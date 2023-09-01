Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.37
|19.06
|14.72
|79.73
|49.43
|217.52
|305.45
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Preferential issue
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
7Seas Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900TG1991PLC013074 and registration number is 013074. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of 7Seas Entertainment Ltd. is ₹43.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of 7Seas Entertainment Ltd. is 64.0 and PB ratio of 7Seas Entertainment Ltd. is -55.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 7Seas Entertainment Ltd. is ₹28.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 7Seas Entertainment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 7Seas Entertainment Ltd. is ₹31.45 and 52-week low of 7Seas Entertainment Ltd. is ₹14.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.