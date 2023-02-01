6 out of 7 Adani Group stocks tank even as Adani Enterprises FPO sails through

As the effects of the Hindenburg Report continue to wreak havoc on Adani Group’s listed companies, six out of seven Adani group shares fell sharply on Wednesday. A day after the Adani Enterprises FPO (follow-on public offer) received full subscription, Adani Enterprises snapped a two-day winning streak, dropping almost 2% in early trade. The share price for the conglomerate dropped below the FPO floor price of Rs 3,112, giving up the 3000 level to trade at Rs 2,915.4.

As the Adani Group comes under fire from US forensic financial research firm Hindenburg Research, which alleged the multinational corporation engaged in money laundering, financial fraud, misuse of tax havens and stock market manipulation, the listed Adani Group companies have seen a cumulative loss of over $60 billion.

Three companies, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy saw their price band narrowed to 10% by the stock exchanges on Tuesday as they hit the lower circuit for two consecutive sessions. Adani Total Gas continued its losing streak and hit the lower circuit in morning trade on Wednesday, while Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy gave up 1.2%.

Other Adani companies such as the Nifty 50 heavyweight Adani Ports & SEZ lost 0.7% and Adani Power saw a sharp cut of 4.98%. The sole winner in the Adani Group on Wednesday is Adani Wilmar, the freshly listed FMCG company, which added 1.72%.

The Group’s performance takes a turn from the close on Tuesday. “The panic seen in Adani stocks in the past three sessions was missing today. The uncertainty over the FPO was a major overhang and its success should be a positive for the group stocks. The list of investors in the FPO will also be keenly watched,” said B Gopkumar, CEO, Axis Securities about the performance of Adani firms’ shares.

Hindenburg Research’s report alleged that Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group, had amassed a net worth of roughly $120 billion, adding over $100 billion in the past three years, largely through stock price appreciation in the group’s seven key listed companies, which had spiked 819% on an average of during the period.

The Adani Group called the report baseless, and that it had adversely affected its shareholders and investors. In a 413-page response, the conglomerate said the report was driven by “an ulterior motive” to “create a false market” to allow the US firm to make financial gains. Hindenburg Research, in its reply to Adani Group’s response, called out the Group for not answering questions.