16% from its current price of Rs 672.45 apiece.

“We value DLF at its NAV and currently do not assign a growth premium to it since the potential of its sizable landbank is already getting captured in our estimates. Further, delta to valuations would come via new project additions in MMR and/or other markets. We therefore believe the company’s valuation at 0% NAV premium is justified,” Motilal said.

Motilal Oswal on Punjab National Bank

The brokerage has a target price of Rs 140 for the stock, implying an upside of nearly 15% from its current price of Rs 122 apiece. The stock has surged 5% today.

“PNB reported a strong quarter, with earnings beat led by controlled provisions and opex, while margins expanded 8bp QoQ. Provisions came in lower, reflecting strong asset quality, even as they created additional standard asset provisions to facilitate a smoother transition to ECL. The bank lowered its one-time ECL impact guidance to ~INR80b. Asset quality trends remained healthy, with marginal uptick in slippages driven by a single infrastructure corporate account and no significant stress elsewhere in the portfolio,” the brokerage said.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.