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52 Weeks Entertainment Share Price

NSE
BSE

52 WEEKS ENTERTAINMENT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of 52 Weeks Entertainment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.10 Closed
4.76₹ 0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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52 Weeks Entertainment Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.06₹1.12
₹1.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.01₹1.69
₹1.10
Open Price
₹1.06
Prev. Close
₹1.05
Volume
8,215

Source: Dion Global

52 Weeks Entertainment Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
52 Weeks Entertainment		-1.79-15.38-1.79-18.52-34.52-2.86-19.43
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, 52 Weeks Entertainment has declined 34.52% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, 52 Weeks Entertainment has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

52 Weeks Entertainment Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

52 Weeks Entertainment Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.111.1
101.111.11
201.181.14
501.191.18
1001.21.21
2001.271.28

Source: Dion Global

52 Weeks Entertainment Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, 52 Weeks Entertainment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 90.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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52 Weeks Entertainment Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 06:23 AM IST IST52 Weeks Ent. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 08:07 PM IST IST52 Weeks Ent. - Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 29, 2026, 08:00 PM IST IST52 Weeks Ent. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Company Held On 29Th May, 2026
May 24, 2026, 05:17 PM IST IST52 Weeks Ent. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 29Th May, 2026
Apr 21, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST52 Weeks Ent. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About 52 Weeks Entertainment

52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000MH1993PLC072467 and registration number is 072467. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme production activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shantanu Sheorey
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Cyrus Bhot
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Suryakant Kadakane
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vipin Champawat
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Preeti Doshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on 52 Weeks Entertainment Share Price

What is the share price of 52 Weeks Entertainment?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 52 Weeks Entertainment is ₹1.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is 52 Weeks Entertainment?

The 52 Weeks Entertainment is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of 52 Weeks Entertainment?

The market cap of 52 Weeks Entertainment is ₹3.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of 52 Weeks Entertainment?

Today’s highest and lowest price of 52 Weeks Entertainment are ₹1.12 and ₹1.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of 52 Weeks Entertainment?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 52 Weeks Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 52 Weeks Entertainment is ₹1.69 and 52-week low of 52 Weeks Entertainment is ₹1.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the 52 Weeks Entertainment performed historically in terms of returns?

The 52 Weeks Entertainment has shown returns of 4.76% over the past day, -15.38% for the past month, -1.79% over 3 months, -34.52% over 1 year, -2.86% across 3 years, and -19.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of 52 Weeks Entertainment?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 52 Weeks Entertainment are 2.58 and 0.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

52 Weeks Entertainment News

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