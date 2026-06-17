Global emerging market investors are sigficantly Underweight Indiadespite expectations of stronger earnings growth over the next two years, according to Jefferies. They stated that the ‘Underweight’ positioning has likely intensified during the June quarter.

The brokerage’s analysis of 70 large emerging-market funds managing about $320 billion as of March 2026 showed that 61% of investors remained ‘Underweight’ India, with aggregate positioning standing 0.4 percentage points below benchmark weights. The brokerage attributed investor caution largely to India’s valuation premium relative to emerging markets and expectations that earnings growth could continue to trail peers despite an anticipated improvement in FY27 and FY28.

Most emerging-market funds remain ‘Underweight’ India

Jefferies‘ analysis of 70 large emerging-market funds managing about US$320 billion found that 61% of investors were ‘Underweight’ India as of March 2026.

The brokerage said aggregate positioning stood 0.4 percentage points ‘Underweight’ relative to benchmark allocations and added that positioning likely became more negative during the June quarter.

According to Jefferies, investor positioning reflects concerns around valuation and relative growth rather than a deterioration in India’s long-term investment case.

“Our analysis of 70 large EM funds ($320bn AUM, Mar’26) shows 61% investors are Underweight , with positioning at 0.4ppt Underweight. This has likely intensified through the June quarter,” Jefferies said.

India continues to trade at a steep premium to emerging markets

A key concern identified in the report is India’s valuation relative to other emerging markets.

Jefferies noted that India continues to trade at a premium of roughly 70% to emerging markets despite generating lower earnings-per-share growth.

The brokerage said valuation remains one of the most frequently cited concerns among global investors evaluating India relative to alternative emerging-market opportunities.

“India still trades at a 70% premium to EMs, despite EPS growth being lower,” Jefferies said.

Earnings growth is expected to improve but may still lag peers

Jefferies expects earnings growth to improve during FY27 and FY28.

However, the brokerage said India is still likely to underperform broader emerging markets on earnings growth even as domestic earnings momentum strengthens.

According to the report, the gap is being influenced by currency weakness, the impact of higher oil prices seen earlier in the cycle and risks associated with El Niño conditions affecting the monsoon.

“While earnings growth should improve in FY27E-FY28E, India is likely to lag EMs, driven by INR weakness, prior oil pressures and El Niño risks on monsoon,” Jefferies said.

Currency and monsoon risks remain part of the discussion

The report identified rupee weakness and weather-related uncertainties as factors influencing investor sentiment.

Jefferies said currency performance continues to affect relative earnings comparisons with other emerging markets, while monsoon-related risks remain relevant because of the potential impact of El Niño conditions.

The brokerage noted that these factors continue to feature in investor discussions alongside valuation concerns.

Conclusion

Jefferies’ latest analysis suggests that global emerging-market investors remain cautious on India despite expectations of stronger earnings growth over FY27 and FY28. With 61% of the large emerging-market funds tracked by the brokerage remaining ‘Underweight’ India and aggregate positioning standing 0.4 percentage points below benchmark allocations, valuation remains the dominant concern. The brokerage said India’s roughly 70% premium to emerging markets, combined with rupee weakness, the effects of earlier oil price pressures and El Niño-related monsoon risks, continues to weigh on investor positioning even as the earnings outlook improves.

Disclaimer: The specific institutional sector weightings, macroeconomic forecasts, and emerging market positioning statistics discussed in this report are based on investment research by Jefferies regarding global portfolio flows and are intended for general market analysis only. This coverage does not constitute direct financial advice, an offer, or a solicitation to buy, sell, or hold any specific securities or financial instruments. Because individual financial goals, risk tolerances, and investment horizons vary significantly, readers are strongly advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor or a qualified financial consultant before making specific capital allocations.

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