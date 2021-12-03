52-week highs, 52-week lows: Tech Mahindra among 183 stocks to hit fresh highs on BSE; 8 scrips at fresh lows

On NSE 69 securities traded at 52-week high values while 8 were at 52-week low values. (Image: REUTERS)

Sensex and Nifty were down in red on Friday afternoon after having opened with gains earlier in the day. Sensex was just below the 58,000 mark while NSE Nifty 50 was hovering around 17,200. Bank Nifty was down more than half a per cent in the red. Midcap and smallcap indices were outperforming headline indices and trading with gains. Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.30% while Nifty Smallcap 50 gained 1.5%. Amid this, as many as 183 stocks traded at 52-week high values on BSE while 8 scrips were down touching 52-week lows. On NSE 69 securities traded at 52-week high values while 8 were at 52-week low values.

BSE 52-week highs & 52-week lows

On BSE, Power Grid Corporation of India and Tech Mahindra were the biggest names that traded at fresh 52-week highs. Other stocks that traded at fresh highs include Bajaj Holdings Investment, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, KEI Industries, La Opla, Timken India, and Torrent Power. Recently Listed Clean Science and Technology also hit fresh highs on Friday. On the other hand, stocks that traded at 52-week lows on BSE include Emergent Industrial, Max Alert Systems, Omnipotent Industries, Rajasthan Petro Synthetics, Sparking (India) Finshares, Stephanotis Finance, and Trescon Ltd.

NSE 52-week highs & 52-week lows

Among scrips to trade at a 52-week high on NSE were Clean Science and Technology Limited, Prataap Snacks India, BSE Limited, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, KEI Industries, KPI Global Infrastructure, Power Grid Corporation of India, Tech Mahindra, Torrent Power, TV Today Network, and Bajaj Holdings and Investment Limited. On the downside, hitting fresh lows were Apollo Pipe Limited, Bajaj Consumer Care, Black Box Limited, Tarsons Products, and Marine Electricals (India) Limited.

Volume Shockers

Silgo Retail Limited was the top volume shocker on NSE with 8.79 lakh shares exchanged between investors. The traded volume is 86.7 times more than the 1-week average. The second volume shocker on NSE was MT Educare Limited with more than 17 lakh shares moving between investors, a 22.78% change from the 1-week average. Ramco Systems Limited, Tarmat Limited, Medicamen Biotech Limited, and Bhandari Hoisery Exports were among the other volume shockers.