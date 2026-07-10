7 structural reasons why the market is rallying today: Nifty IT Index surges 2%; Nifty, Sensex climb 1% each
Why is the stock market rallying today? Sensex jumps over 800 points and Nifty crosses 24,200 as TCS earnings lift IT stocks. Here's how crude oil, India VIX, the rupee, sectoral gains and other key factors are driving today's market rally.
The Indian stock market continues its winning streak and the markets are well on their way to close the week on a positive note. One of the key factors driving today’s rally is the big upswing in the information technology (IT) stocks. This was after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported better-than-expected June quarter earnings and recorded strongest hiring in 4 years.
At the time of writing, both the benchmark indices were trading with strong gains. The Sensex was trading over 800 points, or around 1%, higher above the 77,500 mark. The Nifty also climbed more than 250 points, or around 1%, to trade above 24,200.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surged over 4% intraday after reporting a rise in its June quarter net profit and offering a relatively positive demand commentary for the coming quarter.
The stock had been under pressure for several months, declining around 2% in one month, 16% in three months, 33% in six months and nearly 38% over the past 1 year.
Furthermore, the entire IT sector, with Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and HCLTech also saw buying interest in the intraday trading session.
Analyst sees improving domestic outlook
Commenting on the market, Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, said., “Tensions in West Asia continue without any clarity of a resolution to the geopolitical crisis. However, interestingly, markets are largely ignoring these negative developments. Brent crude declined 3% in a day and global stock markets have completely ignored the renewed tensions. This confident message from the market is significant. But investors have to be cautious, warranting monitoring of the developments.”
He further added, “From the domestic perspective, there are no major headwinds for the economy now. Stock markets will reflect this economic resilience and will respond positively to positive news from sectors and companies. Broadly, financials and automobiles will remain strong anticipating good Q1 numbers. Select pharmaceuticals and digital platform companies are exhibiting strength, indicating good Q1 numbers. In these segments there are buy on dips opportunities.”
Crude oil prices ease
Another positive factor for Indian markets is the decline in crude oil prices.
Brent crude traded around $76.55 per barrel, extending its recent decline despite continued geopolitical tensions in West Asia.
Lower crude prices are generally positive for India. This is because the country imports a significant portion of its crude oil requirement.
The rupee appreciated 15 paise to 95.32 against the US dollar, helped by easing crude oil prices and improved risk appetite among investors.
India VIX falls sharply
The India VIX declined around 7% to 12.4, indicating that traders expect lower near-term volatility.
Broad-based buying seen across sectors
Most sectoral indices traded firmly in the green, with financial services, information technology, media, metals, real estate, consumer durables, and oil & gas indices rising between 1-2% in the intraday trading session.