  • MORE MARKET STATS

5paisa to raise Rs 250.78 crore

By: |
April 15, 2021 3:00 AM

The board of directors has approved raising of capital at Rs 500 per equity share, which is at a 70% premium to Tuesday’s market price of Rs 293 per share.

The business has been witnessing rapid growth. In the midst of growing number of players, 5paisa has carved out a robust customer franchise.The business has been witnessing rapid growth. In the midst of growing number of players, 5paisa has carved out a robust customer franchise.

Discount broker 5paisa on Wednesday said it would raise Rs 250.78 crore via preferential issue of equity shares and warrants. The proposed investors for preferential allotment are Ward Ferry, Fairfax and RIMCO and warrants are being subscribed to by the promoters, Nirmal Jain, Madhu Jain and R Venkataraman.

The board of directors has approved raising of capital at Rs 500 per equity share, which is at a 70% premium to Tuesday’s market price of Rs 293 per share.

Related News

Prakarsh Gagdani, chief executive officer, said, “Investment from such marquee investors and promoters is a strong vote of confidence on our business model. The business has been witnessing rapid growth. In the midst of growing number of players, 5paisa has carved out a robust customer franchise. The availability of equity funds will help the company accelerate its investment in customer centric technology and sustain the pace of growth.”

The preferential issue is subject to the approval of shareholders and other necessary approvals.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. 5paisa to raise Rs 250.78 crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Zomato converts into public company from private limited co ahead of IPO
2Soybean meal exports likely to cross 18 lakh tonne this season
3Auto-fuel prices seen rising after elections to support OMC margins