What is the Market Cap of 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd.? The market cap of 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd. is ₹4.29 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd.? P/E ratio of 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd. is -26.74 and PB ratio of 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd. is 0.27 as on .

What is the share price of 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd. is ₹1.23 as on .