7 of top-10 most-valued companies add over Rs 2.28 lakh crore to m-cap

Seven of the top-10 valued companies together added Rs 2,28,367.09 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer. Others among the gainers were HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries surged Rs 1,35,204.46 crore to Rs 16,62,776.63 crore and that of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 5,125.39 crore to Rs 8,43,528.19 crore. Infosys added Rs 9,988.16 crore over the week taking its valuation to Rs 7,39,607.12 crore and ICICI Bank’s market capitalisation increased Rs 28,817.13 crore to Rs 5,26,170.49 crore.

The valuation of HDFC rose Rs 7,050.11 crore to Rs 5,08,612.95 crore and Bajaj Finance added Rs 22,993.93 crore to take its valuation to Rs 4,49,747.2 crore. Besides, the market capitalisation of State Bank of India stood at Rs 4,41,500.53 crore, a gain of Rs 19,187.91 crore.

On the other hand, valuation of TCS slid by Rs 1,146.7 crore to Rs 13,45,178.53 crore and Hindustan Unilever tumbled Rs 2,396 crore to Rs 5,48,136.15 crore. Bharti Airtel’s market capitalisation dipped Rs 4,256.32 crore to Rs 3,90,263.46 crore.

In terms of ranking of the top-10 firms by valuation, Reliance Industries was at the top this week followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.