The domestic benchmark indices came under sharp selling pressure today. In the intraday trade, the Sensex and Nifty fell 1% each. The sell-off came as a sharp rise in US Treasury yields added to concerns about interest rates, while crude oil prices remained elevated.

The decline was not limited to a few stocks. Selling spread across broader markets as well.

What is making investors cautious today? Here are six key factors behind the market fall.

1. US bond yields climb to their highest levels in years

The biggest concern for global markets is coming from the US bond market.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield climbed to 5%, its highest level since 2007. The sharp rise means investors are demanding higher returns to hold US government debt.

Why does this matter for Indian equities? Higher US yields can make dollar assets more attractive and put pressure on emerging markets such as India.

The rise has also pushed borrowing costs higher in the US. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate climbed to 7% on Wednesday.

2. Rate hike worries in the spotlight

The bond market move has also revived concerns about US interest rates.

An October rate hike is back on the radar after a senior Federal Reserve official expressed support for the possibility of another increase. Fresh economic data has also pointed towards persistent inflationary pressure.

3. Crude oil crosses $102 a barrel

Oil is another major pressure point.

Brent crude moved back above $102 a barrel, raising concerns for oil-importing economies such as India. Higher crude prices can increase import costs and put pressure on inflation, corporate margins and the rupee.

The ongoing West Asia tension have added another layer of uncertainty to the oil market.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said, “The sharp spike in Brent crude above $102 and the US 10-year bond yield rising to 5.11% will weigh on the market today. So long as these two global headwinds remain, the prospects of a smart recovery in the market appear remote. The recent market trend has been sustained focus on the mid-and small-caps. Growth stocks in these segments are witnessing sustained accumulation, irrespective of their elevated valuations.”

4. Mid- and small cap stocks under pressure

The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices fell around 1% each in intraday trading. This shows that risk appetite was weakening across the broader market.

Investors have been closely tracking valuations in these segments. A rise in global yields can make expensive growth stocks more vulnerable to profit booking.

5. Heavy selling hits key frontline stocks

Several large stocks also dragged the benchmark indices lower.

Bajaj Finance fell more than 5% in intraday trade, emerging as one of the biggest losers on the Sensex. Apart from this, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv declined around 3-4%.

IndiGo, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T, Adani Ports, Reliance industries, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank and Trent also traded lower, falling around 1-2%.

6. Insurance stocks face a separate regulatory shock

Insurance stocks faced additional pressure after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) proposed changes to the economics of insurance distribution.

Shares of PB Fintech, the parent of Policybazaar, hit the 20% lower circuit, while Turtlemint also came under heavy selling pressure.

The reaction followed IRDAI’s consultation paper titled Recalibrating Economics of Insurance Distribution. The proposal covers areas such as distribution expenses, commissions, market conduct and transparency.

What investors need to watch

For investors, today’s sell-off therefore has several moving parts. Rising US yields, renewed rate-hike concerns and higher crude prices are creating pressure from the global side, while broad-based selling and sector-specific regulatory concerns are adding to the domestic pressure.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.