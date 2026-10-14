Look at the Sensex and Nifty in today’s trading session, you would think the markets have done an about turn in afternoon trade. The benchmark indices have slipped in the red after trading sideways for better part of the morning. However, the real action is outside the benchmark indices. Several individual shares have been surging on company specific developments, earnings and deal announcements.

Here are the six stocks that have been moving significantly. One shot up more than 18% after a jump in profit while another bounced after five days of falling, and a few others were lifted by results, a big acquisition and a change in prices.

Aegis Logistics

Aegis Logistics shares rose 8% to Rs 1,500 after the company announced an acquisition. Through a step-down subsidiary, Aegis Logistics International, it has signed a firm agreement to buy about 89.8% of Tristar Holdings. The sellers are Agility Tristar Holdings, Gulf Investment Corporation, and Diamond Holdings.

The price tag is $809 million, a figure that includes contingent payments and interest on the portion to be paid later.

Transformers and Rectifiers India

Transformers and Rectifiers India, often shortened to TARIL, was one of the day’s biggest mover, with its shares climbing more than 18% in the intraday trade.

Investors were reacting to its July-to-September quarter results (Q2FY27), where the company’s profit after all costs rose from Rs 34 crore a year ago to Rs 80 crore, a jump of 135%.

Sales grew too. Revenue rose from Rs 460 crore to Rs 739 crore, about 61% higher. Its operating profit went from Rs 52 crore to Rs 128 crore, and its operating margin rose from 11.35% to 17.35%.

Vedanta Power

Vedanta Power had a rough run before today, with five straight sessions of falling prices. Today, the stock opened at Rs 30.54, then climbed as much as 13.3% to Rs 34.25 on the BSE. Trading volume also rose to more than three times the usual level.

The stock touched a 52-week low of Rs 29.92 only a day earlier, on October 13, compared with a 52-week high of Rs 52.49 in early July.

Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi shows that a company’s share price doesn’t depend on profit alone. The design and technology services firm reported a net profit of Rs 170.2 crore for the September quarter, almost identical to Rs 170.6 crore in the previous quarter. Even so, the shares rose 8.3% to a high of Rs 3,710 on the NSE.

The reason is that the market was looking at other numbers. Revenue from core operations rose 3.4% from the previous quarter, from Rs 1,021 crore to Rs 1,056 crore, which was higher than analysts had expected. Profit also grew about 10% compared with the same quarter last year, when it was Rs 154.81 crore.

Bharat Coking Coal

Shares of Bharat Coking Coal rose as much as nearly 8% intraday after its board approved changes to the prices of certain grades of raw coking coal sold to the non-regulated sector.

According to its filing, prices went up by anywhere between 0.1% and 14%, depending on the grade. The company said the aim was to fix uneven price gaps between different grades. The revision covers steel grades, direct feed, and several washery grades.

Hero Motors

Hero Motors, a newly listed company shares opened 3.74% higher at Rs 164 after it released its first quarterly numbers since listing, for the quarter ended June 2026.

Revenue rose 25% from a year earlier, from Rs 256 crore to Rs 319 crore, though it was nearly flat against the previous quarter’s Rs 323 crore.

Both of its main businesses grew. Powertrain solutions revenue rose 25% to Rs 170.5 crore from Rs 135.5 crore, while the alloy and metallics segment grew 29% to Rs 165.9 crore.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.