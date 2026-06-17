Motilal Oswal has reaffirmed its positive stance on six stocks spanning information technology, travel services, steel and renewable energy, with potential upside of up to 30% based on its latest research reports.

The brokerage has reiterated ‘Buy’ ratings on Coforge, JSW Steel, TBO Tek and Suzlon Energy, while initiating coverage on Le Travenues Technology, which operates Ixigo, and Yatra Online with a ‘Buy’ recommendation. The brokerage’s investment case is built around earnings growth, market share gains, capacity expansion, stronger order books and improving profitability across sectors.

Motilal Oswal on Coforge: ‘Buy’

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Coforge Ltd. with a target price of Rs1,900, implying an upside of 30%.

The brokerage said confidence in the company strengthened following its analyst day, where management outlined a plan to double revenue to around USD5 billion by FY30. According to Motilal Oswal, growth is expected to come from larger client relationships, increasing wallet share, continued success in large deals and selective acquisitions.

“We continue to view Coforge as a structurally strong mid-tier player, supported by an improving margin profile, strong deal wins, and consistent growth outperformance,” Motilal Oswal said.

Motilal Oswal on TBO Tek ‘Buy’

Motilal Oswal has reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating on TBO Tek with a target price of Rs1,765, suggesting an upside potential of 30%.

The brokerage said TBO Tek stands out as one of the key beneficiaries of India’s rapidly expanding online travel market. It expects the company to deliver gross transaction value growth at a compound annual growth rate of 23% between FY26 and FY28. Motilal Oswal also expects operating margins to improve to more than 16% by FY28 from around 14% currently. The brokerage believes rising digital adoption, growing travel demand and increasing online penetration across the travel ecosystem will continue to support the company’s growth outlook.

“To participate in this decadal theme, we reiterate our ‘Buy’ on TBO TEK,” Motilal Oswal said.

Motilal Oswal on Ixigo: ‘Buy’

Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on LE Travenues Technology with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs217, indicating an upside of 24%.

The brokerage expects Ixigo to benefit from sustained growth in India’s online travel market. It forecasts overall gross transaction value growth at a compound annual growth rate of 22% during FY26 to FY28. Motilal Oswal also expects profitability to improve as scale increases across the company’s flight, train and bus booking businesses.

“Indian OTAs are well-positioned for sustained growth, led by a structural uptrend in domestic travel, rising disposable incomes, and rapid digital adoption across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities,” Motilal Oswal said while initiating coverage.

Motilal Oswal on Yatra Online: ‘Buy’

Motilal Oswal has initiated a ‘Buy’ rating on Yatra Online Ltd. with a target price of Rs 125, implying an upside of 21%.

The brokerage expects earnings growth to be supported by the increasing contribution of hotels and holiday packages, which carry better margins than several other segments. It also highlighted Yatra’s focus on corporate travel and its growing presence in meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions.

“Indian OTAs are well-positioned for sustained growth, led by a structural uptrend in domestic travel, rising disposable incomes, and rapid digital adoption across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities,” Motilal Oswal said.

Motilal Oswal on JSW Steel: ‘Buy’

Motilal Oswal has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on JSW Steel Ltd. with a target price of Rs1,520, indicating an upside of 19%.

The brokerage said the company is entering a major expansion phase, with plans to increase steelmaking capacity to 50 million tonnes per annum by FY31. Motilal Oswal expects growth to be driven by projects at Dolvi, Kadapa and Utkal, alongside a greater contribution from value-added products. It also expects captive iron ore sourcing, raw material integration initiatives and logistics improvements to strengthen profitability over time.

“JSTL is well-placed with new capacities coming on stream, strong domestic demand, and a rising share of value-added proportion in the sales mix,” Motilal Oswal said.

Motilal Oswal on Suzlon Energy: ‘Buy’

Motilal Oswal has reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on Suzlon Energy Ltd. with a target price of Rs65, implying an upside of 18%.

The brokerage said Suzlon’s investor day provided greater visibility on the company’s long-term plans to evolve into a broader renewable energy platform. Management outlined ambitions to expand its share of the domestic wind market, build a larger renewable energy order book, increase annual renewable energy sales and strengthen its presence in solar and battery energy storage systems. “We believe SUEL continues to stand out as the most credible and investible player in the Indian wind space, supported by its strong market position and consistent track record of meeting execution and operational guidance,” Motilal Oswal said.

Conclusion

Motilal Oswal’s latest recommendations span a broad set of sectors but share a common theme of growth backed by identifiable business drivers. Across these names, Motilal Oswal’s positive view is tied to expansion plans, stronger market positioning, improving profitability and opportunities emerging from long-term industry growth trends.

Disclaimer: The specific stock recommendations, target prices, and upward growth projections discussed in this report are based on institutional equity research from Motilal Oswal Financial Services and do not constitute direct buy, sell, or hold recommendations for retail investors. Equity investments across sectors like technology, renewable energy, and hospitality carry inherent market risks, including corporate execution challenges, cyclical demand fluctuations, and regulatory shifts. Because individual financial goals, risk thresholds, and investment horizons vary significantly, readers are strongly advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor or a qualified financial consultant before making specific capital allocations or investment decisions based on these projections.

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