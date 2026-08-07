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7Seas Entertainment Share Price

NSE
BSE

7SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of 7Seas Entertainment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹77.50 Closed
0.64₹ 0.49
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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7Seas Entertainment Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹75.56₹79.00
₹77.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹63.00₹101.00
₹77.50
Open Price
₹78.77
Prev. Close
₹77.01
Volume
3,326

Source: Dion Global

7Seas Entertainment Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
7Seas Entertainment		-0.776.49-5.734.739.0051.0431.92
Nazara Technologies		3.3816.2827.8828.441.1927.0510.16
Bodhi Tree Multimedia		12.3132.3323.290-3.29-15.83-12.60

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, 7Seas Entertainment has gained 9.00% compared to peers like Nazara Technologies (1.19%), Bodhi Tree Multimedia (-3.29%). From a 5 year perspective, 7Seas Entertainment has outperformed peers relative to Nazara Technologies (10.16%) and Bodhi Tree Multimedia (-12.60%).

7Seas Entertainment Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

7Seas Entertainment Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
578.676.6
1077.2776.52
2074.4976.01
5076.7576.38
10077.2377.07
20078.9177.34

Source: Dion Global

7Seas Entertainment Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, 7Seas Entertainment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 68.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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7Seas Entertainment Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:08 AM IST IST7Seas Entertainment - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 3
Jul 22, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST7Seas Entertainment - Compliance With Regulation 46 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
Jul 21, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST7Seas Entertainment - Update On The Revised Policies Of The Company As Approved In The Board Of Directors Meeting Held On 21S
Jul 14, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST7Seas Entertainment - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST7Seas Entertainment - Nil Statement On Deviation Or Variation In Utilization Of Funds Raised Through Preferential Allotment:

Source: Dion Global

About 7Seas Entertainment

7Seas Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900TG1991PLC013074 and registration number is 013074. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Digital Entertainment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. L Maruti Sanker
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. L Hemalatha
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. B Mohan Rao
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. K Pradeep Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. G Srinivas Rao
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahender Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B Kiran Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anupama
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Surabhi Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. C Sita Visalakshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on 7Seas Entertainment Share Price

What is the share price of 7Seas Entertainment?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 7Seas Entertainment is ₹77.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is 7Seas Entertainment?

The 7Seas Entertainment is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of 7Seas Entertainment?

The market cap of 7Seas Entertainment is ₹173.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of 7Seas Entertainment?

Today’s highest and lowest price of 7Seas Entertainment are ₹79.00 and ₹75.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of 7Seas Entertainment?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 7Seas Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 7Seas Entertainment is ₹101.00 and 52-week low of 7Seas Entertainment is ₹63.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the 7Seas Entertainment performed historically in terms of returns?

The 7Seas Entertainment has shown returns of 0.64% over the past day, 6.49% for the past month, -5.73% over 3 months, 9.0% over 1 year, 51.04% across 3 years, and 31.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of 7Seas Entertainment?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 7Seas Entertainment are 77.66 and 6.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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