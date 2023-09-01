Follow Us

7SEAS ENTERTAINMENT LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹28.99 Closed
1.510.43
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

7Seas Entertainment Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.62₹29.00
₹28.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.70₹31.45
₹28.99
Open Price
₹28.50
Prev. Close
₹28.56
Volume
7,233

7Seas Entertainment Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.45
  • R229.92
  • R330.83
  • Pivot
    28.54
  • S128.07
  • S227.16
  • S326.69

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.0529.21
  • 1020.7428.63
  • 2019.1927.52
  • 5020.526.08
  • 10019.6524.39
  • 20020.5722.47

7Seas Entertainment Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.3719.0614.7279.7349.43217.52305.45
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

7Seas Entertainment Ltd. Share Holdings

7Seas Entertainment Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Preferential issue
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About 7Seas Entertainment Ltd.

7Seas Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900TG1991PLC013074 and registration number is 013074. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. L Maruti Sanker
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. L Hemalatha
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. B Mohan Rao
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. C Sita Visalakshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Piduru Raja Sekhar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anupama Govardhanagiri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Surabhi Verma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gandra Srinivas Rao
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on 7Seas Entertainment Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of 7Seas Entertainment Ltd.?

The market cap of 7Seas Entertainment Ltd. is ₹43.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of 7Seas Entertainment Ltd.?

P/E ratio of 7Seas Entertainment Ltd. is 64.0 and PB ratio of 7Seas Entertainment Ltd. is -55.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of 7Seas Entertainment Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 7Seas Entertainment Ltd. is ₹28.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of 7Seas Entertainment Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 7Seas Entertainment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 7Seas Entertainment Ltd. is ₹31.45 and 52-week low of 7Seas Entertainment Ltd. is ₹14.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

