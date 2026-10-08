The stock market selloff has deepened through today’s trading session. What started as a weak opening turned into a sharper fall by afternoon trade.

The Sensex plunged more than 950 points to slip below 71,700, hitting an intraday low of 71,691.95. The Nifty also fell more than 300 points, or 1.37%, to trade below 22,300.

But what is driving the sudden pressure on equities? Rising crude oil prices, a weaker rupee, foreign selling and concerns over higher interest rates are coming together at the same time.

Here are seven factors investors are watching.

#1 Crude oil crosses $103

Oil has emerged as one of the biggest concerns for Indian markets. Brent crude prices rose over 3.5% to cross $103 per barrel as investors worried about supply disruptions from the Middle East.

Attacks on shipping in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz have added to concerns over global supplies. Higher crude prices can also increase India’s import bill and put pressure on inflation.

Sunny Agrawal, Head – Fundamental Research at SBI Securities, said, “Spike in crude oil prices to $103 per barrel, weakness in USDINR, profit-taking in stocks that were in a strong uptrend, and persistent aggressive FII outflows are the key factors weighing on the market”.

#2 RBI turns more hawkish

The Reserve Bank of India’s latest policy decision has also changed the market mood. The central bank raised the repo rate by 25 basis points, marking its first rate hike in nearly four years.

More importantly, the Monetary Policy Committee shifted its stance from ‘neutral’ to ‘calibrated tightening’. That signals that rates could remain higher for longer.

#3 Bond yields climbs

The global bond selloff has added another layer of pressure. The US 30-year bond yield climbed above 5.7%, while the 10-year yield moved above 5.3%.

#4 Foreign investors keep selling

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have remained aggressive sellers of Indian equities. Persistent selling by overseas investors has put pressure on large-cap stocks.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, said, “With the US 10-year bond yield hovering above 5.3%, FIIs will continue to sell on every rally. This will put the Nifty large-caps under pressure for some more time.”

#5 Profit booking hits recent winners

Stocks that had seen strong upward moves are now facing profit-taking.

Agrawal also pointed to “profit-taking in stocks that were in a strong uptrend” as one of the factors behind the decline.

#6 Heavyweights drag the indices

ITC, Adani Ports, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), Power Grid Corporation of India and Reliance Industries led losses, declining up to 4%.

On the other side, Titan and major Information Technology stocks such as Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys gained up to 2%.

#7 Broader market selling intensifies

The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices fell as much as 2%. Nifty Metal dropped around 3%, while Nifty Realty and Nifty Oil & Gas declined around 2%.

What investors need to watch

Higher rates, expensive crude and continued FII selling are keeping pressure on valuations. Vijayakumar said, “A reversal in this trend will happen only when FIIs turn buyers, and there is no clarity on when this will happen.”

He added, “In brief, this frustrating period in the market might continue for some more time. Remaining invested in value stocks will be rewarded in the long run. Investors should also look at the good opportunities in fixed income in this rising rate environment.”