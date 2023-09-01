Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.82
|-2.38
|-10.87
|-29.71
|-35.60
|105.00
|-28.49
|-1.26
|10.61
|36.51
|31.61
|7.19
|29.98
|-47.57
|2.34
|15.94
|36.50
|40.71
|23.37
|32.71
|-20.73
|3.17
|13.73
|25.80
|16.01
|-3.99
|26.68
|32.78
|-1.10
|-5.27
|12.27
|5.61
|-17.86
|103.30
|516.27
|3.06
|21.49
|33.09
|52.80
|14.28
|55.52
|4.73
|2.59
|-4.91
|24.60
|18.71
|-5.43
|687.13
|552.97
|2.47
|19.13
|6.15
|17.37
|-5.59
|85.77
|28.51
|0.79
|4.77
|-1.90
|1.33
|24.38
|2.25
|80.89
|6.98
|5.42
|19.92
|43.78
|12.98
|-4.10
|-4.10
|2.95
|14.20
|60.52
|123.26
|112.44
|1,666.75
|4,116.56
|-3.72
|0.83
|28.15
|18.74
|26.36
|72.08
|-74.55
|1.87
|5.22
|21.45
|10.51
|-5.94
|-48.93
|-7.74
|0.18
|3.43
|35.91
|48.86
|33.41
|1,146.15
|57.94
|-2.26
|-20.52
|-9.17
|15.60
|18.79
|123.20
|7.34
|1.88
|49.03
|68.07
|64.20
|83.99
|329.18
|325.53
|2.08
|4.77
|34.77
|44.16
|17.26
|-42.37
|-15.10
|2.74
|14.47
|42.43
|34.82
|-11.53
|67.37
|92.62
|-2.60
|-6.07
|-10.77
|7.68
|-56.16
|522.58
|491.75
|6.38
|7.28
|16.15
|6.20
|-21.82
|-3.71
|-50.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000MH1993PLC072467 and registration number is 072467. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme production activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd. is ₹4.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd. is -26.74 and PB ratio of 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd. is 0.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd. is ₹1.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd. is ₹2.33 and 52-week low of 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd. is ₹1.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.