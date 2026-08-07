What is the share price of 52 Weeks Entertainment? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 52 Weeks Entertainment is ₹1.10 as on .

What kind of stock is 52 Weeks Entertainment? The 52 Weeks Entertainment is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of 52 Weeks Entertainment? The market cap of 52 Weeks Entertainment is ₹3.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of 52 Weeks Entertainment? Today’s highest and lowest price of 52 Weeks Entertainment are ₹1.12 and ₹1.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of 52 Weeks Entertainment? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 52 Weeks Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 52 Weeks Entertainment is ₹1.69 and 52-week low of 52 Weeks Entertainment is ₹1.01 as on .

How has the 52 Weeks Entertainment performed historically in terms of returns? The 52 Weeks Entertainment has shown returns of 4.76% over the past day, -15.38% for the past month, -1.79% over 3 months, -34.52% over 1 year, -2.86% across 3 years, and -19.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of 52 Weeks Entertainment? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 52 Weeks Entertainment are 2.58 and 0.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global