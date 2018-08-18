Warren Edward Buffett, 87, Chairman & CEO, Berkshire Hathaway. (Image: Reuters)

Warren Buffett, the most celebrated investor in the world, has grown his investments unlike anyone else over the course of more than 70 years beginning with the first stock purchase at the very young age of 11. Warren Buffett, the greatest investment wizard of the century, world’s third-richest person (Net Worth: $86 billion | source: Bloomberg Billionaire Index), utterly successful business magnate, philanthropist and the Chairman & CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, doesn’t fail to address the shareholders at Berkshire Hathaway’s Annual General Meetings even at the age of 87. Warren Buffett’s investment styles, techniques and principles have been widely admired by a large number of people around the world.

Warren Buffett is very patient and selective when it comes to investing in a business. The core wisdom and the decision behind identifying a business prospect are Warren Buffett’s readings, analysis and foresight. Warren Buffett is a devoted reader and learner as once Buffett said in an interview that he keeps himself busy with reading annual reports, journals and studying financial statements of the companies that in return provides him with better insight and informed decision making.

Here are 7 Warren Buffett quotes that may redefine your purpose of stock market investing