Here's the live share price of 7Seas Entertainment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|7Seas Entertainment
|-0.77
|6.49
|-5.73
|4.73
|9.00
|51.04
|31.92
|Nazara Technologies
|3.38
|16.28
|27.88
|28.44
|1.19
|27.05
|10.16
|Bodhi Tree Multimedia
|12.31
|32.33
|23.29
|0
|-3.29
|-15.83
|-12.60
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, 7Seas Entertainment has gained 9.00% compared to peers like Nazara Technologies (1.19%), Bodhi Tree Multimedia (-3.29%). From a 5 year perspective, 7Seas Entertainment has outperformed peers relative to Nazara Technologies (10.16%) and Bodhi Tree Multimedia (-12.60%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|78.6
|76.6
|10
|77.27
|76.52
|20
|74.49
|76.01
|50
|76.75
|76.38
|100
|77.23
|77.07
|200
|78.91
|77.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, 7Seas Entertainment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 68.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:08 AM IST IST
|7Seas Entertainment - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 3
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|7Seas Entertainment - Compliance With Regulation 46 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|7Seas Entertainment - Update On The Revised Policies Of The Company As Approved In The Board Of Directors Meeting Held On 21S
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|7Seas Entertainment - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|7Seas Entertainment - Nil Statement On Deviation Or Variation In Utilization Of Funds Raised Through Preferential Allotment:
Source: Dion Global
7Seas Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900TG1991PLC013074 and registration number is 013074. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Digital Entertainment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 7Seas Entertainment is ₹77.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The 7Seas Entertainment is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of 7Seas Entertainment is ₹173.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of 7Seas Entertainment are ₹79.00 and ₹75.56.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 7Seas Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 7Seas Entertainment is ₹101.00 and 52-week low of 7Seas Entertainment is ₹63.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The 7Seas Entertainment has shown returns of 0.64% over the past day, 6.49% for the past month, -5.73% over 3 months, 9.0% over 1 year, 51.04% across 3 years, and 31.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 7Seas Entertainment are 77.66 and 6.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global