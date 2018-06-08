75% gain investment idea: 2 private bank stocks below Rs 100!

Photo for representational purposes only. (Image: PTI)

In the last 12-18 months, investors have seen a heavy and sustained uptick in the private bank shares especially mid-sized as compared to the bigger industry peers with some stocks even outperforming the returns of benchmark indices. BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty have risen in a range of 28 to 32% in the span of last 18 months while the underlying heavyweight stocks such as HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Industries (RIL), Tech Mahindra, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank have surged more than 50%.

We take a look at two stocks of mid-sized private banks available for under Rs 100. According to a brokerage firm, these stocks can gain up to 74%.

J&K Bank

Shares of the Srinagar-based mid-sized private lender The Jammu & Kashmir Bank have fallen over 31% in the last one year to Rs 57.3 from a share price level of Rs 83.7. The research and brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Securities has given a buy to the stock of The Jammu & Kashmir Bank with a target price of Rs 100 which implies an upside of about 74% from the current market price. J&K Bank has a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a market capitalisation of over Rs 3,000 crore.

Federal Bank

Shares of the Kochi-headquartered The Federal Bank have dropped around 26% in the last one year term to Rs 86.1 from a share price level of Rs 116.85. Motilal Oswal Securities has given an upside of 48% to a target price of Rs 127 from the current levels. The Federal Bank stock has a P/E ratio of 27.33 and company commands a market capitalisation of about Rs 17,000 crore.

