Here's the live share price of 52 Weeks Entertainment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|52 Weeks Entertainment
|-1.79
|-15.38
|-1.79
|-18.52
|-34.52
|-2.86
|-19.43
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, 52 Weeks Entertainment has declined 34.52% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, 52 Weeks Entertainment has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.11
|1.1
|10
|1.11
|1.11
|20
|1.18
|1.14
|50
|1.19
|1.18
|100
|1.2
|1.21
|200
|1.27
|1.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, 52 Weeks Entertainment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 90.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:23 AM IST IST
|52 Weeks Ent. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 08:07 PM IST IST
|52 Weeks Ent. - Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 29, 2026, 08:00 PM IST IST
|52 Weeks Ent. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Company Held On 29Th May, 2026
|May 24, 2026, 05:17 PM IST IST
|52 Weeks Ent. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 29Th May, 2026
|Apr 21, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|52 Weeks Ent. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000MH1993PLC072467 and registration number is 072467. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme production activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 52 Weeks Entertainment is ₹1.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The 52 Weeks Entertainment is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of 52 Weeks Entertainment is ₹3.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of 52 Weeks Entertainment are ₹1.12 and ₹1.06.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 52 Weeks Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 52 Weeks Entertainment is ₹1.69 and 52-week low of 52 Weeks Entertainment is ₹1.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The 52 Weeks Entertainment has shown returns of 4.76% over the past day, -15.38% for the past month, -1.79% over 3 months, -34.52% over 1 year, -2.86% across 3 years, and -19.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 52 Weeks Entertainment are 2.58 and 0.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global