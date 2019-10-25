65 new APMCs to join eNAM in Maharashtra

Some 11.84 lakh farmers, 15,434 traders and 13,415 commission agents have been registered under eNAM in the 60 market committees in the state

At least 65 more agriculture produce market committees (APMC) in Maharashtra are set to join the Centre’s eNAM platform, according to the Maharashtra State Agriculture Marketing Board (MSAMB). Around 60 APMCs in the state are already part of the online market place.

At present, 585 mandis in the country have been linked to eNAM and 60 mandis in the state have become part of the national platform in two phases. In the first phase 30 market committees were included in eNAM from September 2017 and another 30 market committees were included from January 2018. Also, work is in progress to include Chamorshi in district Gadchiroli, Washim in district Washim and Kalamb in Osmanabad district in the national electronic platform. This means a total of 65 market committees will soon become part of eNAM.

According to Sunil Pawar, MD,MSAMB, regular training is being given to officers of the market committees, farmers, commission agents, adtyas and traders to ensure regular eNAM operations in 60 APMCs of Maharashtra. Village level meetings are organised on a regular basis to propagate the concept of eNAM. An eNAM cell has been opened to offer guidance regarding the platform and employees have been appointed as eNAM Mitra. Circulars are issued on a regular basis to popularise the platform in addition to publicising the concept through television programmes on Doordarshan channel. Farmers are also informed about e-auctions on a regular basis, the official said.

Pawar said that review reports are prepared every month and sent to the market committees. The reports are also sent for review to the district deputy registrar, cooperative societies, district collectors and the directorate of marketing. Around 67 lakh quintals of agri-produce worth Rs 2,085 crore has been sold through e-auctions since the implementation of the platform in the state.

Around 2.84 lakh lots of agri-produce has been assessed for quality through assaying labs. Through eNAM, the facility of e-payment is available and nearly Rs 51 crore has been deposited online into farmers’ accounts. Some 11.84 lakh farmers, 15,434 traders and 13,415 commission agents have been registered under eNAM in the 60 market committees in the state. Atleast 1,090 village level meetings have been held to popularise the concept of eNAM in order to reach out to 60,000 farmers.

Pawar said that although MSAMB is making all efforts to ensure that the eNAM process is 100 % complete in the 60 market committees, the work has not progressed as expected. On inquiry, it was revealed that the neighbouring market committees continued with the traditional method of auctions, and therefore, some elements in these 60 market committees opposed the e-auction process.

The Marketing Board has sent a proposal to include 37 market committees and 25 APMCs that currently conduct e-auctions under the Maharashtra Agricultural Competitiveness Project (MACP) under the World Bank project. Following approval from the Centre, some 65 market committees will soon be linked to eNAM, taking the total number in the state to 125.

The National Agriculture Market (NAM) is a pan-India electronic trading portal which networks the existing APMC mandis to create a unified national market for agricultural commodities. The NAM portal provides a single window service for all APMC related information and services. This includes commodity arrivals and prices, buy and sell trade offers, provision to respond to trade offers, among other services. The Centre has allotted around `30 lakh per mandi, which means the state has received Rs 9 crore for the project.

Out of 60 Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in Maharashtra, 30 have switched to digital transactions and have begun e-auctions. These 30 APMCs were part of the first phase of the Union agriculture ministry-promoted electronic platform National Agriculture Market (eNAM). Maharashtra’s 60 Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs), which are part of the Centre’s eNAM platform, will soon move towards inter-state trade of farm products with markets in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.