Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

52 WEEKS ENTERTAINMENT LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.23 Closed
-0.81-0.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.18₹1.26
₹1.23
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.14₹2.33
₹1.23
Open Price
₹1.26
Prev. Close
₹1.24
Volume
41,383

52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.27
  • R21.3
  • R31.35
  • Pivot
    1.22
  • S11.19
  • S21.14
  • S31.11

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.091.24
  • 102.021.23
  • 2021.23
  • 502.031.28
  • 1002.061.39
  • 2002.531.59

52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.82-2.38-10.87-29.71-35.60105.00-28.49
-1.2610.6136.5131.617.1929.98-47.57
2.3415.9436.5040.7123.3732.71-20.73
3.1713.7325.8016.01-3.9926.6832.78
-1.10-5.2712.275.61-17.86103.30516.27
3.0621.4933.0952.8014.2855.524.73
2.59-4.9124.6018.71-5.43687.13552.97
2.4719.136.1517.37-5.5985.7728.51
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
6.985.4219.9243.7812.98-4.10-4.10
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
1.8849.0368.0764.2083.99329.18325.53
2.084.7734.7744.1617.26-42.37-15.10
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.60-6.07-10.777.68-56.16522.58491.75
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd. Share Holdings

52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd.

52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000MH1993PLC072467 and registration number is 072467. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme production activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shantanu Sheorey
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Cyrus Bhot
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Suryakant Kadakane
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vipin Champawat
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Preeti Doshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd.?

The market cap of 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd. is ₹4.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd.?

P/E ratio of 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd. is -26.74 and PB ratio of 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd. is 0.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd. is ₹1.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd. is ₹2.33 and 52-week low of 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd. is ₹1.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data