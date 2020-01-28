63 stocks hit 52-week highs on NSE, even as Sensex, Nifty end deep in red

A total of 63 scrips touched a new 52-week high on NSE in Tuesday’s trade.

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended in red for the second consecutive session on Tuesday amid rising fears of the economic fallout of coronavirus, and disappointing December quarter earnings by heavyweight Maruti Suzuki, which led to sell-off in the auto sector. Despite it, as many as 63 scrips including Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, IRCTC, MRF, Ujjivan Financial Services, Jubilant Industries and Indraprastha Gas hit a new 52-week high on NSE in today’s trade.

Benchmark NSE Nifty index ended 59 points or 0.48 per cent lower at 12,060.25 while the BSE Sensex settled 188.26 points or 0.46 per cent lower at 40966.86. Overall, 36 shares traded in the red in Nifty 50 index, while 13 ruled in the green with no change in one share. In the Nifty 50 index, BPCL, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finserv were among the top gainers on the NSE. While Vedanta, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and JSW Steel were among the top losers.

However, ITC, IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company, Reliance Capital and Reliance Home Finance were among 39 securities that touched 52-week low on the NSE in the trade today. “So far, Q3 corporate earnings have been mixed as well as below street expectations. In addition, the key monitorable for market participants would be Union Budget as expectations are high that the government would announce some measures to boost economic growth,” Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd said.

Earlier, in yesterday’s session, Sensex plunged 458.07 points, or 1.10 per cent, to end at 41,155.12, and Nifty closed 129.25 points, or 1.06 per cent down at 12,119.