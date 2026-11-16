Global investment bank Jefferies has ‘Buy’ ratings on eight stocks, with upside ranging from 16% to 49%. The recommendations are primarily on the back of the Q2 results and the commentary on the future growth outlook and the revenue pipeline. .

Here are the eight recommendations and Jefferies’ investment rationale behind it:

Jefferies on Eicher Motors: Premiumisation benefits

Jefferies has a ‘Buy’ rating on Eicher Motors with a target price of Rs 9,300 apiece, implying an upside of 22% from the current market price of Rs 7,595.50.

The company’s flagship product Royal Enfield is witnessing strong demand, and Jefferies expects it to be a key beneficiary of industry premiumisation. Rising input costs led to margin compression in the first half of FY27, but the peak of margin pressure is now behind.

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Jefferies on MCX: Revenue a key driver

Jefferies has a ‘Buy’ rating on MCX with a target price of Rs 4,300 apiece, implying an upside of 16% from the current market price of Rs 3,713.10.

Jefferies believes MCX deserves a higher premium over BSE or NSE, due to its penetration in the sector and opportunities in new products. “We forecast MCX’s revenue to grow at a c.25% 3-year revenue/PAT CAGR through FY29e, factoring in commodity options share increases to c.15% of equity options, up from 8% in FY26,” it said.

Jefferies on Paytm: FY29 earnings estimates raised

Jefferies has a ‘Buy’ rating on Paytm’s parent, One 97 Communications, with a target price of Rs 2,300 apiece, implying an upside of 22% from the current market price of Rs 2,300.

Jefferies raised its FY29 earnings estimates for Paytm by 3% to factor the potential upsides from the launch of the wallet.

“Paytm trades at 35x FY28 EV/EBITDA and 45x P/E, which seems reasonable to us given its healthy growth expectations (revenues to grow at 27% CAGR over FY26-29e) and improving profitability outlook,” it said.

Paytm stayed in Jefferies’ 25% CAGR club is among Jefferies’ top picks within financials.

Jefferies on Patanjali Foods: Festive demand to boost growth

Jefferies has a ‘Buy’ rating on Patanjali Foods with a target price of Rs 550 apiece, implying an upside of 37% from the current market price of Rs 401.30.

Jefferies expects a stronger second half for Patanjali, driven by festive and wedding related demand, volume growth, and improving profitability in the foods business. The company’s home and personal care segment remains on track for 15% growth in FY27.

“We forecast 21% PAT CAGR and ~590bps ROCE improvement to 18% over FY26-29E. We cut FY27E earnings by 19% on the import-duty impact and FY28-29E by 4-6%,” Jefferies said.

Jefferies on Vodafone Idea: Subscriber base stabilising

Jefferies has a ‘Buy’ rating on Vodafone Idea with a target price of Rs 16 apiece, implying an upside of 29% from the current market price of Rs 12.45.

Jefferies said Vodafone’s network rollouts are on track, driving stabilisation in its subscriber base, which, along with improving growth of non-mobile revenues, should support revenue and EBITDA growth over the next two years.

The company continues to invest in its network, and has placed orders of Rs 13,200 crore through its 3-year capex of Rs 45,000 crore, and has paid the bulk of the Rs 7,000 crore spectrum payments due in FY27.

Jefferies on Belrise Industries: Electronics manufacturing foray

Jefferies has a ‘Buy’ rating on Belrise Industries with a target price of Rs 280 apiece, implying an upside of 19% from the current market price of Rs 236.28.

The company has entered electronics manufacturing with an order for CNC fixtures from an ecosystem partner of one of the largest US smartphone companies, which Jefferies said is potentially Apple.

The company has also secured multiple new orders in autos during the September quarter.

Jefferies on Grasim Industries: Paint biz a key factor to watch

Jefferies has a ‘Buy’ rating on Grasim Industries with a target price of Rs 3,910 apiece, implying an upside of 28% from the current market price of Rs 3,066.

Even though the company’s revenue from paints fell sequentially, its management retained the FY27 growth guidance of 50% and expects a strong December quarter.

“Weak Q2 notwithstanding, strong Paints H2 guidance and potential cost easing offer a better H2 outlook. Better standalone profitability should help narrow the 40%+ Holdco discount,” Jefferies said.

Jefferies on CMS Info Systems: Valuation rerating in focus

Jefferies has a ‘Buy’ rating on CMS Info Systems with a target price of Rs 315 apiece, implying an upside of 49% from the current market price of Rs 211.80.

“We tweak FY27-29E earnings by 1% on slightly lower revenue growth. Although valuations are low at 10x FY27E P/E, we believe a sustained uptick in revenue and profit growth will be key to a re-rating of valuations,” Jefferies said.

Jefferies’ Buy recommendations: Key drivers

The ‘Buy’ recommendations by Jefferies are primarily driven by the outlook for these companies after the Q2 results. The revenue guidance, order visibility and key business expansion plans for a key role in driving the company’s fundamentals ahead.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.