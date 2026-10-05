Jefferies has a positive view on a broad set of Indian stocks spanning aviation, auto components and banking, with six names carrying a ‘Buy’ rating in its latest reports. Based on the prices and target prices stated by the brokerage, the potential upside ranges from about 19% for InterGlobe Aviation to nearly 36% for Adani Enterprises.

The list includes Bajaj Finance and Au Small Finance Bank, which Jefferies explicitly describes as among its top picks. Dhoot Transmission has been newly initiated with a ‘Buy’ rating, while the brokerage has retained ‘Buy’ on InterGlobe Aviation, HDFC Bank and Adani Enterprises.

Jefferies on InterGlobe Aviation: ‘Buy’

InterGlobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo, remains a ‘Buy’ for Jefferies with a Rs 5,840 target price. The latest Jefferies report cites a price of Rs 4,921.20, implying about 19% upside.

Jefferies values the airline at nine times September 2028 estimated enterprise value to EBITDA. The brokerage continues to see IndiGo as a leading player in India’s passenger airline market.

The latest airport report also considers the possible impact of Mumbai airport’s Terminal 1 redevelopment. Jefferies expects the airport-level impact to remain manageable, but says airlines could face higher costs, split operations, connectivity issues and passenger inconvenience during the transition.

The key risks cited by Jefferies include higher crude and aviation turbine fuel prices, rupee depreciation, normalisation of Boeing’s supply chain and a reduction in railway passenger fares.

Jefferies on Dhoot Transmission: ‘Buy’

Dhoot Transmission is the newest stock among the six, with Jefferies initiating coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and a Rs 1,730 target price. The report cites a price of Rs 1,443.20, putting the potential upside at about 20%.

The brokerage sees Dhoot Transmission as a major two-wheeler and three-wheeler wiring harness manufacturer, with a 41% market share. Electric vehicles account for 24% of its FY26 revenue, while Jefferies estimates that wiring harness content in electric vehicles is about 1.5 to 2.5 times that of internal-combustion-engine vehicles.

Jefferies expects revenue to compound at 24% between FY26 and FY29, with earnings per share growing at 27% over the same period. The growth is expected to come from two-wheeler demand, premiumisation, electrification and expansion into battery packs, sensors, controllers and power electronics.

The brokerage said, “We initiate on Dhoot with Buy and Rs1,730 PT. We like Dhoot’s strong franchise in 2W wiring harness, dominant position in EVs, and broadening portfolio. Its 43x 1-year forward PE appears rich but is justified, in our view, for its strong growth and franchise; our PT is based on 42x Sep-28E PE.”

Jefferies on HDFC Bank: ‘Buy’

HDFC Bank remains a ‘Buy’ for Jefferies, with a Rs 880 target price. The bank’s September-quarter numbers showed loan growth accelerating to 16% year-on-year from 15% in the June quarter, while deposit growth improved to 19% from 15%. CASA deposits grew 11%.

Jefferies noted that the growth rates received support from FCNR-B deposits, including $11.5 billion of such deposits, of which $5.7 billion was deployed through loans.

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The brokerage expects loan growth of 13% and deposit growth of 15% in FY27. It has retained its ‘Buy’ rating, with the report citing a price of Rs 719.35. The target price therefore implies about 22% upside.

Jefferies expects HDFC Bank’s net profit to rise from Rs 74,700 crore in FY26 to Rs 75,600 crore in FY27 and Rs 88,200 crore in FY28.

Jefferies’ six ‘Buy’ stocks in ascending order of upside

Company Rating Target price Price cited in report Potential upside InterGlobe Aviation ‘Buy’ Rs 5,840 Rs 4,921.20 ~19% Dhoot Transmission ‘Buy’ Rs 1,730 Rs 1,443.20 ~20% HDFC Bank ‘Buy’ Rs 880 Rs 719.35 ~22% AU Small Finance Bank ‘Buy’ Rs 1,270 Rs 986.00 ~29% Bajaj Finance ‘Buy’ Rs 1,280 Rs 949.35 ~35% Adani Enterprises ‘Buy’ Rs 3,830 Rs 2,824.30 ~36%

Sources: Jefferies research reports dated October 4-5, 2026. Potential upside calculated from the prices and target prices stated in the respective reports.

Jefferies on AU Small Finance Bank: ‘Buy’

AU Small Finance Bank is one of the two stocks that Jefferies specifically describes as being among its top picks. The bank’s September-quarter AUM growth improved to 25% year-on-year from 23% in the June quarter, while deposits grew 29%.

Jefferies attributed the stronger AUM growth to an improving credit cycle and broad-based growth in vehicle loans. The bank’s CASA deposits also grew 29% year-on-year, while the CASA ratio improved to around 30%.

The brokerage expects AU Small Finance Bank to benefit from higher growth, improving profitability and its transition towards a universal bank. It has retained a ‘Buy’ rating and a Rs 1,270 target price against the report’s cited price of Rs 986, implying about 29% upside.

Jefferies estimates net profit to rise from Rs 2,641 crore in FY26 to Rs 3,537 crore in FY27 and Rs 4,693 crore in FY28. Return on assets is projected to improve from 1.5% in FY26 to 1.7% in FY27 and 1.8% in FY28.

Jefferies on Bajaj Finance: ‘Buy’

Bajaj Finance is the other stock that Jefferies explicitly identifies as a top pick in its latest reports. The brokerage retained its ‘Buy’ rating after the September-quarter business update showed AUM growth accelerating to 26% year-on-year, the highest level in seven quarters.

Prakhar Sharma and Vinayak Agarwal, equity analysts at Jefferies, wrote, “BAF’s pre-qtr release for Sep-Qtr shows an uptick in AUM growth to 26% YoY vs. 24% in Jun-Qtr, highest in 7 qtrs. BHFL’s AUM grew by 25%, implying the rest grew by 27% YoY. Growth in new loans booked (nos) slowed from 20% to 11% YoY, partly due to early festive season in the base when it had grown by 26% YoY.”

Bajaj Finance added 4.4 million new customers during the September quarter, taking its customer franchise to 129 million. Jefferies expects AUM to grow at 23% annually through FY29, while net profit is projected to rise from Rs 19,000 crore in FY26 to Rs 25,600 crore in FY27 and Rs 31,300 crore in FY28.

The brokerage has a Rs 1,280 target price against the report’s cited price of Rs 949.35, implying about 35% upside.

Jefferies on Adani Enterprises: ‘Buy’

Adani Enterprises offers the highest potential upside among the six stocks, based on Jefferies’ latest stated price and target price. The brokerage values the company at Rs 3,830, using a segment-wise sum-of-the-parts valuation based on enterprise value to EBITDA. With the report citing a price of Rs 2,824.30, the target implies about 36% upside.

The latest Jefferies report focuses on the planned redevelopment of Mumbai airport’s Terminal 1. Adani Airports plans to redevelop the 60-year-old terminal in phases from January 2027. Jefferies expects the airport-level disruption to be manageable, although airlines could face operational challenges during the transition.

The brokerage said the redevelopment should eventually result in a larger and safer terminal, while execution and airline cooperation remain important. It also sees airports as an important growth driver for Adani Enterprises.

Jefferies continues to rate Adani Enterprises ‘Buy’, while identifying execution in the airport, defence and data centre businesses and a possible return of leverage concerns as key risks.

Conclusion

Taken together, the latest Jefferies reports show a preference for companies where growth is supported by specific business drivers. The ‘Buy’ calls are backed by company-led growth opportunities and valuation assumptions.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.