The Indian domestic indices are seeing a sharp sell-off today. At this hour, the Sensex has plunged over 1,100 points to hover near 76,400, while the Nifty has slipped below the 23,900 mark, down more than 350 points in intraday trade. Both the headline indices plunged over 1.5% each in the intraday trading session today.

Looking broadly, the smallcap and midcap stocks are also feeling the heat.

The Nifty Midcap 100 index has dropped over 1.7%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index is down around 1%.

Looking at a sectoral basis, almost all indices are trading in the red, with realty, auto, and metal stocks leading the losses.

So, what exactly is spooking the markets today? Here’s a closer look at the key triggers behind the sharp fall.

6 reasons why markets are falling today

#1 Oil prices surge past key levels

One of the biggest triggers for today’s market fall is the sharp rise in crude oil prices. Brent crude has moved above the $120–$125 per barrel range. This is a steep jump in a short period.

Rising oil prices are a concern for India, which depends heavily on imports. Higher crude prices can increase inflation, widen the fiscal deficit, and put pressure on corporate earnings. The situation has worsened due to tensions near the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments.

“Escalating US pressure on Iran, including potential extension of a naval blockade and stricter enforcement actions on tanker movements, has heightened concerns over constrained flows through the Strait of Hormuz,” said Kotak Neo in its report.

#2 Geopolitical tension escalate after Trump’s warning

Adding to it, key concerns have emerged from the global geopolitical front after US President Donald Trump hinted at a prolonged blockade of Iranian ports. With peace talks still uncertain, the possibility of an extended conflict has made investors uneasy.

#3 Rupee hits a record low

The Indian rupee has come under fresh pressure, falling to an all-time low of 95.07 against the US dollar.

“The rupee is now trading at a fresh all-time high of 95.32 against the dollar, and what we are witnessing is a textbook reflexive trade – rising oil prices triggering FII outflows, FII outflows compounding the dollar demand from oil importers, and the combination overwhelming whatever defence the RBI is putting up. April alone has seen FII outflows of $7.5 billion, taking calendar-year-to-date outflows past $20 billion, and that is sitting on top of an oil import bill that has expanded materially as Brent has moved from $72 in February to $118 today,” said Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency Research, Kotak Securities.

#4 US Fed stance adds to uncertainty

The US Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision has also added to the nervousness in global markets. While rates were kept unchanged, the tone of the commentary remained cautious, indicating uncertainty ahead.

#5 Global markets remain weak

The negative sentiment is also being driven by weak global cues. Most Asian markets are trading lower, with Japan’s Nikkei falling over 1% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropping more than 1%. South Korea’s Kospi is also in the red.

#6 Volatility spikes as investors turn cautious

Market volatility has jumped sharply, with India VIX rising around 11% to 19.34. A higher VIX indicates rising fear among investors and often leads to sharper market swings.

Adding to this, concerns around capital outflows and global uncertainty are keeping investors on edge.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said, “There are two headwinds which can impact the market in the near-term. One, Brent crude at $120 threatens to worsen India’s macros; the downside risk to growth and upside risk to inflation will rise if crude price remains elevated at this level. Two, the results from AI majors in US and South Korea are better than expected; this, in turn, might strengthen the ongoing AI trade for some more time. This means further portfolio outflows from India, impacting our markets.”

“The Fed decision to hold rates was on expected lines and is unlikely to impact our markets. If at all, the impact will be slightly negative since the US 10-year yield has risen to 4.4% which will further incentivise capital outflows from India. The only positive news, from the market perspective, is the exit polls indicating the ruling party consolidating its position. But this doesn’t provide any fundamental support to the market,” he added.