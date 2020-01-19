6 of top-10 most valued firms add Rs 62,773 cr in market cap; HUL, RIL show the way

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of RIL jumped by Rs 20,890.58 crore to reach Rs 10,02,009.11 crore.

Six of the top-10 most valued Indian firms together added Rs 62,772.95 crore in market valuation last week, with HUL and RIL emerging as the biggest gainers.

Among the top 10, Reliance Industries, TCS, HUL, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ITC witnessed gains in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, while HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and SBI suffered losses.

HUL's valuation zoomed by Rs 22,827.94 crore to Rs 4,45,778.10 crore, topping the gainers' chart.

Infosys added Rs 12,605.57 crore to Rs 3,26,999.39 crore in its m-cap and Kotak Mahindra Bank Rs 2,599 crore to Rs 3,24,455.51 crore.

The market cap of ITC rose by Rs 2,273.86 crore to Rs 2,94,802.65 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) went up by Rs 1,576 crore to Rs 8,32,297.69 crore.

Among the laggards, SBI took the biggest hit as its m-cap plunged by Rs 12,717.6 crore to Rs 2,83,802.65 crore.

The market valuation of ICICI Bank plummeted by Rs 6,040.83 crore to Rs 3,43,477.06 crore and that of HDFC Bank dropped by Rs 2,930.21 crore to Rs 6,99,881.90 crore. HDFC’s m-cap fell by Rs 726.19 crore to reach Rs 4,24,293.86 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL was leading the pack followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), HDFC, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and SBI. For the week, the Sensex advanced by 345.65 points or 0.83 per cent.