Jefferies is finding some of its strongest stock opportunities in logistics and power, where capacity additions, infrastructure spending and improving operating conditions are expected to support earnings. The brokerage’s latest research has particularly favoured companies with visible business pipelines and scope for stronger execution over the coming years.

Jefferies on TCI Express: ‘Buy’

TCI Express leads the list with the highest upside among the stocks covered in the latest Jefferies reports. The brokerage expects a recovery in volumes to improve truck utilisation and support earnings growth, while Middle East-related disruptions remain a monitorable.

Jefferies estimates 10% year-on-year revenue growth and 8% year-on-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation growth for the September 2026 quarter.

The brokerage said, “Our estimates factor in volume recovery sustaining for TCI Express, driving truck utilisations and EBITDA growth. Second-order impacts from Middle East tensions are a key monitorable.”

Jefferies on Adani Energy Solutions: ‘Buy’

Adani Energy Solutions is another major call, backed by transmission investments, smart-meter execution and its energy solutions business. Jefferies expects the company to benefit from a sizeable pipeline of transmission projects as India’s power infrastructure spending expands.

The brokerage expects 22% revenue growth and 29% earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation compound annual growth between FY26 and FY30. Transmission projects worth Rs 71,800 crore are expected to be commercialised over the coming years.

Jefferies said, “Management remains upbeat on prospects of its Trading business. They further highlighted that India’s transmission outlook remains robust and reiterated their guidance on medium-term annual capex run-rate of Rs200-250 bn.”

Jefferies on Concor: ‘Buy’

Container Corporation of India has emerged as one of Jefferies’ higher-upside logistics calls, with the brokerage expecting the company to benefit from its connectivity to the Dedicated Freight Corridor and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

Jefferies expects flat year-on-year volume growth for Concor in the September quarter, against a 5% decline in Indian Railways container volumes in tonnage terms. It has factored in a 60 basis-point year-on-year reduction in margins because of a potential increase in the export-import imbalance.

The brokerage said, “Concor is a key beneficiary of the Dedicated Freight Corridor connectivity to JNPT; rise in competitive intensity with port companies pursuing logistics is a key monitorable.”

6 ‘Buy’ calls by Jefferies

Company Rating Target price Upside TCI Express ‘Buy’ Rs 770 56% Adani Energy Solutions ‘Buy’ Rs 2,060 53% Concor ‘Buy’ Rs 650 47% JSW Energy ‘Buy’ Rs 720 45% Gateway Distriparks ‘Buy’ Rs 74 44% Torrent Power ‘Buy’ Rs 1,780 44%

The logistics calls are spread across road and rail freight, while the power names are positioned around electricity demand and infrastructure spending. Jefferies remains constructive on the power sector, with Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy and NTPC among its top picks in the utilities report.

Jefferies on JSW Energy: ‘Buy’

JSW Energy is among Jefferies’ preferred power stocks, with the brokerage expecting higher electricity demand and stronger merchant power prices to support earnings.

The brokerage estimates that a 100 basis-point increase in the repo rate could reduce JSW Energy’s earnings per share by 10-11% through FY28-FY30. However, it expects this pressure to be offset if merchant power prices rise in calendar 2027.

Jefferies said, “Interest rate impact on JSW Energy’s EPS could be 10-11%, but this would be offset if merchant power prices are higher in CY27. AESL would also see a 9-10% upside EBITDA surprise given higher merchant tariffs would materially improve trading business profitability.”

Jefferies on Gateway Distriparks: ‘Buy’

Gateway Distriparks is the second logistics company in the top six, with Jefferies expecting its rail freight operations to benefit from the broader container transportation opportunity.

For the September 2026 quarter, the brokerage expects Gateway Distriparks’ revenue to rise 3% year-on-year and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation to increase 8%. Its estimated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation margin is 22.2%, compared with 21.2% a year earlier.

Jefferies’ logistics coverage points to continued opportunities from rail freight volumes, although competitive intensity and the performance of India’s broader container rail network remain important factors for the sector.

Jefferies on Torrent Power: ‘Buy’

Torrent Power rounds out the list of highest-upside calls, with Jefferies maintaining a positive view on the company’s power-generation and distribution businesses.

The brokerage’s power research expects electricity demand to remain strong, with power generation in September 2026 rising 13% year-on-year and demand up 10% year-to-date. Jefferies said the recent correction across power stocks creates stock-specific opportunities, while higher merchant tariffs could provide additional earnings support.

Jefferies also estimates that Torrent Power would face a relatively limited earnings impact from higher interest rates. A 100 basis-point rise in the repo rate is estimated to reduce earnings by about 3% through FY28-FY30.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.